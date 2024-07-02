This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
War Within Datamined Class and Spell Changes Build 55261 - Ret Aura Removed, Shaman Changes, Spec-Wide Tuning
The War Within
Posted
45 minutes ago
by
Squishei
We've datamined War Within class and spell changes for this build which includes spec-wide tuning, Shaman changes, and the apparent removal of
Retribution Aura
!
Class Tools
Blood
Talents
Frost
Talents
Unholy
Talents
Specialization (1)
Effect #3 NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Threat (Label)
Value: 150%
REMOVED Effect #1 Dummy
Value: 0
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Threat (Label)
Value: 150%
PvP Talents (1)
Shadowy tendrils constrict an enemy's throat, silencing them for 5 sec.
Required level is now 45, changed from 30
Talents (10)
When Pillar of Frost expires, your Strength is increased by 15%20% for 6 sec. This effect lasts 2 sec longer for each Obliterate and Frostscythe critical strike during Pillar of Frost.
Your Runic Power spending abilities have a chance to additionally deal 30%45% of the damage dealt over 4 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3045
Your auto attack critical strikes have a chance to send out a sleet of ice dealing (80%160% of Attack power) Frost damage to enemies in front of you.
ProcCategoryRecovery changed from 100 ms to 0 ms
The power of frost increases your Strength by 25%30% for 12 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Stat - %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2530
Obliterate has a 15% increased chance to trigger Rime and Howling Blast generates 86 Runic Power while Rime is active.
Auto attacks have a chance to generate 53 Runic Power.
When Frost Strike consumes 5 Razorice stacks, it deals 50%65% of the damage dealt to nearby enemies. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 5065
When Frost Strike damages an enemy with 5 stacks of Razorice it will consume them to deal an additional 100%125% damage.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 100125
Your auto attack damage is increased by 6%. 10%.
This amount is increased for each stack of Icy Talons you have and it can stack up to 2 additional times.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Auto Attack Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 610
While Pillar of Frost is active your auto-attack critical strikes increase its duration by 12 sec, up to a maximum of 56 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 12
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 56
Runecarving Powers (1)
Obliterate has a 15% increased chance to trigger Rime and Howling Blast generates 86 Runic Power while Rime is active.
Inventory Type: Wrist, Hands, Finger
Specialization (2)
Causes each of your Virulent Plagues to flare up, dealing (27.579%23.4422% of Attack power) Shadow damage to the infected enemy, and an additional (11.0316%9.377% of Attack power) Shadow damage to all other enemies near them.\
Effect #12 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -50%
Affected Spells:
(and 75 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: -50%
Affected Spells:
(and 75 more.)
Effect #6 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
(and 75 more.)
Effect #7 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
(and 75 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -50%
Affected Spells:
(and 75 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: -50%
Affected Spells:
(and 75 more.)
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -50
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -50
Effect #6 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
(and 75 more.)
Effect #7 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
(and 75 more.)
Effect #8 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40
Effect #9 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40
Talents (3)
Deals (100.673%85.572% of Attack power) Shadow damage and causes 1 Festering Wound to burst.
Effect #1 Effect #2 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 1.006730.85572)
Strikes for (139.2% of Attack power) Physical damage and infects the target with 2-3 Festering Wounds.
Festering Wound
A pustulent lesion that will burst on death or when damaged by Scourge Strike, dealing (28.053%23.845% of Attack power) Shadow damage and generating 3 Runic Power.
An unholy strike that deals (68.6397%58.344% of Attack power) Physical damage and (37.8115%32.14% of Attack power)% Shadow damage, and causes 1 Festering Wound to burst.
Effect #2 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.6863970.58344)
Rider of the Apocalypse (1)
While you have 2 or more Horsemen aiding you, your Runic Power spending abilities deal 20% increased damage and have a 10% chance to refund a Rune.30% increased damage.
San'layn (2)
Blood:
When Vampiric Strike damages an enemy affected by your Blood Plague, it extends the duration of the disease by 32 sec, and deals 20%10% of the remaining damage to the enemy.
After Gift of the San'layn ends, your next Heart Strike consumes the disease to deal 100% of their remaining damage to the target.
Unholy:
When Vampiric Strike damages an enemy affected by your Virulent Plague, it extends the duration of the disease by 32 sec, and deals 20%10% of the remaining damage to the enemy.
After Gift of the San'layn ends, your next consumes the disease to deal 100% of their remaining damage to the target.
Effect #2 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2010
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 32
Blood:
Your Death Coil and Death Strike have a 10% chance to make your next Heart Strike become Vampiric Strike.
Vampiric Strike heals you for 3%1% of your maximum health and grants you Essence of the Blood Queen, increasing your Haste by 1.5%, up to 7.5%1.0%, up to 5.0% for 20 sec.
Unholy:
Your Death Coil, Epidemic and Death Strike have a 10% chance to make your next become Vampiric Strike.
Vampiric Strike heals you for 5%2% of your maximum health and grants you Essence of the Blood Queen, increasing your Haste by 1.5%, up to 7.5%1.0%, up to 5.0% for 20 sec.
