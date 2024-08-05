War Within Pre-Patch Hotfixes for August 5th - Champion Radiant Echoes Gear & Bugfixes

Sylvanas fight?
There is also a problem with the halls of reflection wrath dungeon where in the escape of arthas Jaina gets choked and then it gets stuck unable to finish to get loot. Hope they fix that soon
Still nothing for chronomancer regalia on remix?
Still no fix to discipline priests doing WAY LESS Atonement healing out of raids than the intended amount of 70% and other many class bugs. Beta fixes should be brought to retail since they are both in TWW.
I hope the fix to the Timewalking Campaign for Legion also fixed whatever's happening with it in the Dragon Isles.Last weekend, it turned out all players below 70 are automatically placed in Dragon Isles Timewalking mode, with no way to exist it. Meaning they never see any high level players. Not even in Valdrakken. Not even whilst in the group with high level players.This does pose a problem to friends hoping to level together. Even bigger problem for roleplayers, of course. Who regularly aren't all max level.(Also please let folks in cross-faction guilds understand each other in /e, not just in /s, while we're talking RP convenience).
Any idea when Enhancement Shaman's Elemental Blast will be fixed?
still getting blue drops that are almost 1/4 the ilevel of my heirlooms
And still no Elemental Blast fix so its still bugged blizzard is failing hard
How about letting us socket radiant echoes neck pieces?
Champion track? I only get veteran track items from the event. How do you get champion lvl?Never mind, I checked the catalyst and could finally mog them into tier items.
fix the guild bank it's been a while now ... ty