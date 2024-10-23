Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct Coming November 13th 2024

Watch and Earn Rewards!

Join us November 13 at 10:00 am PST for a special presentation celebrating 30 years of Warcraft and a look ahead at what’s next.Watch the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct on our official channels:It’s a big year for the Warcraft universe and whether you’re a Hearthstone fan, you’ve joined the chaos in Warcraft Rumble, ventured into the world of Azeroth for the first time in Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, or you’re a World of Warcraft player, there’s something for everyone in our Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct stream. You won’t want to miss a moment— or a single surprise.Stay tuned after the stream for a special 20th Anniversary concert broadcast, “World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music,” celebrating 20 Years of World of Warcraft music. Produced by Helvepic and filmed live in Switzerland the concert was performed by the 21st Century Orchestra and three choirs—Tales of Fantasy, Ardito, and the Madrijazz Gospel, this sweeping 190 performer ensemble will take you on a musical adventure through time and emotion.You’ll also be able to earn new in-game viewership rewards for Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, and World of Warcraft. We’ll have more details for you soon, so be sure to check back on our official sites.