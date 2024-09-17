War Within Hotfixes for September 17, 2024 - Dungeon, Class and Delve Tuning

Hotfixes

Death Knight



San’layn: Vampiric Strike chance to trigger increased to 25% (was 10%). San’layn: Frenzied Bloodthirst damage of Death Coil and Death Strike increased by 5% per stack (was 4%).

San’layn: Visceral Strength grants 8% Strength (was 6%).

San’layn: Fixed an issue with Visceral Strength modifying base Strength instead of total Strength.

Blood



San’layn: Vampiric Strike damage increased by 20%. San’layn: Infliction of Sorrow deals 15% of the remaining damage-over-time damage (was 10%).

Havoc



Fixed an issue that prevented Eye Beam from benefitting from Chaotic Disposition’s damage bonus.

Balance



Starfall damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Elune’s Chosen: Lunar Calling increases Starfire’s damage to its primary target by 80% (was 65%). The bonus remains 50% in PvP combat.

Bloodtalons and Lion’s Strength no longer also increase the damage of Rampant Ferocity.



Developers’ note: In response to feedback that this change reduced the value of maintaining Rip and complicated using Bloodtalons in AOE, we are reverting this change.

All healing increased by 8%. Does not affect PvP combat.

Wrath damage increased by 20%.

Starfire damage increased by 20%.

Starsurge damage increased by 20%.

Disintegrate damage increased by 10%.

Devastation



Eternity Surge damage increased by 10%.

Living Bomb’s explosion visual now only plays on the unit that is the Living Bomb, rather than each unit damaged by its explosion.

Hyperthermia will now guarantee Heating Up, Hot Streak, and critical strikes when casting Flamestrike.

Icy Veins no longer consumes Ice Floes.

Living Bomb can no longer hit or spread to dead targets.

Arcane



Sunfury: Meteorite damage reduced by 15%.

Sunfury: Burden of Power damage bonus for Arcane Blast reduced to 20% (was 30%).

Sunfury: Burden of Power damage bonus for Arcane Barrage reduced to 20% (was 30%).

Fixed an issue that allowed Arcane Mages to generate 2 Spellfire Spheres at once.

All ability damage increased by 6%.

Living Bomb damage increased by 25%.

Mistweaver



Rising Sun Kick damage increased by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat.

Fixed an issue that caused Restoral to incorrectly dispel magic effects.

Darting Hurricane’s passive trigger rate reduced by 50% and it now reduces the global cooldown by 0.25 seconds (was 0.5 seconds).

Holy



Crusader Strike damage increased by 60%.

Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 20%.

Avenging Crusader transfer amount reduced to 260% (was 420%).

Holy Prism single target damage increased by 100% and area-of-effect damage increased by 50%.

Herald of the Sun: Dawnlight damage reduced by 15%.

Discipline



Fixed an issue where Devour Matter would cause Shadow Word: Death to incorrectly trigger a much higher amount of Atonement healing than intended.

All damage increased by 6%.

Psychic Link now inflicts 25% of its direct damage to targets afflicted by Vampiric Touch (was 30%).

Trickster: Activating Coup de Grace no longer grants 1 second of immunity that prevents player actions for the duration.

Outlaw



Dispatch damage reduced by 10%.

The War Within Season 1 2-set bonus now grants listed abilities a 35% chance to deal 30% increased damage as Shadow (was 20% chance, 15% damage)

The War Within Season 1 4-set bonus for Between the Eyes increased to 15% damage per stack, up to 4 stacks (was 6%, 3 stacks)

Enhancement



The War Within Season 1 2-set bonus now increases the damage of Stormstrike, Lava Lash, Ice Strike, and Crash Lightning 10% (was 6%).

Lava Burst damage increased by 12%.

Lightning Bolt damage increased by 12%.

Chain Lightning damage increased by 12%.

Demonology



Felguard damage increased by 15%.

All ability damage increased by 6%.

Dimensional Rift damage increased by 40%.

Channel Demonfire damage increased by 40%.

Colossus: Mountain of Muscle and Scars increases damage dealt by 5% (was 4%).

Colossus: Damage dealt by Demolish’s two initial strikes increased by 20%.

Mountain Thane: Thunder Blast, Lightning Strikes, and Ground Current damage increased by 6%.

Arms



All ability damage reduced by 3%.

Bladestorm damage reduced by 10%.

Odyn’s Fury damage reduced by 15%.

Mountain Thane: Strength of the Mountain increases Bloodthirst and Rampage damage by 20% (was 15%).

Numerous 'bolt' type spells (ex. Web Bolt) will no longer be immediately recast upon being interrupted and their range has been reduced.

In Kobold Delves, increased the cooldown of Scratch.

