World Soul Weekly Quest Now Available

How do we earn more than 1 Pinnacle Cache each week?The description implies we can earn at least 4 each week. The first two award gear. And the first four award coffee keys. My speculation: We can earn 1 Pinnacle Cache in each zone for a total of 4? Or perhaps we can redo this quest for all 4 choices?
My Cinderbrew Meadery is showing Mythic and not Heroic.
Careful. It seems the dungeon quest in that selection is tied to gear level. I'm at 575 and it is mythic difficulty only.
Where is the NPC to get this quest please?
Well damn. Wish I saw this sooner. I'm in the middle of Awakening the Machine right now.
Did the weekly pinnacle quests in Hallowfall and this weekly, didn't receive any adventure items.