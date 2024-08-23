Wondrous Wisdomball Changes in The War Within (Spoiler Alert)

NO STOOOOP
:(
Well, he died in the first cut scenes. So there's no head to float around ^^
90% sure he isn't dead, they wouldn't disable the pet like this unless he was coming back.
Pet, not toy.
Terrible change. Regardless of the storyline.
Pls leave my items alone, the only reason you should change stuff i have is to upgrade the graphics on it.
Noooo 😭
They already datamined a wheelchair with his name on it so he'll be back.
Damn. Right in the feels, man.
Of course he's dead, good grief.
NOOOOOO WTF! COME BACK GRANDPA!
That's... very odd. I like it as a bit of worldbuilding but I dislike it as a game thing
Oh, the feels.... even if I still don't have the thing yet. :(
Article fails to mention it's only in TWW zones
IM SO SAD
The head was just a projection, not actually his head. Why would they delete our pet? The RNG on that pet was insane as it is.
Mine still works fine and I did the Dalaran quests. /shrug