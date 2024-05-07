Why We're In Pandaria - Eternus, the Infinite, and a New Perspective on the Past

Eternus, the Friendly Infinite

Nozdormu: But you reminded me, Eternus, that compassion must be considered. Some events are worth changing because our hearts wish it so. On that, I agree with the infinites.

Observing the "True Timeline"

When Nozdormu showed me that my sister's death was her choice--her sacrifice--it made me question the rest of the "true timeline." What other moments of sorrow or anger had life-saving consequences?

When the mists of Pandaria patted, the Horde and Alliance brought their conflict to these shores and awoke a slumbering evil. But... perhaps it was all necessary to bring about a brighter future.

It is time to reflect on the past with a new perspective. That is why I am here, along with those of the infinite dragonflight whom I could convince to join me.



Does this mean you believe in the true timeline now?



I remain skeptical of Nozdormu's faith in it, but I am willing to give his wisdom the benefit of the doubt.

Help us or leave us to our work.



What is my mission?



Relive this timeline so that we may observe its events from a new perspective.

We will be watching you.



What will be different?



We will equip you with an artifact of the infinite. A cloak that adapts and changes as you do.

Nozdormu is opposed to altering the past, But we are not doing so. are we? The events that transpire here will remain the same.

It is you who will be different.

The bombing of Theramore - where Jaina's home town was completely destroyed and many of her people died. This event led to a hatred in Jaina for the Horde that is only recently begun to cool.

The theft of the Divine Bell and subsequent purging of Dalaran - when Jaina discovered Sunreavers (Blood Elf members of the Kirin Tor) had helped Garrosh steal a relic called the Divine Bell, she violently purged them from Dalaran in a bloody retribution.

A confrontation between Garrosh and Anduin, during which Garrosh crushed the young Prince and left him so broken it was believed he might die. To this day, Anduin's bones cause him pain.

Several devastating events in Pandaria, including a great amount of death, war, and destruction. One of the most notable is the corruption of the Vale of Eternal Blossoms - a sacred valley to the Pandaren that was desecrated by the unearthing of the Heart of Y'Shaarj.

The Siege of Orgrimmar, where Horde fought against Horde on the streets of Orgrimmar.

Wrathion's decision to back Garrosh after Varian decided not to crush the Horde - a decision that arguably caused the events of Warlords of Draenor and Legion.

A New Perspective?