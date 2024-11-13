Warcraft Direct Summary - What's Next for World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, & Warcraft Rumble

Heroes of Starcraft Mini-Set

The next mini-set will feature a collaboration with the Starcraft universe!

The Zerg, Terran, and Protoss will be represented on cards by a Faction banner.

Cards with the same Faction type will synergize together and can be used across multiple Classes.

Each Faction will have a Hero card, including:

The Queen of Blades for the Zerg, which will give Death Knights, Hunters, Warlocks, and Demon Hunters access to an aggressive playstyle.

The Protoss will be represented by Artanis, who will empower Druids, Mages, Priests, and Rogues to use powerful, high mana-cost units, and reduce their mana-cost.

Jim Raynor will lead the Terran, granting Warriors, Paladins, and Shaman access to the new Starship keyword.

Hearthstone Arena Changes

There will be two types of Arena going forward: Normal Arenas and Underground Arenas.

Normal Arenas will be shorter, while Underground Arenas will be longer and will include a new feature called Redraft on Loss.

Redraft on Loss will allow players to refine their decks to attempt to improve their performance.

Both of these Arena modes will have Rankings, with Normal Arenas having skill-based matchmaking and Underground Arenas including opponents of all skill levels.

These Arena changes will be available in the first half of 2025.

Hearthstone 2025 Roadmap

The first expansion of 2025 will take players Into the Emerald Dream and will include a Druid of the Flame mini-set.

The second set of the year, called The Shrouded City, will take players back to the Un’Goro Crater.

The final expansion of the year takes the player on an adventure with Chromie through alternate realities, in The Heroes of Time.

Heroes of Starcraft will contain more cards than any previous mini-set.This mini-set will become available in January 2025.