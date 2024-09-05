WoW 20th Anniversary Rewards Inspired by Blizzard Service Awards - Mount, Toy, Transmogs

Blizzard
Earn a New Mount, Service Award Appearances, and More
Blizzard employees earn special service awards
during their time at the company. We’ve taken inspiration from these awards to create a new mount that is fully armored in a similar style—the Coldflame Tempest mount. This blue-flamed flying mount takes after its fiery cousin, the Ashes of Al’ar, and will let you show off your own years of service to Azeroth.
Players can also earn appearances based on the employee sword, shield, and crown to show off in-game, along with a version of the employee ring as a toy.
Stand out with a 20-Year balloon toy and two adorable baby doomlord pets—Lil’Kaz and Lil’Doomy— you can add to your collection.