Spells (2)
Fires a blast of unholy energy at the target, causing (70.11%59.6% of Attack power) Shadow damage to an enemy or healing an Undead ally for (463.75% of Attack power) health.\
Festering Strike applies a pustulent lesion that will burst on death or when damaged by Scourge Strike, dealing (28.053%23.845% of Attack power) Shadow damage and generating 3 Runic Power.
Stacks up to 6 times on any target.
Anima Powers (1)
Fires a blast of unholy energy at the target, causing (70.11%59.6% of Attack power) Shadow damage to an enemy or healing an Undead ally for (463.75% of Attack power) health.\
Class Tools
Balance
Talents
Feral
Talents
Guardian
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Specialization (1)
Effect #6 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
(and 7 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
(and 7 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
(and 7 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
(and 7 more.)
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50
Effect #8 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50
Talents (13)
Increases maximum Astral Power by 20. Entering Eclipse grants 1220 Astral Power.
Your Starfire and Wrath damage has a 45% chance to cause the target to languish for an additional 40% of your spell's damage over 6 sec.Rank 1: Your Starfire and Wrath damage has a 45% chance to cause the target to languish for an additional 40% of your spell's damage over 6 sec.
Rank 2: Your Starfire and Wrath damage has a 45% chance to cause the target to languish for an additional 80% of your spell's damage over 6 sec.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Incarnation: Chosen of Elune
Reduces the Astral Power cost of Starsurge by 810, and the Astral Power cost of Starfall by 10.12.
Convoke the Spirits
Cooldown is reduced by 50% and its duration and number of spells cast is reduced by 25%. Convoke the Spirits has an increased chance to use an exceptional spell or ability.
Effect #2 Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value (Label)
Value: -80-100
Affected Spells:
Effect #6 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #4's Value (Label)
Value: -100-120
Affected Spells:
Every 30th25th Shooting Star calls down a Full Moon at 60% effectiveness upon its target.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 3025
Solar Eclipse increases Wrath's Astral Power generation by 60% and Lunar Eclipse increases Starfire's damage and Astral Power generation by 20% for each target hit beyond the first, up to 60%.
Starsurge increases the damage the target takes from your periodic effects and Shooting Stars by 12%20% for 5 sec. Reapplying this effect extends its duration, up to 20 sec.
Burns the target for (16.3%17.8% of Spell power) Astral damage, and then an additional (137.28%150% of Spell power) damage over 24 sec. If dispelled, causes (222.6% of Spell power) damage to the dispeller and blasts them upwards.
Generates 12 Astral Power.
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.1630.178)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Periodic Damage: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.11440.125)
Every other Eclipse creates a Fury of Elune at 20%25% effectiveness that follows your current target for 8 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2025
Casting Wrath in an Eclipse has an 8%12% chance to make your next Starsurge free.\10%15% chance to make your next Starfall free]
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 812
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Effect #3's Value
Value: 1015
Wrath and Starfire have a 20% chance to cause your next Wrath or Starfire cast during an Eclipse to become Astral and deal 100%75% additional damage.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 10075
Affected Spells:
Consuming Umbral Embrace increases the damage of your Moonfire, Sunfire, Stellar Flare, Shooting Stars, and Starfall by 20% for 5 sec.30% for 6 sec.
Solar Eclipse increases the damage of Wrath by an additional 20%. 25%.
Lunar Eclipse increases Starfire's damage by 20%25% and the damage it deals to nearby enemies by an additional 15%.
Rank 1: Solar Eclipse increases the damage of Wrath by an additional 20%. 25%.
Lunar Eclipse increases Starfire's damage by 20%25% and the damage it deals to nearby enemies by an additional 15%.
Rank 2: Solar Eclipse increases the damage of Wrath by an additional 40%. 50%.
Lunar Eclipse increases Starfire's damage by 40%50% and the damage it deals to nearby enemies by an additional 30%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 2025
Affected Spells:
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #5's Value
Value: 2025
Affected Spells:
Your Wrath and Starfire chance to critically strike is increased by 12%10% and they generate 2 additional Astral Power.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Chance
Value: 1210
Affected Spells:
Talents (1)
Tiger's Fury causes your next 3 finishing moves to restore 1 combo points.
Tiger's Fury's also increases the periodic damage of your bleeds by an additional 10% for their full duration.
Elune's Chosen (4)
Balance:
Enemies damaged by Full Moon or Fury of Elune take 4%6% increased damage from you for 6 sec.
Guardian:
Enemies damaged by Lunar Beam or Fury of Elune take 4%6% increased damage from you for 6 sec.
$?a137010\212%265% of Spell power) Astral damage.]
\212%265% of Spell power) Astral damage.
Full Moon
Full Moon calls down 2 Minor Moon that deals (116.6%244.86% of Spell power) Astral damage and generate 3 Astral Power.]
Balance:
Starfire deals 40%65% increased damage to its primary target, but no longer triggers Solar Eclipse.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 4065%
Affected Spells:
Moonfire deals 10% additional damage.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1020%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1020%
Affected Spells:
Keeper of the Grove (1)
Balance:
Your Force of Nature treants generate 67 Astral Power every 2 sec.
