War Within Pre-Patch Hotfixes: July 25, 2024

Imagine hotfixing tier set bonuses that are only relevant for prepatch
the moonkin nerfs. icant
Thats it!Theres literally thousands of bugs, some literally gamebreaking (cross realm trading DC and locks your char) and they have the audacity to post like 5 fixes TWO of which are completely irrelavant CLASS TUNING NERFS...in a PRE PATCH....I can name at least THIRTY legacy bosses, many that drop mount and pets that are either bugging out or extremely overtuned 1 shotting lvl 70s.
>Nerf BoomkinsGood.
hotfix on guild banks when? we cant withdraw gold
But atlest NA players getting free game time. Everyone should get a game time until all the bug is not fixed so maybe they would work faster....
World bosses from SL - not soloable anymoreOld raids from SL and BFA - way harder, lots of wipes, bosses and trash unmanageableLots of quest bugs (I couldnt do any of the Tortollan Seeker quests, they are super buggy)Warbanks - not workingSolution: Change size of Sword! Disable Warbanks! Nerf Hunters and Druids!Cmon Blizzard!
Huh. Warbands still offline, but at least they stealth fixed the bug that showed an empty bag/inventory.