What's Inside Azeroth? Lore Speculation with Nobbel87

The Titans

Paint that age as one of chaos and misery, a pernicious blight that we Keepers eradicated. With the Old Gods locked in confinement, there should be no evidence available to contradict our assertions.

Surely if you care for these mortals, you would not wish to see them led astray into darkness.

The king of diamonds has been made a pawn.

The Big Bang

It seems clear that the servants of the titans wish the Dream to stay unchanging--at least. unchanged by any hand but theirs.

Yet the very nature of life is one of change, is it not? Things are born, live, and die, but life itself goes on.

Perhaps life was never meant to be ordered. To be static and unchanging.



The titans' servants do not seem to understand that Life and Death are sisters, bound together in a Great Cycle.

Do they not wish to see this truth? Or is it beyond their fundamental nature to perceive it?

If we dragons see it, then it can only mean that we are touched not just by Life and Order, but other forces as well.



And if dragons are the product of powers great and small being eternally intertwined, then so must all mortals be.

Perhaps Azeroth herself was touched by all these forces. Or could she be their true source?

Some things are beyond knowing. Some things are meant only to be pondered... in dreams.

The Cosmic Forces

Before life began, before even the cosmos took shape, there was Light… and there was Void. Unfettered by the confines of time and space, the Light swelled across all existence in the form of a boundless prismatic sea. Great torrents of living energy flitted through its mirrored depths, their movements conjuring a symphony of joy and hope.

The ocean of Light was dynamic and ever shifting. Yet as it expanded, some of its energies faded and dimmed, leaving behind pockets of cold nothingness. From the absence of Light in these spaces, a new power coalesced and came to be.

This power was the Void, a dark and vampiric force driven to devour all energy, to twist creation inward to feed upon itself. The Void quickly grew and spread its influence, moving against the flowing waves of Light. The mounting tension between these two opposing yet inseparable energies eventually ignited a series of catastrophic explosions, rupturing the fabric of creation and birthing a new realm into existence.

In that moment, the physical universe was born. The energies released by the clash of Light and Void raged across the nascent cosmos, raw matter merging and spinning into primordial worlds without number. For long epochs, this ever-expanding universe—the Great Dark Beyond—broiled in a maelstrom of fire and magic.

Even more extraordinary than the naaru were the colossal titans. Their spirits—known as world-souls—formed deep within the fiery core of a small number of worlds. For ages, these nascent titans slumbered, their energies suffusing the celestial bodies they inhabited.

When the titans finally awoke, they did so as living worlds. Cosmic winds howled across their gigantic forms, bodies shrouded in a cloak of stardust, skin crisscrossed with silvery mountain peaks and oceans shimmering with latent magic.

With eyes that shone like brilliant stars, they observed the fledgling cosmos and became enraptured by its mysteries. Whereas the naaru set out to safeguard life, the titans embarked on a different journey. They wandered the distant corners of the Great Dark, searching for others of their kind.

This grand, far-reaching voyage would one day alter the course of creation and shape the destiny of all living things.

Every event set in motion. Every pawn put into play. All to claim the power slumbering within your world. The soul of Azeroth, wounded, vulnerable yet teaming with potential. Potential that I will use to eredicate this flawed reality. Death claims the soul of your world, now bear witness mortals to eternity's end.

The First Ones

Mortals could not conceive of the wonders that the makers granted to the titans in Zereth Ordus. Thus, learning of the Progenitors would only confuse them.

It is enough that mortals know the titans brought Order to the cosmos, and that they are owed deference.

was both six AND seven, the six were one and the seventh the other. Both were, yet only one could be. Long have I scoffed at what I learned of Titans, or the Void lords, or demons of the Nether. I held Death's pantheon in higher regard, but now I know that they are just as limited. Truth lies not in one direction or another, but in their intersection.

Expedition Report A37J These six forces existed in strife. Well, not strife in the way one such as you or I would see it. Opposition surely, but whether malignant or benign is unclear. There was imbalance, until there was a need for something more.

They came together (or were brought together, depending on how one interprets the fractal) and gave form to their design. Forged? Scribed? Shaped? The exact word is elusive. Each architect gave a portion of themselves, and thus the pattern was drawn.



Six realms. Many intersections. Countless fractals.

In balance? Possibly. But that might be wrong. If six equal one, then what is the other? The one outside the pattern.



A few final questions for your consideration, good reader.

What if -- again, this is still purely speculative -- the mortal plane is not some distant corner of reality that the First Ones created to supply us with souls and anima?

What if it is the very nexus of existence, where Death is but one of many great powers that holds sway?

If true, what would this say of mortal souls and their potential?

And if the six (or seven, or... excuse my imprecision) each vie with one another to claim it, could they be driven by the unconscious knowledge that there exists some other force outside our understanding that seeks it as well?



Argus

Now she lived a history that surpassed the existence of the universe.

Blink.

It was energy, spinning out into the cosmos.

Blink.

It found warmth near a sun, and a world formed around it to protect it as it grew.

Blink.

Generations of life lived and died upon it.

Blink.

It was betrayed. It was bound by something powerful.

Blink.

Pain. Pain. It hurt so much. Its only solace lay within its dream.

Blink.

They enslaved worlds. They burned worlds. They used its strength to revive their fallen souls. It hurt so much.

Blink.

They found another. It was much more powerful. They wanted to claim it, too. Then they would be unstoppable.

Blink.

It screamed into the cosmos for help. Two children answered the call. Two bright lights.

Blink.

Two bright lights... from Azeroth. A world that was like Argus.

Alleria ripped herself free. Now she was lying on her side. Turalyon was shaking her. “Wake up! Alleria! Wake up! We have to go!”

She reached up, grabbed his shoulder. "Did you see?" she whispered.

"See what?"

He hadn’t. Why hadn’t he seen it? Why had she?

"Argus has a soul. This world has a soul. And so does Azeroth. That is why the Legion wants it."

What Makes a God?