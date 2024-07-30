War Within Pre-Patch Hotfixes July 30th, 2024 - Treemouth Fixed

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: The War Within, Cataclysm Classic, Season of Discovery, WoW Classic Era, and Hardcore. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.
Hotfixes July 30, 2024 Classes
Dungeons and Raids
- Hunter
Corrected an issue causing the application of Kill Zone's debuff to interrupt casts and channels.
Quests
- Brackenhide Hollow
Addressed an issue where Treemouth was incorrectly dropping to 1 hp when Consuming.
- Addressed an issue where Treemouth was not properly gaining Starving Frenzy when failing to consume someone in Mythic difficulty.
Season of Discovery
- Players can now complete "Others Call Me Duck Herder".
- Shard of the Scale and Flame's set bonus is now activated by all spells (was only direct healing and spell damage).
- Anathema and Benediction can now correctly be swapped after a one minute cooldown has passed.
- Molten Core
Fixed an issue that prevented Shazzrah from casting Gate of Shazzrah twice in a row on Heat 3.
- Ragnaros no longer submerges twice on Heat 1.
- Baron Geddon now casts Armageddon at 5% on Heat 1 (was 10%).
- Baron Geddon now casts 2 Living Bombs at a time on Heat 2 (was 3).
- Living Bomb no longer leaves Living Fallout pools on Heat 1.
- Flamewaker Protectors now cast Dominate Mind much less frequently.
- Maximized the cast and recast times of several dispel mechanics.
- Damage done to self with spells such as Hellfire is no longer increased by the low Fire Resistance effects on Heat levels 2 and 3 in Molten Core.
- Mage
Mass Regeneration range for detecting allies to heal increased to 43 yards (was 30), to eliminate the situation where it was possible to heal others who were outside the range for your heal to apply to yourself.
- Priest
Homunculi now cast and stack Sunder Armor relative to the rank they would have if they were a Warrior of their level.
Developers’ notes: This takes the place of their casting Degrade previously. Now a friendly Warrior can refresh a Homunculi's 5 stack of Sunder Armor. The strength of this debuff at max level is unchanged.
Spirit of the Redeemer will now correctly put Pain Suppression and Dispersion on a two-minute cooldown (was incorrectly 5 minutes). July 29, 2024 Classes
Shaman
- Priest
Fixed an issue where Void Summoner was providing twice as much cooldown reduction than intended.
Player versus Player
- Corrected an issue that was preventing the Skyfury buff from allowing melee attacks to gain extra Windfury swings.
Quests
- Fixed an issue in Rated Battleground Blitz where the PvP item level was incorrectly scaling on Eye of the Storm.
WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria
- Fixed a bug preventing Ardenweald gardeners from looting the Wildseed of Regrowth in Queen's Conservatory.
- Players can now interact with the Wildseeds in the Queen’s Conservatory to complete "Tending to Wildseeds".
Cataclysm Classic
- Adjusted the power levels of all Remix content to account for unintentionally increased difficulty with patch 11.0.0.
Season of Discovery
- All original WoW Classic PvP gear is now usable as transmog appearances. All of these pieces of armor have been and will continue to be available from the Legacy Armor and Legacy Weapon Quartermasters in both the Champion's Hall in Stormwind and the Hall of Legends in Orgrimmar.
- Fixed a bug preventing Supreme Defender from incrementing correctly when killing Flag Carriers in Warsong Gulch.
Hunter
- Players who have the 18-slot version of the Bottomless Bag may now exchange the bag or the Pattern for the 20-slot version at Rix Xizzix in Booty Bay.
- Players who have killed Magmadar but are unable to douse the Rune of Kress can now swap the Heat difficulty back and forth and should find you can now douse the Rune.
- Lava Surgers in Molten Core will no longer spawn once Ragnaros has been defeated.
- Fixed an issue with many of the class dungeon set bonuses. They can now only be triggered by abilities, and not by item use.
- Ragnaros is no longer immune to Paladins’ Hand of Reckoning.