Wildstalker (1)
When Bloodseeker ThornsVines expire or you use Ferocious Bite on their target they explode in thorns, dealing (81% of Attack power) physical damage to nearby enemies. Damage reduced above 5 targets.
When Symbiotic Blooms expire or you cast Rejuvenation on their target flowers grow around their target, healing them and up to 3 nearby allies for (10% of Spell power).
Class Tools
Devastation
Talents
Preservation
Talents
Augmentation
Talents
Specialization (1)
Effect #2 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 31%
Affected Spells:
"]
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.971)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 31%
Affected Spells:
"]
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.971)
Talents (1)
Devastation
Mass Disintegrate marks your primary target for destruction for the next 10 sec.
You and your allies have a chance to trigger a Bombardment when attacking marked targets, dealing \1.11.3 * (1 + Versatility) * 1] Volcanic damage split amongst all nearby enemies.
Preservation, Augmentation
Mass Eruption marks your primary target for destruction for the next 10 sec.
You and your allies have a chance to trigger a Bombardment when attacking marked targets, dealing \1.11.3 * (1 + Versatility) * 1] Volcanic damage split amongst all nearby enemies.
Talents (2)
Fire Breath heals 5 nearby injured allies for 80% of damage done to up to 5 targets, split evenly among them.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 80
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.151)
Reversion healing has a chance to cause your next Living Flame to cast instantly and deal 50% increased healing or damage. Stacks up to 2 charges.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.51)
Specialization (1)
Effect #12 Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #19 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 11%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #20 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 11%
Affected Spells:
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40%
Affected Spells:
Effect #11 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 25%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 01)
Effect #14 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 25%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 01)
Effect #15 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 21)
Effect #16 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 21)
REMOVED Effect #19 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 11%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #20 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 11%
Affected Spells:
Class Tools
Beast Mastery
Talents
Marksmanship
Talents
Survival
Talents
Talents (5)
A powerful aimed shot that deals (330%363% of Attack power) Physical damage\\\\.\\
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 3.33.63)
Targets rootedstunned by Binding Shot, knocked back by High Explosive Trap, knocked up by Implosive Trap, incapacitated by Scatter Shot, or stunned by Intimidation deal 10% less damage to you for 8 sec after the effect ends.
Gain critical strike damage equal to 20%40% of your critical strike chance.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Periodic Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2040
Shoot a stream of 7 shots at your target over 2 sec, dealing a total of \55%60.5% of Attack power)%] Physical damage. Usable while moving.\
Each shot generates 1 Focus.
When Multi-Shot hits 3 or more targets, your next Aimed Shot or Rapid Fire will ricochet and hit up to 5 additional targets for 70%65% of normal damage.
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Pushback Reduction
Value: 7065
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Pushback Reduction
Value: 7065
Talents (7)
Each stack of Mongoose Fury increases the chance for Kill Command to reset by 2%.
Kill Command extends the duration of Mongoose Fury by 1.5 sec.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1500
You and your pet charge your enemy, striking them for a combined \ Physical damage. You and your pet's bond is then strengthened for 20 sec, causing you and your pet to deal 20% increased damage.
While Coordinated Assault is active, Kill Command's chance to reset its cooldown is increased by 15%.
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 200
NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20%
Affected Spells:
(and 96 more.)
You and your pet leap to the target and strike it as one, dealing a total of \ Physical damage.
Tip of the Spear grants an additional 15% damage bonus to Flanking Strike and Flanking Strike generates 2 stacks of Tip of the Spear.
Generates 15 Focus.Spear.
Cost changed from None to 15 Focus
Range changed from 25 yd range to 15 yd range
Cooldown changed from None to 30 sec cooldown
After casting Kill Command 3 times, your next Kill Command is replaced with a Flanking Strike.
Flanking Strike
You and your pet leap to the target and strike it as one, dealing a total of \ Physical damage.
Tip of the Spear grants an additional 15% damage bonus to Flanking Strike and Flanking Strike generates 2 stacks of Tip of the Spear.
Generates 15 Focus.Spear.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Wildfire Bomb deals 5% increased damage and has a 25% chance to also cast an Explosive Shot at your target at 100% effectiveness.
Explosive Shot reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 2 sec.
ProcCategoryRecovery changed from 0 ms to 700 ms
A brutal attack that deals (202% of Attack power) Physical damage and grants you Mongoose Fury.
Mongoose Fury
Increases the damage of Mongoose Bite by 15% \for 10 sec, stacking up to 3 times.5 times.
The cooldown of Coordinated Assault is reduced by 60 sec and Coordinated Assault now grants 3 stacks of Tip of the Spear.
Pack Leader (1)
Your pet's Basic Attack critical strikes increase your critical strike damage by 5% for 68 sec stacking up to 3 times.
Spells (3)
A quick shot that causes (78.4%86.24% of Attack power)% Arcane damage.\
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (AP mod: 0.7840.8624)
Procs flags changes: NEW Deal Melee Ability, Deal Ranged Ability
A steady shot that causes (60% of Attack power) Physical damage.
