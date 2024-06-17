Warrior War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

Fury Warrior Season 1 Bonus
Fury Warriors feature a very similar bonus, with one primary attack buffing the damage of another. Bloodthirst has become the basis of all Fury Warrior rotations in The War Within, kept on cooldown in both single and multitarget, while Rampage continues its role as the specialization's rage spender, so the two piece bonus triggers quite regularly.
The four piece bonus
is where things get sticky. Unlike Dragonflight, Bloodthirst is now used every fourth GCD, which means there simply isn't a whole lot of room left in the rotation for Raging Blow. This has reduced it to a rotational filler, which is fine in theory, though additional abilities like Execute, Onslaught, Ravager, Champion's Spear, Thunderous Roar, Whirlwind in multitarget, or Thunder Clap as a Mountain Thane means Raging Blow doesn't actually get used very often anymore.
Slayers still use Raging Blow semi-regularly, though Thanes will find it much less common. By contrast, Arms' Tactician will proc upwards 70 times over the same duration.
So while the Arms' version can trigger from any rage spending ability, the Fury version only triggers off Raging Blow itself, resulting in a much more limited number of procs. Even in Slayer's higher use case scenario, the bonus contributes roughly 0.5% increased damage, which is woefully underpowered for a four piece tier set bonus.