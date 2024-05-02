War Within Season 1 Priest Tier Set Model Preview - Embrace Void or Light?

I swear if the void one for pvp im deleting my priest
As a shaman, i'm quite jealous rofl. Evoker is solid too.
> Embrace Void or Light?Not even a question of which version looks best smh
Man this class really just got three consecutive banger sets in a row.
YOOO Priest Winning!, this one's almost as good as season 2 on DF
Alright... I'll do stuff with my priest...
Its beautiful!
sick!
As a Paladin main, all i can say is. AW COME ON THAT'S SICK AS HECK! why can't paladin eat this good?
Those are wings, not like the paladin's set
Pretty cool. The void one is the bomb.