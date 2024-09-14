This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Where to Find Dilly-Dally Dace, Dornish Pike, and Kaheti Slum Shark - Hallowfall Fishing Derby
Live
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
This week's
Hallowfall Fishing Derby
quest tasks players with catching a Trophy
Dilly-Dally Dace
, Trophy
Dornish Pike
, and Trophy
Kaheti Slum Shark
, but where can these Fish be found?
The Hallowfall Fishing Derby in The War Within
Note: Once you accept this quest, you will only have
one real-time hour
to catch Trophy Fish and earn
Mereldar Derby Mark
. If you abandon the quest or log off while the
Derby Dasher
buff is active, the timer will continue to run off. Once the
Derby Dasher
buff expires, players will not be able to acquire this buff again until next week's quest is available.
Fish
Special
Zones
Pools
Dilly-Dally Dace
Chum
Isle of Dorn
The Ringing Deeps
Hallowfall
Blood in the Water
Calm Surfacing Ripple
Festering Rotpool
Dornish Pike
Fresh Fillet
Isle of Dorn
The Ringing Deeps
Hallowfall
Calm Surfacing Ripple
Kaheti Slum Shark
Fresh Fillet
Hallowfall
Azj-Kahet
Blood in the Water
Swarm of Slum Sharks
Dilly-Dally Dace
The
Dilly-Dally Dace
is a fairly common Fish, that can be caught from
Blood in the Water
,
Calm Surfacing Ripple
, and
Festering Rotpool
in any of the zones of
Isle of Dorn
,
The Ringing Deeps
, or
Hallowfall
.
Dornish Pike
While the
Dornish Pike
can be found in the same zones as
Dilly-Dally Dace
, this Fish can only be targetted from on Pool -
Calm Surfacing Ripple
. Luckily, this is one of the more common Pools found throughout Khaz Algar.
Kaheti Slum Shark
Formerly known as the
Azj-Kahet Slum Shark
, the
Kaheti Slum Shark
can commonly be caught from
Blood in the Water
and
Swarm of Slum Sharks
in either
Hallowfall
or
Azj-Kahet
.
Mereldar Derby Marks
After you've caught the three Trophy Fish, you will continue to earn 1
Mereldar Derby Mark
for each unique fish you catch while you still have
Derby Dasher
active. Check out our Fishing Guide to learn where all of the other Fish of Khaz Algar can be found!
Fishing Profession Overview for The War Within
