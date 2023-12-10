What's Inside Azeroth? Lore Speculation with Nobbel87

I feel like the answer should be blatantly obvious: a smaller, angrier Azeroth.
This is all wrong #flatazeroth
Yeah, I've been saying this for a while. We've seen Titans aligned with four cosmic forces now. It makes sense that, like the mortals on the material plane, World Souls don't belong to any specific Cosmic Force. At least, not until one claims it and changes its nature to be such.After all, that seemed to be the goal of the First Ones. To combine their cosmic powers in an act of creation, to give rise to something greater than the sum of its parts. Not belonging to any one cosmic force, but with the potential for all of them. That's us mortals. We can wield any cosmic force, and belong fully to none. A property World Souls may share, until converted to one side.And it makes sense for the Titans, as beings of Order, to consider their state the best, and Order other World Souls as well. They may not even know they are not naturally aligned with Order, if Order is the force that claimed Aman'thul before he awakened. He was the first. He may not know the truth, or be the one keeping it from the others. Either way, it feels natural for them to wish to push Azeroth towards Order, rather than the natural state. And it makes sense that is what their facilities are ultimately for.That does not make them evil or malicious. While coming from limited perspective, they have shown mortal traits like compassion, trust and other such things. But it does make them potential antagonists. The Titans have always worked best as "Flawed Gods". Yes, things like free will and the survival of undesired things does not rank high on their priority list. But that's not the same as them suddenly appearing, twirling their moustaches and going "lol, we were secretly evil the whole time". They've worked best as Flawed Gods. Gods that pursue what they feel is best, for the greater good. But whom need to be shown there is a different path towards that good. Algalon is the most extreme example of this. His logic dictated that Azeroth would fall, and thus doom all on its surface, and darken the cosmos. But through our struggle, we convinced him there was an alternative to reorigination. That we had enough tenacity and resolve to fight, for him to risk letting us solve the problems on Azeroth, and give space for compassion. I believe that the story will take that approach again. I'm not saying no Titan will fall to us yet. Looking at you, Aman'thul. But with Titans like Eonar in the mix, I'm pretty sure the mortals will once more show them that a better path to the greater good exists. And that the forces of Balance will prevail at forging the better cosmos.
Chocolate or something incredibly stupid knowing blizzard
Still a Titan but one that's very different from the others.
A titan.
here is a thing to think about, assuming its on purpose ofc (this is the last patch of odd exp's team, before shadowlands):remember argus' room? it had 6 seats, similar to oribos so it probably isn't their creation5 of them were taken, and for the sixth we have sargeras and aggramar - and sargeras is quite a big dealor, argus is the titan of death who fills the group/fractal/w.eazeroth is said to be powerful, but she has no place therebut ofc they might be filling for sleepers, like renathalbtw User "Zovaal" not found! okay... :(p.s. no i was wrong, they are 7 so er nvm
If it's not a Titan then something else we don't know yet, maybe a First One.Though this all seems like Blizz trying to paint the Titans into not being "good guys" because... well, why not.
it's turtles all the way down
Excellent article summing up everything we know so far. I'm also on board with the idea that Azeroth is more than just a Titan that hasn't emerged yet, but rather some form of cosmic power which is being shaped into a Titan thanks to the titans being the last to capture it and build containment facilities all over it. After all, what were the Old Gods doing on Azeroth before that? We can argue they were doing the same thing in order to bring forth a void being from that primordial power. We know little about the Void Lords, so it's possible the old gods could've birthed one from Azeroth after multiple tens of thousands of years of incubation. We know from existing lore they dug so deep that they were intertwined with Azeroth itself, after all.If I might go on a tangent, I think it's interesting to wonder what the pantheon of Life has been doing in the cosmos all this time, too, and how that relates to Azeroth. We know Eonar is the "Lifebinder" and infused Azeroth with the power of life - we'll have to theorise whether that flavor of Life was possibly titan-dominated in some way so it stayed within some set bounds that were useful for them. That also raises the question of what exactly is the Curse of Flesh? We're led to believe it's a product of Void, since it supposedly came from Yogg-Saron, but creatures on Azeroth touched by it didn't become big fleshy tentacle monsters like typical flesh-made void beings. Could the Curse of Flesh really be something partially made from the life magic on Azeroth, or a sly intervention from the domain of Life to take power away from Order? The cosmic side of Warcraft's lore is certainly interesting in how it might tie into existing, pre-Legion lore.
I think blizzard really did themselves in by having the chronicles written from the Titans perspective and not be just a factual recount.This creates inaccuracies and bias in what was supposed to be a historic chronicle of the world and universe of Azeroth.Instead it is a story and opinion piece written by a group of Titans so the facts are only what the Titans want us to believe.That’s fine if it were in game, but an item like this out of the game and in the real world that cost a bit of money and a bit of time to produce is very poor and shouldn’t have been handled that way
What do you mean what's inside Azeroth? 🤨 What about all that Ore we've been mining, duh! 😑
inside azeroth is bobby's paycheck,they are almost the same size