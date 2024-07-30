Warbank Achievements Removed - No Achievement Points for Spending 3.1 Million Gold

Good change.
Thanks so much blizz this really brings me joy.
Why didn't they leave the first tab achievement in? With how cheap it was, there was never contention over that.
3.1m for 20 achievement points would be the cringest thing ever.
Are we sure it wasnt temporary and they bring them back?
i demand a 3.1M gold refund
The first one is acceptable, just like buying a normal bank tab, but make the last one a Feat of Strength
I don't understand, the tabs still cost gold for me?
you gotta buy them anyway so why not leave the achievements in that's sillyi guess some people must've complained but it's really a non-issue
lmao 3mil for something that should cost less than 100k this feature is just to sell more wow tokens
Why the hell do you need so many slots ... Especially where you already have like 100 + slots for each character.Vendor your #$%^ and stop asking for dumb @#$%...Big w blizz
haha would anyone actually try to get these points? I can understand doing an achievement that rewards a mount or title, etc. but I don't think anyone cares about the little achievement number. It was nice they did not incentivize the crazy people that would actually feel they "had" to do this.
That feels wrong.Much like there was an achievement for fully unlocking all the bank slots. This feels like something that should award an achievement. Fully unlocking the warbank. I don't quite understand why anyone would celebrate the game having less achievements. If you like achievements, it becomes a goal. Another thing to collect. If you don't like achievements, just keep ignoring them?I see no positive for removing these achievements. Maybe it's just a mistake. The warbank hasn't had the smoothest launch.
Turn it into a feat of strength maybe?
Now reduce theirs prices to reasonable value. Like 10k gold or even make them free. Those tabs are way overpriced.