- Fixed a bug interrupting eating or drinking when near a graveyard.
- Fixed a bug where the incorrect version of Quel’Serrar could appear in this version of the game.
- The increased damage taken for low Fire Resistance in Molten Core on Heat 2 and Heat 3 has been reduced but is still extremely dangerous. Characters who are at 30 resistance lower than intended should now expect to take about 3 times normal damage (was guaranteed fatal).
Developers’ notes: This is intended to allow players who are dependent on Resistance Totems or Paladin Auras to have a chance to survive if briefly not within the range of those effects.
Priest
- Entrapment now triggers a diminishing return as a Root effect on players each time it is applied. Subsequent durations will be halved and then quartered in duration, and then the target will become immune for 30 seconds.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Hunters from being able to interact with the four demons involved in the Rhok'delar quest chain.
Rogue
- Fixed an issue where re-speccing did not remove Divine Spirit appropriately.
Shaman
- The 6-piece Tier 1 bonus no longer puts Vanish on cooldown.
Warlock
- You can no longer have Burn and Way of Earth active at the same time by using Rockbiter Rank 3.
Warrior
- Shadowflame will no longer be overwritten by Improved Shadow Bolt.
Classic Era
- The Warrior 2-piece Tier 1 bonus Tactician will no longer be consumed if the spell cast was a free Blood Surge Slam.
July 25, 2024 Classes
- Fixed a bug that caused extra Lava Surgers in Molten Core.
- Fixed a bug where the incorrect version of Quel’Serrar could appear in this version of the game.
Hunter
- Druid
Balance
Wrath cast by Convoke the Spirit now consumes Dreamstate buffs from Nature's Grace and the Amirdrassil Season 3 (2-piece) Set Armor bonus.
- Amirdrassil Season 3 (2-piece) Set Armor: Dreamstate now increases the damage of Wrath and Starfire by 80% (was 100%).
Warrior
- Survival
Players who had a Wildfire Bomb override from Wildfire Infusion's previous iteration have had them removed.
Dungeons and Raids
- Protection
Fixed a bug causing Spell Reflection to occasionally fail to reflect a spell.
Flying
- Algeth'ar Academy
Fixed an issue where Vexamus would not face its target during the cast of Arcane Expulsion on Heroic and Mythic difficulty.
Player-versus-Player
- Pathfinder requirements for Skyriding have been removed from Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands zones.
Professions
- Malicia and Field Master Emberath now correctly offer their Dragonflight Season 4 War Mode equipment until the launch of War Within.
- Resolved an issue that sometimes prevented healers from being able to duo queue in Rated Battleground Blitz.
Titles
- Reduced Trainer costs for Dragonflight professions.
Season of Discovery
- The Title "Timber Lord" should now display correctly.
Mage
- Increased the number of Firelands Invader, Obsidian Reaver, and Obsidian Surger spawns for the Blackrock Eruption event across Searing Gorge.
- The Might of Stormwind buff will now appear properly in the tooltip when a Chronoboon is used.
- Items
Devilcore Leggings and Devilcore Gloves patterns can now drop from additional sources other than King Mosh.
- All of the revamped or new Molten Core items that were strictly Unique are now Unique-Equipped to allow master looters to hold these items during raids.
- Season of Discovery versions of recipes should be available again from their trainers, making turn-ins for professions quests possible.
Priest
- Rewind Time can no longer be cast if the target will not benefit from its healing.
Rogue
- Priests who don't have the Divine Spirit talent learned are now prevented from casting higher ranks of Divine Spirit and Prayer of Spirit.
Warlock
- The cooldown on Rogue Shuriken Toss has been reduced to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds).
Warrior
- Shadowflame will no longer be overwritten by Improved Shadow Bolt.
July 24, 2024 Classes
- Last Stand cooldown reduced to 3 minutes.
Survival
- Hunter
Beast Mastery
Season 3 Class Set - Bestial Wrath summoning a Dire Beast no longer grants a stack of Huntmaster's Call.
