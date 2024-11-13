WoW 2025 Roadmap Speculation & Theories - No Season 4, Mysterious Rune, and Remix: Legion?

I believe the icon is covering Northrend/Broken Isles. Could mean nothing and just be relevant to it being a map of the world, and that's just where it happens to be cropped.[image or embed]— Ellie - might post spoilers-ish :blue_heart: (@keyboardturner.bsky.social) November 13, 2024 at 3:23 PM
Am I missing something? Why are you making theories about no Season 4 when the roadmap is specifically for 2025 and Midnight isn't releasing in 2025, just the announcement for it.
POOOOG
Legion remix should reward original mage tower artifact appearances on live
I would like a WoD remix. Really want to be able to buy the fire bird mount with bronze.
If the rune is earthy and centered on dragonblight, maybe it's Iridikron showing back up, he's likely hiding out at his old base near dragonblight, Harrowsdeep. https://warcraft.wiki.gg/wiki/Harrowsdeep
I'm suprised that they didn't go with "we had mop remix and now mop classic. The next classic xpac would be WoD, so WoD remix 1st?" lolThe same way we had a garrison HS, why wouldn't they give us a house HS that is shaped like a ... house?
Nightfall could be the name of the new megadungeon as well potentially. The mega dungeon is missing from the roadmap after all.
I'm curious about the purpose of that rune with the pedophile triangle on it.
Anyone else concerend about there being no new zone in 11.2? will we not be going to the rootlands anymore?
I mean I respect trying to get every last piece of hypothesis possible out of that presentation, but the player housing was about the only bit of surprise in the whole show....I guess as long as they manage to get it together & do what they do well, then it'll all come together & be worthwhile. Don't need sparkles if you've got a solid production. If you don't.. eh.. good luck.
Pls no Remix again! puke
First WoD Remix then we can have Legion Remix
Can they re-release mop remix? Would be goated.And no Season 4 is a huge win. DF Season 4 was completly useless.
Pls more Remix.Ignore people who hate everything.
Tbh I think the green thing is the return of the legion with Illidan and Sargeras teaming up
No Pandaren heritage it seems.