World Events Not Giving Weekly Rewards During The War Within Early Access

Early acess in a mmorpg is a joke... We already have multiple layers and 2 warmodes and 100% of end game content doesnt take place on the open world, the only time you will see people on the open world is at launch and now the player base is even more split. The game is almost a lobby simulator at this point
So they forgot to turn on level 80 content, but also turned off level 70 content early, GG.Now just to wait for the level 80 Fyrakk mythic raid this weekend getting free mounts and the M55 key a group will do with one level 70 and 4 level 80s and we have bingo.
To be honest, I'm not super used to 'early access' games really limiting what people can do. I've only played a handful, so perhaps this is more common than I realize... but FF14 never 'limits' things like this. I don't see what the big deal is since heroics, m+ and raiding and all that stuff is limited -already-. Who REALLY cares? The people that paid for the full box, like I did, feel kinda shafted. That said. I never bought it for 'early access'. In fact I had no idea that was even going to be a thing until someone brought it to my attention, I just figured the extra 30 days play time was cheaper than what I pay for a month I'd be paying for regardless, so why not just get a month ahead. I'm really disappointed in seeing just how much they reigned in for fear of people crying about it.I hope blizzard learns it's lessons that doing this then limiting it.. after charging people premium for the expac to begin with, is bad for business all around. Just feels so unnecessarily predatory.
Super cool and creative of Blizzard to gimp both sides of the expansion experience and disable critical functions to accommodate unwarranted early access that they sold to players for a significant extra cost.Can't wait for this stupid, predatory practice to ruin expansion launches for years to come.
This IS end-game content, so yes there is in fact open world content at end game. I saw people in the open world all the time in Dragonflight. You didn’t because you clearly only did raid and/or mythic.The joke is your comment.And they didn’t “forget” to turn in anything- they said that certain things wouldn’t be available until the actual launch. Level 70 content is still there, you just can’t use raid finder. And they’re fixing it.So much whining. If you guys don’t like the game then don’t play.
People upset that the early access isn't giving them extra shots at weekly loot. LolYa'll got what you paid for. This business practice sucks, and you should not be supporting it by giving them money for these harebrained schemes.
The fact we cant unlock earthern seems to be so silly too. Like we paid money and there is no power related to it. Let me play what I paid for,
I find it funny that people are upset at early access from both spectrums.Like, it's only 3 days. It doesn't matter if you don't get a week of extra easily replaceable loot. It also doesn't matter that people who paid get 3 more days to level and do professions.The impact of early access is beyond miniscule and that people are even upset at it from either end is amusing. Maybe go out for the weekend and meet real people instead?
Good, playing double the amount of money for an expansion shouldnt result in an advantage in ilvl for the first few weeks.Even though they get ahead by being able to start earlier
All I can say is thank you to the early access payers for testing stuff before release <3
This early access thing has been total bs. If they were gonna limit everything then what even was the point? They did it to placate the players who didn’t want to shell out the extra money and in the process shafted those of us that did. If they were going to do it that way they just shouldn’t have done it at all.
Thank you beta testers for paying to test these things out for us who come later in!
OH NO NO NO NO NOBLIZZARD LITERALLY MAKING PAYPIGGIES BETA TEST THE GAMEAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA