World of Warcraft: Exploring Azeroth: Islands & Isles Now Available - Boxed Set Available Dec 31st

: Li Li Stormstout takes her uncle, Chen, and friend, Catelyn the Blade, on a tour of Pandaria, chasing the meaning of home—and what it means to leave it. Islands & Isles: After delaying their honeymoon for years, First Arcanist Thalyssra and Regent Lord Lor’themar Theron weigh anchor for the Broken Isles, Zandalar, Kul Tiras, and the Dragon Isles in search of a quiet sunset, far from the bustle of their political duties.

From the wilds of Feralas to the cobbled streets of Stormwind, the glittering Crystalsong Forest to the bountiful Valley of the Four Winds, Azeroth is rife with vibrant lands to explore. Now the fantasy of World of Warcraft comes to your bookshelf with Exploring Azeroth: The Complete Collection, featuring all five books in the beloved series.Fans old and new are sure to cherish these heartfelt, intrepid journeys with some of World of Warcraft’s most beloved characters. Whether this marks your first voyage across the Great Sea or you’ve lost count somewhere along the way, World of Warcraft invites you to open your map, hitch a ride, and embark on a new adventure through the diverse and radiant lands of Azeroth.