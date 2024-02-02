Winding Slitherdrake Customization Available from Lunar Festival for 50k Gold

Finally, a Dragon customization that doesn't require a rep grind and some combination of bull&*!@ special currency.
Glad to be able to just buy it, i don't want another 2 weeks of disappointment grinding an event boss! : P
Wtf.....
Overpriced as usual. Hard skip. Such things should cost no more than 1k gold tops.
Hopefully the love is in the air event one is also not a incredibly low droprate
To be honest, they should allow us to get all kinds of armor, spikes, colors, horns, etc for all our entire mounts that we have, instead of selling us a piece here and there and work only on one specific. Open raids up and dungeons, open world, world quests, PVP, with extra armor stuff to mog all mounts, not just dragonriding mounts but all our mounts. Then, watch the game, gain more players. Instead of being able to mog only our characters.
Why would anybody want that is beyond me.I place ZERO value in transmogs.
at most id pay like 25k but 10k 15k would be decent they over do it sometimes ill never forget dropping 500k on lightwarforge mount thats the most ima ever spend
♪♫♪♫ What’s 50 grand to a !@#$#@$@# like me, can you please remind me? ♪♫♪♫♪♫♪♫♪♫♪♫♪♫♪♫
For FIFTY THOUSAND gold? 😮I think my Dragon can fly just fine without some different looking Scales or Armor!Thanks!