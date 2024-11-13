Warcraft Direct Summary - What's Next for World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, & Warcraft Rumble

Heroes of Starcraft Mini-Set
- The next mini-set will feature a collaboration with the Starcraft universe!
- The Zerg, Terran, and Protoss will be represented on cards by a Faction banner.
- Cards with the same Faction type will synergize together and can be used across multiple Classes.
- Each Faction will have a Hero card, including:
- The Queen of Blades for the Zerg, which will give Death Knights, Hunters, Warlocks, and Demon Hunters access to an aggressive playstyle.
- The Protoss will be represented by Artanis, who will empower Druids, Mages, Priests, and Rogues to use powerful, high mana-cost units, and reduce their mana-cost.
- Jim Raynor will lead the Terran, granting Warriors, Paladins, and Shaman access to the new Starship keyword.
Heroes of Starcraft will contain more cards than any previous mini-set.
This mini-set will become available in January 2025.
Hearthstone Arena Changes
- There will be two types of Arena going forward: Normal Arenas and Underground Arenas.
- Normal Arenas will be shorter, while Underground Arenas will be longer and will include a new feature called Redraft on Loss.
- Redraft on Loss will allow players to refine their decks to attempt to improve their performance.
- Both of these Arena modes will have Rankings, with Normal Arenas having skill-based matchmaking and Underground Arenas including opponents of all skill levels.
- These Arena changes will be available in the first half of 2025.
Hearthstone 2025 Roadmap
- The first expansion of 2025 will take players Into the Emerald Dream and will include a Druid of the Flame mini-set.
- The second set of the year, called The Shrouded City, will take players back to the Un’Goro Crater.
- The final expansion of the year takes the player on an adventure with Chromie through alternate realities, in The Heroes of Time.