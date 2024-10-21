WoW 20th Anniversary Currency Breakdown - How to Purchase All Rewards

Disclaimer: These are the currently known
means of obtaining Bronze Celebration Token
s. Some activities were not available for testing on the PTR, such as the Guest Relations secret finding event, and these might give you additional Bronze Celebration Token
s for completion.
From numbers on the PTR, it is expected that players who complete all activities that give Bronze Celebration Token
will take around 3 weeks
(remember, these come from mostly content that is done once a week!) to earn the achievement Token Collector
, which allows for farming Bronze tokens via repeatable content.