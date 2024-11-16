War Within Season 2 Dungeon Rotation - Theater of Pain and Operation Mechagon: Workshop

Ew
what is Theatef ?
Mechagon again :O
why Mechagon again >.<
Theatre of Pain? Mechagon I can get behind because of theme, but ToP has no business being in this rotation.
so they are actually releasing a dungeon that has a ring that has a set bonus that you can only get from the DUNGEON THAT IS NOT AVAILABLE. blizzard is actually fried.
wtfWhy not Ruby Life Pool and Nokhud offensive then? And ppl actually support this trash as if it would be better than it was. Now we have an F tier rotation nearly every season with a ton of repeats. In SL at least we had a few good ones is every season.
Blizzard saw the reception to TWW season 1, with people saying it was the worst season ever, and decided to prove they could make one EVEN worse.
Why are we doing Mechagon again? I know the next patch is goblin themed but come on. Theater kinda stinks too. Another season of terribad dungeons.
cya in season 3 gg
DOS with the Manastorms was RIGHT THERE.
They have... nearly hundred dungeons available. And they couldn't think of anything better than making Workshop M+ a third time? Really?
This dungeon pool sounds awful :(
Hyperthread wrist wraps coming back?
Yuck.
We coulda had mythic deadmines classic but they did megadumb AGAIN? C'mon, deadmines/undermine? The theme would have worked! There's even goblins in it! It would have been really funny to see Mr. Smite one-shotting people!
I don't really know whether I should believe something from a news site that cites Blizzard as the source but the interview doesn't even exist as a source at the moment. Because Mechagon: Workshop makes no sense without Junkyard. The ring set bonus doesn't work and you can't get the dungeon teleport unless they change the achievement, which doesn't actually make any sense. Because why should you get the teleport if you only did half the dungeon. Plus Mechagon would be in a M+ dungeon rotation for the third time.
Yikes this is a bad selection. At least Rookery and Priory were okay.I really hope they'll remove the annoying slow in Meadery and ease up on the tiny candle radius in Darkflame.
Gosh.. I'm glad I'm taking a brake this season from racing for carrots. Hated all of these returning dungs back then.