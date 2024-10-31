Warning: Queen Ansurek Web Blade Desync Now Worse

is the desync still in mythic only or is it affecting the other difficulties as well
I was losing my mind on this after tonights raid, please fix :(
I guess spamming articles is one way to grab Blizzard's attention though they already said they're addressing it.
Game Director - "Our goal is to make an epic bug-themed raid with massive bugs to fight. Also, these bugs need to be hidden deep beneath the surface."Game Developers: "Hold our beers!"
I believe its completely intended by Blizzard , it adds a spice of imagination which makes you wonder whether you're gona live or not if u move :D Imagine the repair bills to guilds that compete for Hall of Fame atm , imagine the frustration players gona have and how many gona quit where guilds gotta fill up the blank spots and reprogress again , Blizz is in a mess after Microsoft acquisition.
another devs L. nothing new, maybe it is time to fire few of them and hire someone more senior?
Fully encapsulates the TWW expansion so far.Interesting and engaging content, more player friendly account wide play (when not bugged), bogged down by poor execution and bugs with every reset/hotfix. They often fix one thing, while breaking a bunch of other things in the process. Or massively change classes only to nerf or change them one week later (and they continue to be massively bugged or the bug fixes + nerfing kills the class/spec). Etc.. Etc.. Etc...This expansion was not ready to launch. They have tried to play catch-up since August, but it keeps getting worse and worse.At some point, they are going to have to seriously consider slowing down releases, fix basic code to make the game fully playable, and then find a way to properly test new content (not have the players do it on live servers, which will be bugged for most of the patch).This has been frustrating.Could have been a great expansion, but they are ruining the game right now with extremely poor execution.
The Bug Within
Given how short the timeline on this tier is, there's no way a lot of guilds are finishing mythic with several weeks tossed to huge desync/disconnect/etc. issues all throughout the raid. The actual content is great, but pushing it so fast that it's not ready is just really not the way.
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza desync today every pull. Game slow down after first orb pull. Queensbane was droping from people in the middle of room after pulling to center.
People must surely realise they're not doing this on purpose? They're a company clearly dealing with some internal issues and being shat on from above (Acti/M$). This kinda nonsense occurs often where aquisitions happen. We had good time Blizz before most of this started, and I honestly believe they're trying their best, but under extreme pressure.It is and was a sad time, imo, when they were first bought by Activision. They were not the right company to own (og)Blizzard
Oh man. I'm just going to sit back, relax, and enjoy all the excuses.
god im so glad i went full casual this xpac endgame is a %^&*in joke and has been since legion