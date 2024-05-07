This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Why We're In Pandaria - Eternus, the Infinite, and a New Perspective on the Past
DiscordianKitty
Patch 10.2.7 introduces World of Warcraft Remix, an event where we'll revisit
Mists of Pandaria
. Unlike Plunderstorm, Pandamonium has some lore behind it, explaining why we're investigating the past.
Eternus, the Friendly Infinite
The main character behind Pandamonium is Eternus - an Infinite Dragon who the Bronze dragon Chromie recently befriended. Up until recently, all members of the Infinite Dragonflight have been the Bronze flight's deadly enemies - seeking to destroy the timeline the Bronze are tasked with preserving.
Chromie met Eternus during the Thaldraszus Big Time Adventure questline. The two became trapped in a time anomaly during an Infinite attack on the Bronze - sending them through various timeways together while we tried to save them. Due to having to rely on each other - at least for as long as it took to rescue them - Eternus and Chromie formed an obvious bond.
Through this friendship, Chromie came to understand Eternus, and advocated for Nozdormu to spend some time with her and hear her point of view. Nozdormu agreed, and even revisited the past with Eternus to examine the incident that caused her to deflect to the Infinite in the first place. Like all Infinite, Eternus was a member of the Bronze flight once - along with her sister, Moraidormi. But when Moraidormi was killed by the Black Dragonflight, the Bronze refused to allow Eternus to change time to save her - even though they have the power to do so. Eternus could never understand why it was so important her sister die, and so never forgave the Bronze's rigid views on the timeline.
By revisiting the incident, Nozdormu helped Eternus learn something she didn't know before - that Moraidormi had sacrificed herself willingly to save a Bronze whelpling. Eternus realized that she had to accept her sister's choice, and this finally helped her make peace with the timeline. At the same time, Nozdormu realized that the Bronze have been too rigid. Oddly, Nozdormu came away from the exchange believing Moraidormi's death should not have happened.
Nozdormu: But you reminded me, Eternus, that compassion must be considered. Some events are worth changing because our hearts wish it so. On that, I agree with the infinites.
That said, Pandamonium is not about changing the events of
Mists of Pandaria
- It's about observing them.
Observing the "True Timeline"
At the start of the Pandamonium event, Eternus is there to explain why we are revisiting
Mists of Pandaria
. The events of
Mists
were devastating to many - going far beyond just the death of one sister - but they're part of the so-called "true timeline". Eternus and the other Infinite who have rejoined the Bronze have chosen to observe these events - in the same way that viewing her sister's death once helped Eternus understand why it happened, perhaps revisiting
Mists of Pandaria
will help us understand why it's important that history be preserved. We are enlisted to help.
When Nozdormu showed me that my sister's death was her choice--her sacrifice--it made me question the rest of the "true timeline." What other moments of sorrow or anger had life-saving consequences?
When the mists of Pandaria patted, the Horde and Alliance brought their conflict to these shores and awoke a slumbering evil. But... perhaps it was all necessary to bring about a brighter future.
It is time to reflect on the past with a new perspective. That is why I am here, along with those of the infinite dragonflight whom I could convince to join me.
Does this mean you believe in the true timeline now?
I remain skeptical of Nozdormu's faith in it, but I am willing to give his wisdom the benefit of the doubt.
Help us or leave us to our work.
What is my mission?
Relive this timeline so that we may observe its events from a new perspective.
We will be watching you.
What will be different?
We will equip you with an artifact of the infinite. A cloak that adapts and changes as you do.
Nozdormu is opposed to altering the past, But we are not doing so. are we? The events that transpire here will remain the same.
It is you who will be different.
For centuries, Pandaria was shrouded in mists, but when those mists parted, the Horde and Alliance brought their war to the continent's shores. This woke a great evil - the Sha - which in turn caused horrific damage to Pandaria.
Over time, we learned that the Sha spawned from the essence of the Old God Y'Shaarj, whose heart was buried beneath the Vale of Eternal Blossoms. Warchief Garrosh ended up having the Heart of Y'Shaarj excavated and taken to Orgrimmar. It was one of many increasingly horrific and violent acts that marked Garrosh's time as Warchief. Eventually, the Darkspear led a revolution against Garrosh - one even the Alliance helped with - and he and the Heart of Y'Shaarj were destroyed.
The conflict over Pandaria is one of the darker periods of World of Warcraft's history. Events related to it include,
The bombing of Theramore - where Jaina's home town was completely destroyed and many of her people died. This event led to a hatred in Jaina for the Horde that is only recently begun to cool.
The theft of the Divine Bell and subsequent purging of Dalaran - when Jaina discovered Sunreavers (Blood Elf members of the Kirin Tor) had helped Garrosh steal a relic called the Divine Bell, she violently purged them from Dalaran in a bloody retribution.
A confrontation between Garrosh and Anduin, during which Garrosh crushed the young Prince and left him so broken it was believed he might die. To this day, Anduin's bones cause him pain.
Several devastating events in Pandaria, including a great amount of death, war, and destruction. One of the most notable is the corruption of the Vale of Eternal Blossoms - a sacred valley to the Pandaren that was desecrated by the unearthing of the Heart of Y'Shaarj.
The Siege of Orgrimmar, where Horde fought against Horde on the streets of Orgrimmar.
Wrathion's decision to back Garrosh after Varian decided not to crush the Horde - a decision that arguably caused the events of
Warlords of Draenor
and
Legion
.
Eternus is open to the possibility that all these events had to happen after all, but it's interesting that she cites Nozdormu's faith in the true timeline - considering the fact that, last time they looked at timelines together, Nozdormu told us he believed the Infinite were right about sometimes changing things.
A New Perspective?
Right now, Pandamonium is presented as a fun distraction while we wait for the launch of the
War Within
. It's most likely that observing the timeline will have the same results for Eternus that learning more about her sister's death did - a new perspective that helps with acceptance. But it is fun to toy with the idea that this experiment will end up having the opposite effect. What if, rather than the Infinite be convinced, the rest of us - including the Bronze - start to question the Titans' idea of the "true timeline" a little more strongly.
It is, after all, one thing to say it all worked out for the best in the end - but that still surely won't make some of these events easier to swallow. For example, it's hard to envision Jaina ever agreeing that Theramore had to be destroyed - though presumably she hasn't been invited to this experiment.
Of course, there is also the Heart of the matter. Xal'atath possesses an artifact called the Dark Heart, which has already been empowered by the essence of Galakrond - something she time-traveled to do. The Heart of Y'Shaarj was destroyed in the Siege of Orgrimmar, and it's not hard to image the essence of something so powerful and connected to the Void would be of great interest to her.
Mists of Pandaria
was a beloved expansion - there's reason enough to revisit it. But if we are looking for a new perspective on the events, how that ends up playing out has the potential to be very interesting indeed.
