Warcraft Crosses Over Into Overwatch in Latest Season 12: New Frontiers Official Trailer



Overwatch 2 Season 12: New Frontiers launches Aug 20!



Blast into action with our newest Support hero, Juno. Provide simultaneous healing and damage dealing as you swiftly support your team from all angles on the battlefield.



Engage in intense, tug-of-war action with the new core game mode, Clash. Return to ancient Egypt in the new Throne of Anubis map, and journey back to Japan in the new map, Hanaoka.



Voyage through the Premium Battle Pass to earn unique Legendary skins, loads of cosmetics, and 80 Mythic Prisms that can be used to unlock the God of Death himself, Mythic Anubis Reaper.



Enjoy new Shop bundles, a Rank reset, the Overwatch 2 Anniversary event, and SO much more.



Overwatch 2 is free to play for everyone on console & PC!