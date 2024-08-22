This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Why Should Players Engage in Delves in The War Within?
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
iMX3
With Delves being a new form of content coming with The War Within, we wanted to provide a few notes as to why Delves might be significant for players to engage in.
Why Should Players Play Delves in The War Within
Delver's Call Quests
There are a variety of Quests in Khaz Algar known as
Delver's Call
quests. For leveling purposes, these quests offer a slightly higher amount of experience for completion in comparison to Main Story Campaign Quests. Because Delves complete rather quickly, this is a nice way for players to gain some bonus experience throughout their leveling in Khaz Algar.
Bountiful Delves: A Way to Increase Item Level
Bountiful Delves become available to players at level 80 and are a great place for players to start increasing their item levels in Khaz Algar. Bountiful Delves range from Tiers 1-11 and cap out in item level rewards at Tier 8. Keep in mind that in order to receive this gear from the Bountiful Delves, players will need a
Restored Coffer Key
to open the
Bountiful Coffer
at the end of the Delve. These keys drop from World Content throughout Khaz Algar so keep a hold of them!
Delve Tier Level
Bountiful Delve Rewards
Initial Upgrade Level
Great Vault
Initial Upgrade Level
1
561
Explorer 2/8
584
Veteran 1/8
2
564
Explorer 3/8
584
Veteran 1/8
3
571
Adventurer 1/8
587
Veteran 2/8
4
577
Adventurer 3/8
597
Champion 1/8
5
587
584
Veteran 2/8
603
Champion 3/8
6
590
Veteran 3/8
606
Champion 4/8
7
597
Champion 1/8
610
Hero 1/6
8
603
Champion 3/8
616
Hero 3/6
9
603
Champion 3/8
616
Hero 3/6
10
603
Champion 3/8
616
Hero 3/6
11
603
Champion 3/8
616
Hero 3/6
There is also a
Bountiful Delves
quest that rewards players with a customizable airship known as the
Delver's Dirigible
. There are numerous schematics that can be obtained from Delves to unlock new customizations for this mount.
Delver's Dirigible in the Dressing Room
Delve Companion End-Game Scaling
Brann Bronzebeard is the Season 1 Delve Companion that will aid players throughout their experiences in Delves. Brann can serve as either a DPS or Healer role for the Delve with each role having a unique form of end-game scaling once Brann reaches Companion Level 11. These are known as
Explorer's Ammunition Journal
and
Explorer's Medical Journal
depending on the role which grant Brann a
5% increase in damage or healing
starting at Rank 1. These spells go all the way up to Rank 50, increasing by 5% with each new level Brann gains after 11. For players looking to Solo the Zekvir's Lair Delve for the achievement, having Brann leveled is crucial and running Delves will allow players to continue to boost Brann's level.
Delver's Journey Reputation
A form of reputation exists with Delves known as
Delver's Journey
. These unlock a variety of cosmetics, catch-up item level gear, and even the opportunity for players to purchase
Restored Coffer Key
from vendors for Bountiful Delves! While it unsure how exactly this form of reputation is earned, it is likely gained from completing Delves.
Unique Rewards with Each Season
Delves will offer a variety of rewards that will only be available for earning in the Season it is introduced. For Season 1, there are a variety of cosmetic and mount rewards available from the
Zekvir's Lair
Delve that can only be earned in Season 1 of The War Within! If there are certain cosmetics that catch players attention, it is best to get on it early before they go away forever!
Zekvir's Raptorial Spine
Source:
Nemesis
- Defeat Zekvir in his lair before the release of season 2 of Delves.
Delver's Dirigible Schematic: Void
Source:
Let Me Solo Him
- Defeat Zekvir in his lair on Tier ?? without any other players in your party, before the release of the next season of delves.