In Fungarian Delves, reduced the damage of Invasive Sporecap's Fungal Breath and Fungal Bloom, and Bogpiper's Sporesong now has an initial cast before the channel so that casters can prepare for its silencing effect.

In Kobyss Delves, Undersea Abomination's Fungal Infection can no longer be interrupted, Deepwater Makura's Bubble Surge cast time has been increased, and Kobyss Necromancer's Defiling Breath's area effect now more closely matches its visual.

In Nerubian Delves, Web Bolt's snaring effect has been removed from non-bosses, and Stinging Swarm damage has been reduced.

Zekvir's Influence



The health and damage of the special invasion creatures in Tier 9 and above have been reduced to more closely match the difficulty of lieutenants.

On Normal and Heroic difficulties, dungeon bosses other than the final boss no longer drop Valorstones.

Ara-kara, City of Echoes



Ki’katal the Harvester



Grasping Blood is now susceptible to interrupt effects.

There is now a Worn Anvil to repair next to Arathi Lamplighter on the Dawnbreaker.

Mistcaller



Addressed an issue where Dodgeball was inflicting damage to unintended targets.

Irontide Waveshaper's Watertight Shell cast time increased to 3 seconds.

Bilge Rat Buccaneer's updated all visuals associated with Banana Rampage.

Players can now use both Alliance and Horde portal to enter the dungeon.

Leaving Siege of Boralus now puts players at the correct exit location based on their factions.

Jaina Proudmoore now teleports players to the correct exit location based on their factions.

Chopper Redhook



Added various visual improvements for the encounter.





Ara-Kara Sacbrood - Primary stat reduced by 5%.

Burin of the Candle King - Absorb increased by 15%.

Cinderbrew Stein - Primary stat increased by 5%, absorb increased by 20%.

Cirral Concoctory - Effects increased by 5%.

Gale of Shadows - No longer continually plays a visual on the player each time a new stack is applied.

Harvester’s Edict - Damage and Mastery effect increased by 5%.

Mereldar’s Toll - Versatility effect increased by 8%.

Overclocked Gear-A-Rang - On-use damage increased by 10%.

Ovi'nax's Mercurial Egg - Fixed an issue where buff values differed slightly from their expected amounts.

Refracting Aggression Module - Absorb increased by 25%.

Scrapsinger’s Symphony - Absorb increased by 15%.

Shadow-Binding Ritual Knife - Primary stat reduced by 5%.

Shining Arathor Insignia - Damage and healing reduced by 10%.

Sikran’s Endless Arsenal - Damage effects increased by 5%.

Spare Meat Hook and Bottled Flayedwing Toxin now correctly deal reduced damage for tank specializations.

Spymaster’s Web - Intellect on use reduced by 5%.

Swarmlord’s Authority - Absorb increased by 20%.

Tome of Light’s Devotion - Absorb and Armor increased by 15%.

Twin Fang Instruments - Damage increased by 8%.

Viscous Coaglam - Effect increased by 5%.

Death Knight



Rider of the Apocalypse: Horsemen’s Aid effectiveness reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Havoc



The Hunt damage and damage-over-time are now reduced by 15% in PvP combat (was 28%).

Disintegrate damage is no longer increased by 20% in PvP combat.

Preservation



Living Flame healing reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

Beast Mastery



Kill Shot damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.

Barbed Shot damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.

Mistweaver



Peaceweaver (PvP Talent) now reduces the cooldown of Revival by 30 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Communion with Wind damage increase is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was reduced by 50%).

Shado-Pan: Wisdom of the Wall’s Shadow damage is reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Holy



Ardent Defender’s damage reduction increased by 50% in PvP combat.

Reverberation damage bonus for Echoing Reprimand reduced to 70% in PvP combat (base 100%).

Enhancement



Ice Strike damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.

Frost Shock damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.

Fire Nova damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.

Lava Lash damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.

Affliction



Unstable Affliction damage increased by 30% in PvP combat.

Unstable Affliction backlash damage increased by 25%.

Hellcaller: Wither damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.

Soul Harvester: Necrolyte Teachings now increases the damage of Shadow Bolt and Drain Soul by 10% in PvP combat (was 20%).

Chaos Bolt damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Incinerate damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Soul Fire damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Decimation now reduces the cast time of Soul Fire by 60% in PvP combat (was 80%).

Hellcaller: Wither damage reduced by 30% in PvP combat.

Diabolist: Ruination damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Alchemy



Fixed a bug that caused Algari Potion Cauldrons to sometimes offer fewer charges than specified in the tooltip.

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: The War Within, Cataclysm Classic, Season of Discovery, WoW Classic Era, and Hardcore. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.All ability damage increased by 3%.Rip damage increased by 6%.Ferocious Bite damage increased by 3%.Feral Frenzy damage increased by 10%.Druid of the Claw: Ravage damage increased by 3%.