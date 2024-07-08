Why the Recent Enhancement Shaman Changes in The War Within Missed - Guide Writer Feedback

The War Within Beta Development Notes

SHAMAN



Many talents have moved locations or have had their pathing updated in all trees. New Ability: Skyfury – Harness the fury of the Windlord to grant a target ally 2% Mastery and empower their auto attacks to have a 20% chance to instantly strike again for 1 hour. If the target is in your party or raid, all affected party and raid members will be affected. Learned at level 17.



Developer’s note: We’re aware of issues with the new Skyfury raid buff, and we expect to address it with hotfixes to the Beta tomorrow.

Maelstrom Weapon is now learned at level 10 and has been removed from the Class tree.

Feral Lunge is now learned at level 14 and has been removed from the Enhancement tree.

Flurry moved from Class tree to the Enhancement tree.

Elemental Blast damage reduced by 25%.

The following talents have been removed:



Windfury Totem

Windfury Totem Focused Insight

Refreshing Waters

New Talent: Elemental Resistance – Healing from Healing Stream Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage received by 6% for 3 seconds. Healing from Cloudburst Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage taken by 3% for 3 seconds.New Talent: Refreshing Waters – Your Healing Surge is 25% more effective on yourself.New Talent: Traveling Storms – Thunderstorm now can be cast on allies within 40 yards, reduces enemies movement speed by 60%, and knocks enemies 25% further.New Talent: Seasoned Winds – Interrupting a spell with Wind Shear decreases your damage taken from that spell school by 15% for 18 seconds. Stacks up to 2 times.New Talent: Encasing Cold – Frost Shock snares its targets by an additional 10% and its duration is increased by 2 seconds.New Talent: Arctic Snowstorm – Enemies within 10 yards of your Frost Shock are snared by 30%.New Talent: Ascending Air – The cooldown of Wind Rush Totem is reduced by 30 seconds and its movement speed effect lasts an additional 2 seconds.New Talent: Enhanced Imbues – The effects of your weapon imbues are increased by 20%.New Talent: Stone Bulwark Totem – Summons an Earth Totem at the feet of the caster for 30 seconds, granting the caster a shield absorbing damage for 10 seconds, and an additional absorb every 5 seconds. 2 minute cooldown.New Talent: Jet Stream – Wind Rush Totem’s movement speed bonus is increased by 10% and now removes snares.New Talent: Primordial Bond – While you have an elemental active, your damage taken is reduced by 5%.Voodoo Mastery has been redesigned – Your Hex target is slowed by 70% during Hex and for 6 seconds after it ends. Reduces the cooldown of Hex by 15 seconds.Flurry moved from Class tree to the Enhancement tree.The cooldown of Gust of Wind has been reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds).Earthgrab Totem and Windrush Totem no longer share a choice node.Lightning Lasso and Thundershock no longer share a choice node.The following talents are now 1 point:The following talents have been removed: