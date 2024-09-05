Wax Farming for Valorstones - Prepping for Season 1 Launch

thanks wowhead... nerf inc
if you dont have 1000 wax saved up, you are very far behind
Yep.... Wowhead doing its best to just kill another thing players have found out. Wish you guys would stop doing articles like this....
Running heroic dungeons is so much more efficient to get valorstones than the wax thing. Alot of these dirtpiles only gives you a single wax with a very few of them giving you more than 1. You can literally get +60 valorstones per heroic dungeon. that is 40-50 dirt piles...If you have the time to farm 2000 wax then getting valorstones is the least of your problems lol. You can choose to now spend countless of hours looking for dirt piles or wait literally a week, get some normal/heroic raid gear and clear heroic dungeons in 2 minutes.
Prepare to farm something that Blizzard will now fix because Wowhead can't keep their mouths shut because they need to get their analytics up clicks and views up so they constantly ruining the smallest of exploits that people find. <3
Squishei, i swear, if this article gets this nerfed imma throw a fit.
Man they're going to make wax turnins not give valorstones now
Love this. I hate Valor/flight stones, no reason to exist when crests exist.
I expect Blizz to announce a currency reset or a nerf to the conversion ratio. No way they'll allow this to go into season 1 launch.
delete this before the fun police catch on!