Usable while moving.\
Cast Time changed from 1.8 sec cast to 1.7 sec cast
Talents (2)
Hurls a fire trap to the target location that explodes when an enemy approaches, causing (57.33% of Attack power) Fire damage and knocking all enemies up. Limit 1. Trap will exist for 1 min.\
Cooldown changed from 1.5 min cooldown to 1 min cooldown
The cooldown of Tar Trap, Steel Trap, High Explosive Trap, Implosive Trap, and Freezing Trap is reduced by 5.0 sec.
Class Tools
Arcane
Talents
Fire
Talents
Frost
Talents
Specialization (3)
Launches bolts of arcane energy at the enemy target, causing (120%108% of Spell power) Arcane damage.
For each Arcane Charge, deals 30% additional damage \
Consumes all Arcane Charges.Arcane: grants you 1.5% of your maximum mana]
Consumes all Arcane Charges.
Effect #1 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 1.21.08)
Blasts the target with energy, dealing (88%79.2% of Spell power) Arcane damage.
Each Arcane Charge increases damage by 60% and mana cost by 100%, and reduces cast time by 8%.
Generates 1 Arcane Charge.
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.880.792)
Arcane Barrage grants you 1.5% of your maximum mana per Arcane Charge spent.
Category changed from Talents to Specialization
Talents (22)
Every 3 times you consume Clearcasting, gain Aether Attunement.
Aether Attunement:
Your next Arcane Missiles deals 100%150% increased damage to your primary target and fires at up to 4 nearby enemies dealing 50% increased damage.100% increased damage.
Talent position has changed.
Casting Arcane Intellect summons a Familiar that attacks your enemies and increases your maximum mana by 10% for 1 hour.
Talent position has changed.
Each time Arcane Missiles hits an enemy, the damage of your next Arcane Barrage is increased by 5%. This effect stacks up to 20 times.
Talent position has changed.
Only castable when you have Clearcasting.
Launches five waves of Arcane Missiles at the enemy over 2.5 sec, causing a total of \51%66.9% of Spell power)] Arcane damage.
Launches an Arcane Orb forward from your position, traveling up to 40 yds, dealing (119.6%102% of Spell power) Arcane damage to enemies it passes through.
Grants 1 Arcane Charge when cast and every time it deals damage.
Gaining Clearcasting increases your Intellect by 1% for 8 sec. Multiple instances may overlap.
Talent position has changed.
Reduces Arcane Blast's mana cost by 3% and increases its damage by 3%.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Power Cost
Value: 3-3%
Affected Spells:
Increases Arcane Explosion and Arcane Blast damage by 5%.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Spells empowered by Nether Precision cause their target to suffer an additional 8% of the damage dealt over 6 sec.
Talent position has changed.
During Arcane Surge, your Familiar fires 4 bolts instead of 1.
Damage from your Arcane Familiar has a small chance to grant you up to 2% of your maximum mana.
Talent position has changed.
Damage from Dematerialize has a small chance to summon an Arcane Explosion at its target's location at 50% effectiveness.
Arcane Explosions summoned from Energy Reconstitution do not generate Arcane Charges.
Talent position has changed.
When a spell consumes Clearcasting, its damage is increased by 10%.
Talent position has changed.
Increases your mana regeneration by 750% for 61500% for 3 sec and grants Clearcasting.Clearcasting.
While channeling Evocation, your Intellect is increased by 2% every 0.5 sec. Lasts 20 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Power Regen %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 7501500
Duration changed from 6 sec to 3 sec
Talent position has changed.
Damage from Arcane Missiles has a 20% chance to grant you 1 Arcane Charge.
Chance is increased by 5% every time your Arcane Missiles fails to grant you an Arcane Charge.
Talent position has changed.
Arcane Blast has a 10% chance to generate an additional Arcane Charge. If you were to gain an Arcane Charge while at maximum charges instead gain 10% Arcane damage for 10 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Increases Arcane Missiles damage by 5%.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Causes your next 2 Arcane Blasts to be instant cast.
Talent position has changed.
Arcane Barrage deals 10% increased damage per target it hits.
Talent position has changed.
Arcane Orb damage increased by 10%.
Talent position has changed.
If Arcane Explosion hits at least 3 targets, it has a 50% chance to generate an extra Arcane Charge.
Talent position has changed.
Evocation grants 1 Arcane Charge, channels 50% faster and while channeling Evocation, your Intellect is increased by 2% every 0.5 sec. Lasts 20 sec.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Each time you cast Arcane Explosion, its damage increases by 25%.
Bonus resets after reaching 100% damage.
Talent position has changed.
Talents (4)
If Phoenix Flames only hits 1 target, it deals 25% increased damage and applies Ignite at 50%150% effectiveness.
Effect #1 Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50150
Damage from Ignite has a 5% chance to make your next Scorch have no cast time and deal damage as though your target was below 30% health.
Procs per minute changed from 3 (Haste Param: 4 Coeff: 1) to 3
Flamestrike and Living Bomb apply Mastery: Ignite at 100% increased effectiveness.
Name changed from Mark of the Fire Lord to Mark of the Firelord
Hurls an immense fiery boulder that causes (172%180.6% of Spell power) Fire damage.
Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 1.721.806)
Talents (2)
While Icy Veins is active, your Frostbolts hit up to 2 additional targets and their damage is increased by 0%15%.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 15
Quickly fling a shard of ice at the target, dealing (50%55% of Spell power) Frost damage \50%55% of Spell power) * 80 / 100] Frost damage to a second nearby target].
Ice Lance damage is tripled against frozen targets.
Spellslinger (3)
Arcane:
Direct damage from Arcane Splinters has a 2%small chance to launch an Arcane Orb and increase all damage dealt by Arcane Orb by 20%10% for 10 sec.
Frost:
Direct damage from Frost Splinters has a 2%small chance to reset the cooldown of Frozen Orb and increase all damage dealt by Frozen Orb by 20% for 10 sec.
Effect #2 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50
Arcane:
When you consume Nether Precision, conjure 2 Arcane Splinters that fire at your target.
Arcane Splinter:
Conjure raw Arcane magic into a sharp projectile that deals (30%29% of Spell power) Arcane damage.
Arcane Splinters embed themselves into their target, dealing (20.7% of Spell power) Arcane damage over 18 sec. This effect stacks.
Frost:
When you consume Winter's Chill, conjure a Frost Splinter that fires at your target.
Frost Splinter:
Conjure raw Frost magic into a sharp projectile that deals (10%10.3% of Spell power) Frost damage.
Frost Splinters embed themselves into their target, dealing (9% of Spell power) Frost damage over 18 sec. This effect stacks.
Arcane:
Whenever you have 8 or more active Embedded Arcane Splinters, you automatically cast a Splinterstorm at your target.
Splinterstorm:
Shatter all Embedded Arcane Splinters, dealing their remaining periodic damage instantly.
Conjure an Arcane Splinter for each Splinter shattered, then unleash them all in a devastating barrage, dealing (30%29% of Spell power) Arcane damage to your target for each Splinter in the Splinterstorm.
Splinterstorm has a 20% chance to grant you Clearcasting.
Frost:
Whenever you have 8 or more active Embedded Frost Splinters, you automatically cast a Splinterstorm at your target.
Splinterstorm:
Shatter all Embedded Frost Splinters, dealing their remaining periodic damage instantly.
Conjure a Frost Splinter for each Splinter shattered, then unleash them all in a devastating barrage, dealing (10%10.3% of Spell power) Frost damage to your target for each Splinter in the Splinterstorm.
Splinterstorm applies Winter's Chill to its target.
Spells (1)
Launches a bolt of frost at the enemy, causing (96.7%106.37% of Spell power) Frost damage and slowing movement speed by 50% for 8 sec.
Class Tools
Brewmaster
Talents
Mistweaver
Talents
Windwalker
Talents
Talents (1)
When you fall below 40% health, you gain an absorb for 100%50% of your recently Purified damage, or a minimum of 20% of your maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 15 sec.
Effect #1 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10050
PvP Talents (1)
Transcendence: Transfer can now be cast if you are stunned. Cooldown reduced by (15)) sec if you are not.
Specialization (1)
Effect #1 Effect #21 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 150%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 10.34)
Master of Harmony (1)
Chi Burst increases vitality stored by 25% for 10 sec.
ProcCategoryRecovery changed from 750 ms to 3000 ms
Spells (1)
Procs flags changes: NEW Deal Melee Ability
Class Tools
Holy
Talents
Protection
Talents
Retribution
Talents
PvP Talents (1)
After casting Daybreak, you restore (28000 * 15) Mana over 15 sec, but your healing and damage is decreased by 30%.
Daybreak no longer restores Mana from each Glimmer consumed.
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 15
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 15
Removed
Category changed from PvP Talents to Uncategorized
Talents (5)
Your auto attacks have a 20% chance to reset the cooldown of Blade of Justice.
Critical strikes increase the chance by an additional 10%.
ProcCategoryRecovery changed from 0 ms to 1000 ms
Your Blade of Justice causes the target to burn for (51%76.5% of Attack power) \ damage over 69 sec.
Holy Power generating abilities have a 15% chance to cause your next \\ to hit an additional 3 targets at 100%80% effectiveness.
Effect #2 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 150
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10080
Procs per minute changed from None to 3 (Haste Param: 4 Coeff: 1)
Crusader Strike becomes a 2 part combo.
Templar Strike slashes an enemy for (90.3656%135.548% of Attack power) \ damage and gets replaced by Templar Slash for 5 sec.
Templar Slash strikes an enemy for (111.116%250.011% of Attack power) \ damage, and burns the enemy for 50% of the damage dealt over 4 sec.
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Charges:
Value: -1
Enemies hit by other Holy Power spending abilities take 30% increased damage from your next Divine Storm stacking up to 32 times.
Rank 1: Enemies hit by other Holy Power spending abilities take 30% increased damage from your next Divine Storm stacking up to 3 times.
Rank 2: Enemies hit by other Holy Power spending abilities take 30% increased damage from your next Divine Storm stacking up to 5 times.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 32
Lightsmith (1)
Casting a Holy Power Spenderability increases the damage and healing of your next \\ by 100%.
Spells (2)
Increases mounted speed by 20% for all party and raid members within 40 yds.
