World Quest Bonus Event Now Live with Weekly Reset

Buff isn't visible in game, no rep from a WQ completed and contract rep gain didn't work when completing a world quest.
The actually quest for the world boss which includes escorting the 3 goblin shredders to the world boss to remove his shield cannot be completed in a raid group, and even in do dont do it in a raid group it doesn't count towards the do 10 world quests for the weekly.
Rep seems to be bugged on world quests. I did the climbing one in Hallowfall that listed bonus rep as a reward and it gave me nothing upon completion. Other world quests were also giving no rep.