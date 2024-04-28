Where do the Titans REALLY Come From? Lore Speculation with Nobbel87

Cosmological Realms

Chris Metzen What is the real purpose of all of their cute little installations slammed into the side of the planet? Do we know everything we need to know about their real intentions for our world?

So Why Our Reality?

Even more extraordinary than the naaru were the colossal titans. Their spirits—known as world-souls—formed deep within the fiery core of a small number of worlds. For ages, these nascent titans slumbered, their energies suffusing the celestial bodies they inhabited.

When the titans finally awoke, they did so as living worlds. Cosmic winds howled across their gigantic forms, bodies shrouded in a cloak of stardust, skin crisscrossed with silvery mountain peaks and oceans shimmering with latent magic.

With eyes that shone like brilliant stars, they observed the fledgling cosmos and became enraptured by its mysteries. Whereas the naaru set out to safeguard life, the titans embarked on a different journey. They wandered the distant corners of the Great Dark, searching for others of their kind.

This grand, far-reaching voyage would one day alter the course of creation and shape the destiny of all living things.

No one knows when or why the first titan awoke, but legends hold that his name was Aman’Thul.

Though Aman’Thul was alone, he knew in his heart that others of his kind must exist. Thus, he explored the worlds of the Great Dark Beyond, intent on finding more titans. His quest was arduous and lonely, but it was ultimately fulfilling. In time, he discovered other nascent world-souls. Aman’Thul lovingly nurtured these newfound kin and roused them from slumber. Those who awakened devoted themselves to his noble search.

Aman’Thul and his siblings later became known as the Pantheon. They were benevolent by nature, creatures aligned with order and stability. The Pantheon possessed a natural affinity to the latent magic in the universe. Fully aware of their incredible power, they bound themselves to a code of temperance toward the civilizations they encountered, even those of the unruly elemental spirits.

The titans of the Pantheon came to realize that order was crucial to finding others of their kind. On each world they encountered, they employed techniques to ascertain whether a world-soul was present. The Pantheon would first pacify the world’s raging elemental populations. Then, they would reshape the world, forming great mountains, fathomless seas, and roiling skies. Lastly, the titans would seed myriad life-forms across the newly ordered world. In doing so, the Pantheon hoped to call forth the world-soul and help bring it to maturity. Most of the time, however, the worlds visited by the titans proved inert.

The Pantheon vowed to maintain and protect all of these worlds, even those that did not contain a slumbering spirit. To do so, they empowered primitive life-forms to uphold the integrity of their ordered worlds. The Pantheon also embedded colossal machines in the surface of the worlds that they had shaped. Through these devices, the titans could monitor their worlds—and purge them of life should their evolutionary paths succumb to disorder.

To aid the Pantheon, Aman’Thul called upon a mysterious race known as the constellar. These celestial beings observed the many worlds ordered by the titans, staying vigilant for any sign of instability. When it was necessary, the constellar could initiate a fail-safe procedure to scour life from a world in the hopes of resetting its evolutionary process.

Over the ages, the Pantheon discovered fewer and fewer world-souls. Yet they remained undaunted. They knew that the universe was vast beyond measure, and even after epochs of exploring the stars, they had only plumbed but a small corner of creation. Unbeknownst to the titans, malign forces were also hard at work in the distant reaches of the Great Dark.

Chris Metzen What have the Titans actually been doing since the dawn of civilization?

Now she lived a history that surpassed the existence of the universe.

Blink.

It was energy, spinning out into the cosmos.

Blink.

It found warmth near a sun, and a world formed around it to protect it as it grew.

Blink.

Generations of life lived and died upon it.

Blink.

It was betrayed. It was bound by something powerful.

Blink.

Pain. Pain. It hurt so much. Its only solace lay within its dream.

Blink.

They enslaved worlds. They burned worlds. They used its strength to revive their fallen souls. It hurt so much.

Blink.

They found another. It was much more powerful. They wanted to claim it, too. Then they would be unstoppable.

Blink.

It screamed into the cosmos for help. Two children answered the call. Two bright lights.

Blink.

Two bright lights... from Azeroth. A world that was like Argus.

Alleria ripped herself free. Now she was lying on her side. Turalyon was shaking her. “Wake up! Alleria! Wake up! We have to go!”

She reached up, grabbed his shoulder. "Did you see?" she whispered.

"See what?"

He hadn’t. Why hadn’t he seen it? Why had she?

"Argus has a soul. This world has a soul. And so does Azeroth. That is why the Legion wants it."

Can We Trust Aman'Thul?