Category changed from Abilities to Talents
Summons the Earthen Judicator'sOrdinant's Ramolith, which serves as a mount.
Name changed from Earthen Judicator's Ramolith to Earthen Ordinant's Ramolith
Talents (1)
Learn Retribution Aura and Crusader Aura:
Retribution Aura:
When any party or raid member within 40 yds takes more than 30% of their health in damage in a single hit, each member gains 5% increased damage and healing, decaying over 30 sec. This cannot occur within 30 sec of the aura being applied.
Crusader Aura:
Increases mounted speed by 20% for all party and raid members within 40 yds.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Class Tools
Discipline
Talents
Holy
Talents
Shadow
Talents
Specialization (1)
Discipline Priest core passive
Effect #4 Effect #28 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: -50-37.5%
Affected Spells:
Effect #29 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -50-37.5%
Affected Spells:
Effect #28 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: -50-37.5%
Affected Spells:
Effect #29 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -50-37.5%
Affected Spells:
Talents (44)
Atonement heals for 10% more when activated by Shadow spells.
Rank 1: Atonement heals for 10% more when activated by Shadow spells.
Rank 2: Atonement heals for 20% more when activated by Shadow spells.
Talent position has changed.
Power Word: Shield absorbs 30% additional damage, but the absorb amount decays by 3% every 1 sec.
Talent position has changed.
\
Healing increased by 70% when not in a raid.
Talent position has changed.
The damage of Smite and Penance is increased by 8%, and Penance increases or decreases your target's movement speed by 25% for 2 sec.
Rank 1: The damage of Smite and Penance is increased by 8%, and Penance increases or decreases your target's movement speed by 25% for 2 sec.
Rank 2: The damage of Smite and Penance is increased by 15%, and Penance increases or decreases your target's movement speed by 50% for 2 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Casting Power Word: Shield increases your Haste by 4% for 4 sec.
Rank 1: Casting Power Word: Shield increases your Haste by 4% for 4 sec.
Rank 2: Casting Power Word: Shield increases your Haste by 8% for 4 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Reduces the cooldown of Power Word: Radiance by 5 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Penance fires one additional bolt of holy light over its duration.
Talent position has changed.
When you heal with Penance, everyone with your Atonement is healed for (9.36% of Spell power).
Rank 1: When you heal with Penance, everyone with your Atonement is healed for (9.36% of Spell power).
Rank 2: When you heal with Penance, everyone with your Atonement is healed for (9.36% of Spell power).
Talent position has changed.
Mind Blast has a 100% chance to grant Power of the Dark Side and its mana cost is reduced by 40%.
Talent position has changed.
Critical heals create a protective shield on the target, absorbing 5% of the amount healed. Lasts 15 sec.
Critical heals with Power Word: Shield absorb 10% additional damage.
Talent position has changed.
Reduces the cast time of Power Word: Radiance by 30% and causes it to apply Atonement at an additional 10% of its normal duration.
Talent position has changed.
Extends the duration of all of your active Atonements by 6 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Rapture enhances 2 additional shields.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the damage of Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death by 10%.
Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death consume 3 sec of Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked, instantly dealing that damage.
Rank 1: Increases the damage of Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death by 15%.
Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death consume 3 sec of Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked, instantly dealing that damage.
Rank 2: Increases the damage of Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death by 30%.
Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death consume 6 sec of Shadow Word: Pain or Purge the Wicked, instantly dealing that damage.
Talent position has changed.
Power Word: Radiance causes your next Penance to fire 3 additional bolt, stacking up to 2 times.
Rank 1: Power Word: Radiance causes your next Penance to fire 1 additional bolt, stacking up to 2 times.
Rank 2: Power Word: Radiance causes your next Penance to fire 2 additional bolt, stacking up to 2 times.
Talent position has changed.
Each Penance bolt you fire reduces the cooldown of Ultimate Penitence by 1 sec.
Rank 1: Each Penance bolt you fire reduces the cooldown of Ultimate Penitence by 1 sec.
Rank 2: Each Penance bolt you fire reduces the cooldown of Ultimate Penitence by 2 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Atonements granted by Power Word: Shield last an additional 3 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Atonement reduces damage taken by 3%.
Talent position has changed.
Power Word: Radiance gains an additional charge.
Talent position has changed.
Create a shield on all allies within 40 yards, absorbing 0 damage on each of them for 10 sec.
Absorption decreased beyond 5 targets.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the duration of Schism by 6 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Summons a Mindbender to attack the target for 12 sec.
Generates 0.2% Mana each time the Mindbender attacks.
Talent position has changed.
Ultimate Penitence emits an explosion of light, healing up to 10 allies around you for (180% of Spell power) and applying Atonement at 50% of normal duration.
Talent position has changed.
Reduces all damage taken by a friendly target by 40% for 8 sec. Castable while stunned.
Talent position has changed.
Pain Suppression also heals your target for 25% of their maximum health and applies Atonement.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the damage of Shadow Word: Pain and Purge the Wicked by 8%.
Rank 1: Increases the damage of Shadow Word: Pain and Purge the Wicked by 8%.
Rank 2: Increases the damage of Shadow Word: Pain and Purge the Wicked by 15%.
