Warcraft... Relaunched? The Signs of Warcraft RTS News Coming Up on Warcraft Direct

Can relaunch trash all you like, won't make it good.
Another note on the 30th anniversary art is that Jaina is also in her pre-Theramore bombing outfit (aka the same outfit she had from WC3 through Cata).
It is also worthy to note, that Jaina on the Key Art is not current day Jaina, it is her look from before MoP, without white hair!She does not play a major in-game role in WoW until MoP, so if her appearance on the Key Art is related to a main WarCraft game (i.e. not HotS, Hearthstone or Rumble) it should refer to WarCraft 3. On the other hand, why shouldn't a major character in her prime be featured in a Key Art that refers to 30 years of WarCraft history? It could also mean nothing in terms of any announcement.
Warcraft III: Re-Reforgerered.
I mean most of these "hints" could be explained by it being, you know.. the 30th anniversary for Warcraft. In any case I'd hate it if they're just upgrading reforged. That thing needs to be completely demolished and it needs to be re-reforged with actual care for the product.
Reforged was a massive failure and they've said that the RTS genre required too many resources for a tiny audience. This is some tin-foil hat stuff right here.
They will soft reboot reforged and put it on steam and gamepass.I think they really need to remake graphics of reforged that will actually mesh well together, the character models look more "realistic" than cartoony, compared to the map graphics, i wouldn't mind if they used Hots engine to reboot reforged, it has actually blizzard stylized cartoony like graphics.Of course we might end up with nothing, but a game like W3 and how important was it for Blizzard overall, it doesn't deserve what it got and the state that it is still in. D2R had love put into it, but W3 just was trashed.
imagine if they actually added new content, like a new mini campaignnow imagine that mini campaign featured the jailer carrying out his 4d chess plans
Relaunched trash is still trash. Make a proper StarCraft III or WarCraft IV and reignite the masses with your genius. No battlepass, no F2P, no pre-order bonuses, just good responsive deadly strategy.
Warcraft 3: Rescammed
