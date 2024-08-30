Weekly Epic Battleground PvP Quest Rewards Faction Reputation

Funny mine only shows me the Severed Threads faction bonuses.
100 rep seems a bit on the low side. Would be nice if this was 250 across the board.
Thank god for the small amount, I DESPISE doing pvp
When I did this, I also got 2500 with the Severed Threads. A full renown level, not even listed on the rewards. Not sure if that's a bug (heh) or how the three separate sub-factions work (I didn't level up in any of them), but a full renown level was not what I was expecting. Also, I was incredibly stupid when I did a Wintergrasp as my first epic battleground; DO NOT TURN IN THE VICTORY IN WINTERGRASP WHEN YOU ARE NOT IN AN EPIC BATTLEGROUND. I had to suffer through additional epic battlegrounds because I got the 1k honor in Dornogal, not an actual battleground. I'm almost honor level 200 and I still make this mistake.