Warband Bank Now Works With Crafting Orders in Patch 11.0.5

Thank GOD
Insanely huge Blizzard W, don't know why this wasn't implemented in the first place though lol.
This is a W, no cap, fr fr. Justice for Copper
How was this not a feature on release? wat an oversight
Fantastic until you realize youve emptied the entire bank of an item for all your chars while attempting to discore that potion etc. =)
Anyone else remember those moments when you bought X number of Awakened Order only to realize they had a bunch of those on another toon on a different account?Yup, wish it was actually done back in Dragonflight but better late than never! Baby steps 😄
Can warbands craft for each other regardless of server? That's the change I want to see tbh (no clue if it's possible now)
Obviously should have launched with this, but I'm glad they didn't leave it for 11.2. This will remove so much friction from my gameplay.
inb4 warbanks are deleted and the data is lost
Totally stupid that it wasn’t like this from the beginning…
Ah, man, got excited for a second there, thought "now" meant NOW, until finishing the headline
This is a huge improvement! I already reported this as a bug in the TWW beta.