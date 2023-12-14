Where Does Augmentation Evoker Stand in Season 3? - Substantial Nerfs, Log Bugs, and More

delete aug it's not too late
At this point they either need to change Aug completely or fully commit to support, you can't half ass it.
As much as I love the concept of a support class, this spec is an absolute nightmare in reality. If it is a dps spec it should not be bringing more utility or other benefits at all. I don’t see why it should be buffing tanks survivability or healers healing while occupying the dps role. (Except for within parameters of already existing dps)
I would still welcome them to join me in M+, if I did M+. I did notice they switched from very common to very rare to see in Arena, especially solo shuffle.
They continue to sit atop their throne, I as an evoker player from pre-patch up until last week, have given up on the class. I prefer to play dev, but if I want to get into anything I am forced into playing aug. RIP my evoker I will see you again maybe.
Numbers-wise, Aug seems like it's the most balanced it's been since release. It still has a lot of utility, but that's not a bad thing for a support. Hopefully Blizzard uses the knowledge they've learned from this and applies it to future support specs.
Remove it from the game.
having 1 support class, 1 healer, 2 dps, and a tank seems like a fine meta to me. they just need to be better at creating supports. if other games can do it why can't blizzard?
Does feel like the better solution would be to add an extra party slot for support specs, make a few more and just have parties of 6 going forward
they should drop it completely, and then redo all dps classes a bit so that everyone gets some form of support.
Augs are perfectly balanced. stop whining
Aug is in a weird spot for M+. It brings the same amazing utility, but they're a liability on any fights where you have to kills adds or roots. The best example would be tree boss in Waycrest. If a non-aug dps gets rooted you only have 1.5 dps killing the roots. Same issue with the totem in TOTT.To clear some of the dungeons like Rise and TOTT on a +25 or a higher requires doing at minimum 900k+ overall group dps. Bringing a hunter or enh shaman instead of an Aug ends up being better.
There's an aug evoker in every high pushing team. They are really strong in M+ right now.
You can complete most keys faster without an Aug.But Aug's utility can help compensate for mistakes made by less experienced players.It's in a great spot, actually. It should never be required, no classes should, and this is as close to that as we can get. It's a good choice, not the only choice, not the best choice in all situations. Less damage means a slower key timer, but great utlity.Good. I'm for this. Make 4 more specs that do the same thing. Season 3 Aug has felt way better than 2.When we have meta comps, people don't ask DH to be deleted. Why Aug?
We need more support specs, I love how this class completely broke so-called competitive players brains because they couldn't trust their logs anymore. It will feel a lot less oppressive when there is more than was 1 support to pick from. Imagine if there was only 1 tank. Oh wait, we did that meta before...
Delete it. It's essentially killed devastation evoker, because even if dev does more damage, aug's utility will win out. Hence why all the high key groups have 1 aug evoker. Also 2 of 1 spec being mandatory is raid, is not good. Especially when it's "why play dev when aug exists." It is much different than fire vs frost mage, or a rogue spec being better than another. Because of the non dps that the aug brings. Not to mention that raid spots were already hard to come by for non meta dps, shamans and hunters specifically. 2 of the same dps spec brought to every single raid boss in the RWF is WILD and usually only occurs like that if the spec is broken OP.For aug to be balanced, they're buffs (and scales) need to not affect tanks or healers in ANY WAY, m+ or raid. No other dps spec does outside of raid buffs or raid CDs. Or they can keep their utility, and do 30% less damage to offset the utility. Or better yet, delete it. Turn it into a true dps or a tank.Ever since aug was introduced, Dragonflight has gone downhill for me and many others, because of the annoyance it adds to the game.