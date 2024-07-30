Warband Bank Now Enabled in The War Within Pre-Patch

What about the achievement progresses?
The guild bank is also still highly restricted. Cheers Blizz!
Still can't withdraw gold from guild bank....>.>
I've got a question, guys. Imagine I go to an old raid as a Shaman and I drop a warlock set piece. Would I be able to put that set piece in my Warbank and then pick it up with my Warlock?Thanks in advance.
Still disabled in EU
The guild bank is now not allowing me to withdraw my gold to put in my warbank, so not sure if they plan to fix that?
Blizzard still have not fixed class items. Tokens got fixed and are warbound but not class tier pieces such as those from Molten Core are still just soulbound.
Unprecedented