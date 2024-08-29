What is Snuffling? Earn Toys, Pets, and Treasure in The Ringing Deeps

Need a weakaura to show my progress across all my toons real bad.
i wish finding the disturbed were easy but theyre really hard to find, somone should make an addon that tells you where one has spawned
Welp, there goes that particular gold farm. 6m gold since the start of the expac due to this one thing. I think day 2 I hit 230k/h, and made 3m that day.
You ruined this for me, you nerfed coppers into a worthless companion... the only reason he was worth getting was because you could vender/repair when needed. it would have been nice to not have to rely on an engineer in raid to have greeves/jeeves/auto hammer.
RiP Coppers
Oh, THIS is snuffling? I've been doing this as I did the campaign for the last day without realising it was Snuffling, lol. I thought it was going to be like the sniffseeking scenarios.