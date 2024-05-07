Weekly Maintenance Concluded - Patch 10.2.7 Now Live in North America

Not getting a useless piece that I already have crafted with embellishment? Where do I sign up for this.
Awesome they were able to do it within the time slot! Blizzard getting better at this!
What are you guys still doing here? 😮Fly you fools! 🧙♂️
fast patch, but wtf is with the LFG tab? addon or no addons, its really borked
LFG throwing lua errors without any addons enabled
LFG Tab is really broken right now, nothing seems to be working to join a group
new questline portal doesnt open its bugged
LFG al messed up. Tried disabling all addons but see the same. Their filters messed it all up and on dungeon week no less....
Wait so it's still mythic difficulty not heroic? yeah good luck doing M0 with 463 ilvl fresh alt, eh.......
M0 are not fiving crests or flightstones...