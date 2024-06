Warrior War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

Overview

Interaction with Hero Talents

Feedback

The First Tierset Protection Warrior receives is very straightforward. Blizzard themselves have stated that the Season 1 Tiersets won't be anything fancy with the new Hero Talent Trees being the primary focus of the season. Our Tierset is focused on our general rotation. Shield Slam to do more damage and grants a small defensive buff for a short duration and if Shield Slam lands a critical strike, it grants your next Thunder Clap or Revenge a dmg bonus.There are no synergistic interactions between the Hero Talents and the Tierset as they are plain dmg buffs. However, our 4pc Bonus ensures that it benefits both Colossus and Mountain Thane as Colossus focuses on Revenge damage output and Mountain Thane focuses on Thunder Clap damage output and other interactions with it. So neither choice of Hero Talents trumps the other in terms of Tierset value gained!The Biggest Interaction exists within the Colossus Tree: Precise Might . With that and the 4pc Bonus, you get slightly more value from critical Shield Slam hits, it has no gameplay or stat-changing impact, but it is something!As already stated above, it is a straightforward and bland Tierset. I understand that an exciting or powerful Tierset like the Dragonflight Season 3 and 4 set isn't what Blizzard wants right out of the gate, but I can't help but feel a little disappointed at a set that is just "+5% damage output and 3% less damage taken". The Numbers may change and I am personally happy that it revolves around Shield Slam but it is not something I am particularly excited about.