Talent position has changed.
Each Penance bolt extends the duration of Shadow Word: Pain and Purge the Wicked on enemies hit by 1.5 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Summons a holy barrier to protect all allies at the target location for 10 sec, reducing all damage taken by 20% and preventing damage from delaying spellcasting.
Talent position has changed.
A burst of light heals the target and 4 injured allies within 30 yards for (409.5% of Spell power), and applies Atonement for 60% of its normal duration.
Talent position has changed.
Shadow Word: Pain and Purge the Wicked have a chance to empower your next Penance with Shadow, increasing its effectiveness by 50%.
Talent position has changed.
Pain Suppression gains an additional charge.
Power Word: Shield reduces the cooldown of Pain Suppression by 3 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Cleanses the target with fire, causing (23.4% of Spell power) Radiant damage and an additional (130.2% of Spell power) Radiant damage over 20 sec. Spreads to \ when you cast Penance on the target.
Talent position has changed.
Immediately Power Word: Shield your target, and your next 3 Power Word: Shields have no cooldown and absorb 80% additional damage.
Talent position has changed.
Purge the Wicked deals 5% additional damage and spreads to 1 additional target when casting Penance.
Talent position has changed.
Smite prevents the next \ damage dealt by the enemy.
Talent position has changed.
Mind Blast fractures the enemy's mind, increasing your spell damage to the target by 10% for 9 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Casting \ enters you into a shadowy pact, transforming Halo, Divine Star, and Penance into Shadow spells and increasing the damage and healing of your Shadow spells by \% while active.
Talent position has changed.
When your Power Word: Shield is completely absorbed, you restore 0.5% of your maximum mana.
Talent position has changed.
Flash Heal and Renew casts reduce the cooldown of Power Word: Shield by 1.0 sec.
Smite reduces the cooldown of Penance by 0.5 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Shadow Covenant increases Shadow spell damage and healing by an additional 10%.
Talent position has changed.
Your damaging Shadow spells increase the damage of your next Holy spell cast within 6 sec by 15%.
Your damaging Holy spells increase the damage of your next Shadow spell cast within 6 sec by 15%.
Talent position has changed.
Ascend into the air and unleash a massive barrage of Penance bolts, causing \ Holy damage to enemies or \ healing to allies over 6 sec.
While ascended, gain a shield for 50% of your health. In addition, you are unaffected by knockbacks or crowd control effects.
Talent position has changed.
Your Smite, Mind Blast, and Penance casts reduce the cooldown of \
Talent position has changed.
Your Penance bolts increase the damage of your next Smite by 20%, or the absorb of your next Power Word: Shield by 10%.
Stacks up to 8 times.
Talent position has changed.
Runecarving Powers (1)
Reduces Shadow Word: Death's cooldown by 12 sec and causes its damage to trigger Atonement when used on targets below (20% health.85% of Spell power)% health.
Inventory Type: Legs, Feet
Talents (48)
Increases the duration of Spirit of Redemption by 50% and the range of its spells by 50%.
As a Spirit of Redemption, you may sacrifice your spirit to Resurrect an ally, putting yourself to rest.
Talent position has changed.
After your Prayer of Mending heals 50 times, gain Apotheosis for 8 sec.
Rank 1: After your Prayer of Mending heals 100 times, gain Apotheosis for 8 sec.
Rank 2: After your Prayer of Mending heals 50 times, gain Apotheosis for 8 sec.
Talent position has changed.
\ of your Holy Words, and enter a pure Holy form for 20 sec, increasing the cooldown reductions to your Holy Words by 300% and reducing their cost by 100%.
Talent position has changed.
Your Prayer of Mending has a 12% chance to leave a Renew on each target it heals.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the damage of Holy Fire by 30%.
Holy Fire deals 75% of its initial damage to all nearby enemies within 12 yards of your target. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets.
Talent position has changed.
Holy Word: Chastise stuns the target for 4 sec and is not broken by damage.
Talent position has changed.
Heals the target and 4 injured allies within 30 yards of the target for (99.75% of Spell power).
Talent position has changed.
When Holy Word: Serenity or Holy Word: Sanctify finish their cooldown, you emit a burst of light that heals up to 5 injured targets within 40 yards for (39.9% of Spell power).
Talent position has changed.
Increases the critical strike chance of Flash Heal and Heal by 8%.
Rank 1: Increases the critical strike chance of Flash Heal and Heal by 8%.
Rank 2: Increases the critical strike chance of Flash Heal and Heal by 15%.
Talent position has changed.
Increases healing by 10% on friendly targets at or below 50% health.
Rank 1: Increases healing by 10% on friendly targets at or below 50% health.
Rank 2: Increases healing by 20% on friendly targets at or below 50% health.
Talent position has changed.
Heals all party or raid members within 40 yards for \ over 8 sec. Each heal increases all targets' healing taken by 4% for 15 sec, stacking.
Healing reduced beyond 5 targets.
Talent position has changed.
When you use a Holy Word spell, you summon an image of a Naaru at your side. For 9 sec, whenever you cast a healing or damaging spell, the Naaru will cast a similar spell.
