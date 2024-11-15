World of Warcraft Player Housing Planned for the Start of Winter 2025 - Updated 2025 Roadmap

Eventually they'll get round to putting that Legion Remix logo on the end of the bar, and we'll be done.
Of course TWW will be shorter than usual. Each of the 3 WSS expansions will be because they’re essentially the same expansion artificially stretched out into 3…
Great. So much Content for just 1 Year and 6 months. 3 Raids many new Zones alot to do. Good pacing. They just need to fix bugs better hire more people to do so.
No chance it's ready at Midnight launch
Looking forward to it!If Player housing is the big pull for MidnightWarbands was the big pull for The War Within,then i wonder wha the big pull will be for the last Titan.Maybe all classes for all races?Will be pretty hard to top Account wide Reputation, Transmog and Player Housing.Still hoping for either playable Gnolls, or Druids for all.
So pre-expansion patch a year from now. Nice. Followed by remix event leading into the Midnight release in Jan/Feb of 2026
Now I kind of hope the housing hearthstone gets to use that image design for its icon.
are these commentors even for real?DUDE, THIS IS GREAT NEWS! THE -NEW- WORLD OF WARCRAFT TEAM ROCKS, THEY'VE BEEN DOING EXTREMELY WELL SINCE THEY GOT RID OF PREDATORS IN THE COMPANY. Post-Shadowlands content have been EXQUISITE so far, they've been putting so much love into the game! Player Housing will be the cherry on top if done right! I just hope they put the same love to RP experience of the game, add custom animations and emotes, more player customization like democratized hairstyles and textures / more diverse height-weight presets or sliders for all races / idle selection, official RPing tools / character sheet UI etc, RP-mode instances (raids, BGs, delves etc.) for RPers to use as their personal campaign maps (like TTRPG), etc. Since they have dedicated teams for PvE and PvP content, I wonder when they'll hire people for RP team so that I can apply as a GM of 15 year old RP guild :D To at least share experiences and express our expectations.
Still no Pandaren heritage.
First day of winter is technically December 21st. That's a very tiny window to release the patch in 2025 giving them 10 days. Patch would either have to release December 23rd or December 30th (US release) to hold true to the road map. Winter doesn't really end until March 20th so even if they miss December's 2 potential release dates, they'd still have another 3 months to release it in winter albeit 2026 which doesn't hold to the road map. If they hit December 23rd or December 30th, a February or March release for Midnight would likely be the target.Can't really say I'm excited for the accelerated release schedule. They tried that with WoD and it failed miserably. Expansions keep getting pricier and pricier, too. Not sure how many will be able to justify spending so much on an expansion every 18 months and may have to start waiting on them to go on sale. Then there's the numerous bugs that keep seeming to pop up at release. I'd rather they took a few extra months, did a season 4, and focused on bug fixing to ensure we don't get a mess at launch ... again. But who are we kidding? Every expansion's launch has had some problem. Rather than fix bugs, they'd probably use it to add some other feature that ends up half baked and broken anyway requiring massive tuning repeatedly for the course of the expansion because it was a last minute addon. The release schedule also has to be rather daunting for the developers themselves. It's already known many of them are stressed and overworked. Slowing down the pace a little may be better ultimately to get better quality. Stressed and tired people don't produce the best work. We always see the employees happy in interview videos, but I very much doubt that's the true story. Blizzard's not going to show workers that are stressing out to meet deadlines while working overtime and potentially missing out on important events with family and friends. Players are so "give me more content NOW" that they forget people actually make the content they're consuming.
Housing coming in Winter 2025 does not mean that Midnight launches in that Winter (which includes Jan/Feb 2026) or even that the pre-patch 12.0 would be launched by then. Transmogrification and Allied Races are other features that were likely moved ahead one patch number. It looks like it's part of 11.2.7, or a 11.2.8/9
Make sure you add a class for Midnight. Don't waste the opportunity.
so that symbol is crearly an hearthstone to house, like garrison hs. and it's signal of prepatch. in prepatch we'll have our house to furnish lol