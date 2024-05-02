Warrior Class Development Notes for The War Within Alpha - Arms AoE, Fury Bloodthirst, & Buffing Bladestorm

"We’ve also heard the feedback that Bloodthirst was not an exciting ability to use and that it felt disconnected from the rest of the Fury kit. To address this, we’re giving Bloodthirst a significant damage boost"I mean is this real?Do they even read themselves before posting?lmfao
please god i beg you just delete SMF and open up 2H to 1H xmog already, no sane warrior takes the talent as it has always been significantly worse than titans grip and you guys keep designing unique OP 2 handers.
We've heard you guys don't like pressing that button so we'll force you to press it by increasing the damage.
Reading comprehension for some people is terrible.
problem is no matter how you slice it there can't be 2 main filler buttons. adding more things to track and scenarios where it might be better to press one over the other really takes away the class fantasy to me at least. bloodthirst should just be merged with onslaught or made to be another compelling button with a longer cd.
Can they give single mimded fury a reason to exist?
kinda sad that the warrior devs dont have the balls to do big changes like the mages for example. Always these small nerfs and buffs to make it better, but not actually fixing the real issues.
"We saw people not using abilities they dont like. So we're trying to make players use the stuff they hate"
I really wish annihilator wasn't being removed. Spamming Raging Blow got old very quickly.
ugh I hate cleave. My bars are already so bloated