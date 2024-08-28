War Within Leveling Changes Broken Down - Item Level Scaling Added

The moral of the story is to always buy early access
yay numbers!
What exactly is being scaled in the "item level scaling"? Mobs are weaker if your gear is weaker?
Hope this doesn't mean that at 80 mobs will keep getting stronger alongside you as your ilvl increase. That defeats the whole point of gearing.
so take off my trinkets heard loud and clear
So you can still walking into a random dungeon with crap gear and just absolutely roll the place, which was the main issue. Glad to see that isn't changed :thumbsup:
So early access was just pay to win, I agree it was too easy but this should have been addressed day 1 of early access not day 2 after official launch
Just my experience but the 75-77 buffs made me raise an eyebrow as I feel like that's where things started to get tricky while levelling, at least in some situations. But maybe it does make it more linear in terms of the actual numbers. Have an alt at 76 which will also now be without a strong tier set bonus, so will be interested to see how it feels now.
Terrible changes no one asked for.
So if going in as a 342 70s mobs will have 1*(1+1.23)*(1-0.54)... 2% more hp than before. I think non-early access dads of 7 children with 4 jobs will be okay with that. If going in with a geared character then you'll two shot mobs instead of one shot and having a 78 in your normal won't feel bad.
At level 80 mobs stop scaling past item level 571?