- Season 3 Class Set - Bestial Wrath Dire Beast summon duration reduced to 10 seconds (was 15 seconds).
- Huntmaster's Call - Fenryr and Hati attack damage reduced by 20%.
- Huntmaster's Call - Fenryr Haste increase reduced to 8% (was 10%).
- Huntmaster's Call - Hati pet Damage buff reduced to 6% (was 8%).
Warlock
- Grenade Juggler procs will now only apply 1 Explosive Shot to the primary target (was primary and secondary targets).
- Players who had a Wildfire Bomb override from Wildfire Infusion's previous iteration have had them removed.
Player-Characters
- Destruction
Decimation can now only trigger from critical strikes dealt by your direct damage abilities.
Quests
- Addressed an issue where newly created Evoker cannot queue for legacy content.
- Fixed a bug where a player may have been unable to fly if they had not previously unlocked Skyriding/Dragonriding. Any player-characters in this state will now automatically turn on Static Flight mode when they log in.
- Using a Character Boost, Race Change, or Faction Change no longer disqualifies the character from doing Heritage Armor quests.
Season of Discovery
- Eadwaerd has remembered where he placed his notes and has set them back out for players, allowing them to complete "Handling It".
Professions
- Items
Burning Essences will now always drop from the Dark Coffer in Blackrock Depths.
- Librams of Resilience now have an additional chance to drop from certain bosses in Blackrock Depths and Blackrock Spire.
- When Might of Stormwind is restored from a Chronoboon, the buff will now appear properly in the tooltip and it will now correctly apply to the player's pet.
- You may now mount while Gift of Gob is active.
- Darkmoon Card: Sandstorm will now correctly hit enemies that are within line of sight, and not hit enemies that are out of line of sight.
- Darkmoon Card: Decay internal cooldown increased to 3 seconds.
- Pix Xizzix now offers the Drakestone caster offhands for 50 Undermine Real each.
Developers’ notes: While we don't intend to put everything of this nature onto the vendor, the offhands from Sunken Temple felt right to us.
Druid
- Mixology now always gives at least 2 potions as intended.
- Professions with adjusted level requirements for Expert and Artisan ranks have been returned to their original level requirements.
Mage
- Idol of the Moon tooltip updated for accuracy and clarity. The item’s effect is unchanged.
- Idol of the Moon now correctly applies to Starfall and Sunfire.
- Idol of Brutality now correctly applies to Mangle (Bear).
- Idol of Ferocity no longer incorrectly discounts Mangle (Bear).
- Idol of the Dream now correctly affects Swipe (Cat).
Paladin
- Players can now have only one Mana Shield active at a time. If an equal or higher rank of Mana Shield is cast on the target, it will overwrite the previous Mana Shield.
- Fixed an issue with Rewind Time where refreshing Temporal Beacon on a target after that target took damage, which would make any damage taken before the refresh not get healed by Rewind Time.
- Improved Arcane Missiles now also grants 20% spell pushback resistance per talent point to Regeneration and Mass Regeneration and 14% spell pushback resistance per talent point to Arcane Blast.
- Mass Regeneration will now refresh Temporal Beacon each time it heals a target, instead of just when initially hitting a target.
Priest
- Blessing of Sanctuary and Greater Blessing of Sanctuary no longer stack.
- Libram of the Consecrated is no longer be removed by ticks of Hallowed Ground.
- Malleable Protection's version of Divine Protection now correctly has a 5-minute cooldown.
- Malleable Protection's version of Divine Protection will now correctly share a cooldown between its two ranks and Divine Shield.
- The cooldown on Paladin Avenger's Shield has been reduced to 15 seconds (was 30 seconds), and the duration of its movement Snare effect has been reduced to 5 seconds (was 10 seconds).
Warrior
- Juju Might no longer erroneously benefits from the Improved Inner Fire talent.
- Vampiric Embrace heal range increased from 30 yards to 40 yards.
- Rampage now appears as a buff when activated.
The hotfix notes for the previous patch can be found here
