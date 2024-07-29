Warband Warbanks to be Reenabled with the Weekly Reset

Looking forward to it!
Warband Warbanks War-nabled with the Weekly War-set
It's about time, basically one of the only patch features I wanted to use and it wasn't up for the first week. INB4 - "There's been a dupe method found so we are disabling it again"
Hopefully, it will work tomorrow!
Considering how people lost gold due to this untested feature, there is no way I'm gonna put any gold in there up until Season 3 of TWW, hopefully beta testing will be done by then.
We'll see.
Yesssss :) Looking forward to get this much desired feature .
Re-enabled means it WAS enabled on live…
Idontbelieveyou.gifIn all seriousness, can't wait to dump a mountain of Warbound items in there.
I’m gonna let y’all try it out first ... 😂
Odds on maintenance being extended for 5 hours then them not being enabled or causing server issues?