Warband Valorstone Discount Will Return on Weekly Reset

Why not fix it today? Why do we always have to wait for crucial bugfixes?
I'm just going to spend full price and cry
But we'll push delve tuning on a Thursday evening instead of waiting for more data & doing that on weekly maintenance. Really?
Acquisition rates needs buffed too. Out here scrounging for years for one upgrade
if we know whats wrong why not just fix it? I'm just sitting here with gear i cant upgrade otherwise im ripping myself off now
How about we all get 1000 free Valorstones to make up for it?Or better yet, delete them completely because theyre pointless and we already have crests.
And what about all of the extra's we got ripped off of? We going to be refunded?