Where do the Titans REALLY Come From? Lore Speculation with Nobbel87

What i dream to see someday is "the final battle" , where the Void Lords would have finally entered our reality , and we gotta fight them off back in to their "void realm". I have always had this feeling in me , that when we reach that phase the expansion will be most likely called "Void" or something with that word in it , and it will be the last WoW expansion before we transition in to either WoW 2 , or simply "the end" of the game.
I'm gonna be tired if it turns out the Titans are "LE BAD GUYS ALSO"
I’d die if the Titans ended up being the “bad” guys.
My take:Azeroth and Argus are the closest things to deities we've got. Azeroth has the power of creation and Argus has the power of destruction (though not necessarily in a bad sense). This is implied by the quoted passage where Alleria experiences Argus' memories - memories that "are older than the universe itself". That strongly implies Argus isn't 'native' to the physical universe.As for the Titans, I reckon they're beings from the Plane of Order that have incarnated themselves into the physical universe to influence it, similar to the demons in Diablo. They are from one realm, but had themselves born into the physical realm so they could play god.Having said that, I don't think the Titans are evil, I just think they have their own goals and beliefs, and because they're so much more powerful than mortals they don't have the morality we do. As people always point out, do humans consider ants and rats when they decide to build on vacant land? The Titans aren't out to torture people, they just want to make the universe orderly and overwrite anything that doesn't fit. Quite possibly using Azeroth's powers to do so, thus their interest in her.