War Within Hotfixes for August 27th - Class and Quest Bug Fixes

"The pre-season Heroic dungeon reward item-level has been increased to Explorer 4/8 (was Adventurer 1/8)."This doesn't sound like an increase to me. I think they have this backwards.
Doesn't seem to be live on EU yet. Bountiful Delves still doesn't complete the "Restored Coffer Key obtained" step, even after abandoning and retaking the quest.Well, in about half an hour with the reset it will stop mattering anyway...
The Adventure log shows no change in Heroic dungeon rewards, which is weird.
To clarify for people confused, they have the tracks wrong; the heroic drops used to be explorer now they are adventurer