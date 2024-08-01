War Within Pre-Patch Hotfixes for August 1, 2024 - Radiant Echoes Gear Works in Catalyst

Hotfixes

Priests will now automatically restart Shadowform after using Ride Along if Shadowform was enabled when they become a passenger.

"The Lightforged" and "Heritage of the Lightforged" now correctly direct players to the Lightforged Beacon.

Updated the event so that now, after the zone boss is defeated, memories begin resurfacing again, repeating the event immediately.

The event now rotates between zones once each hour, and while the Radiant Echoes are active in a zone, they will remain up for the entire hour.

Increased earnings from scenarios and bosses, which now include flightstones and crests.

The event quest is now daily and account-bound (was weekly, per-character).

Dalaran Defender’s gear is now eligible to be upgraded at the Creation Catalyst.

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: The War Within, Cataclysm Classic, Season of Discovery, WoW Classic Era, and Hardcore. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.