If an image has already been summoned, that image is empowered instead.
Talent position has changed.
Prayer of Mending heals 4% more for each bounce remaining.
Talent position has changed.
The effectiveness of your next Holy Word: Serenity, Sanctify, or Chastise is increased by 30% and grants a corresponding Divine Favor for 15 sec.
Chastise: Increases your damage by 20% and refunds 15 sec from the cooldown of Holy Word: Chastise.
Sanctify: Blesses the target area, healing up to 5 allies for \ over 15 sec.
Serenity: Flash Heal, Heal, and Renew heal for 30% more and cost 20% less mana.
Talent position has changed.
Holy Word: Chastise causes your next 2 casts of Holy Fire to be instant, cost no mana, and incur no cooldown.
Refreshing Holy Fire on a target now extends its duration by 7 sec.
Talent position has changed.
You regenerate mana 10% faster.
Talent position has changed.
Your Holy Words have a 25% chance to reset the cooldown of Prayer of Mending.
Rank 1: Your Holy Words have a 13% chance to reset the cooldown of Prayer of Mending.
Rank 2: Your Holy Words have a 25% chance to reset the cooldown of Prayer of Mending.
Talent position has changed.
Heal restores up to 15% additional health, based on your missing mana.
Talent position has changed.
Divine Hymn heals for 15% more. Stacks of Divine Hymn increase healing taken by an additional 2% per stack.
Rank 1: Divine Hymn heals for 8% more. Stacks of Divine Hymn increase healing taken by an additional 1% per stack.
Talent position has changed.
When Guardian Spirit saves the target from death, it does not expire.
When Guardian Spirit expires without saving the target from death, reduce its remaining cooldown to 60 seconds.
Talent position has changed.
Calls upon a guardian spirit to watch over the friendly target for 10 sec, increasing healing received by 60%. If the target would die, the Spirit sacrifices itself and restores the target to 40% health.
Castable while stunned. Cannot save the target from massive damage.
Talent position has changed.
Guardian Spirit also grants you 100% of its effects when used on an ally.
Talent position has changed.
Your Renew healing increases the healing done by your next Circle of Healing by 5%, stacking up to 20 times.
Talent position has changed.
When Prayer of Mending jumps to a target affected by your Renew, that target is instantly healed for (37.5% of Spell power).
Talent position has changed.
Chastises the target for (245.7% of Spell power) Holy damage and \ them for \.\
Talent position has changed.
Heals all allies within 40 yards for (104.5% of Spell power), and applies Renew and 2 stacks of Prayer of Mending to each of them.
Cooldown reduced by 15 sec when you cast Holy Word: Serenity or Holy Word: Sanctify.
Talent position has changed.
Releases miraculous light at a target location, healing up to 5 allies within 10 yds for (291% of Spell power).
Cooldown reduced by 6 sec when you cast Prayer of Healing and by 2 sec when you cast Renew.
Talent position has changed.
Perform a miracle, healing an ally for (865% of Spell power).\
Talent position has changed.
The cooldowns of your Holy Words are reduced by an additional 10% when you cast the relevant spells.
Rank 1: The cooldowns of your Holy Words are reduced by an additional 10% when you cast the relevant spells.
Rank 2: The cooldowns of your Holy Words are reduced by an additional 20% when you cast the relevant spells.
Talent position has changed.
Flash Heal reduces the cast time of your next Heal within 20 sec by 30% and increases its healing done by 15%.
Stacks up to 2 times.
Talent position has changed.
Creates a Holy Lightwell. Every 1 sec the Lightwell will attempt to heal a nearby party or raid member within 40 yards that is lower than 50% health for (150% of Spell power) and apply a Renew to them for 6 sec. Lightwell lasts for 2 min or until it heals 15 times.
Cooldown reduced by 3 sec when you cast Holy Word: Serenity or Holy Word: Sanctify.
Talent position has changed.
Holy Word: Serenity and Holy Word: Sanctify gain an additional charge.
Talent position has changed.
Circle of Healing heals 1 additional ally and its cooldown is reduced by 3 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Flash Heal, Heal, Prayer of Healing, and Circle of Healing increase the healing done by your next Holy Word spell by 6%, stacking up to 5 times. Lasts 30 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Circle of Healing reduces the cast time and cost of your Prayer of Healing by 20% for 8 sec.
Talent position has changed.
A powerful prayer that heals the target and the 4 nearest allies within 40 yards for (83.125% of Spell power).
Talent position has changed.
Prayer of Healing heals for 100% more to the most injured ally it affects.
Talent position has changed.
Prayer of Mending jumps 1 additional time.
Rank 1: Prayer of Mending jumps 1 additional time.
Rank 2: Prayer of Mending jumps 2 additional time.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the healing done by your Mastery: Echo of Light by 6%.
Rank 1: Increases the healing done by your Mastery: Echo of Light by 6%.
Rank 2: Increases the healing done by your Mastery: Echo of Light by 12%.
Talent position has changed.
Your healing on allies with your Renew is increased by 6%.
Talent position has changed.
Casting a Holy Word spell increases the healing of your next Flash Heal, Heal, Prayer of Healing, or Circle of Healing by 15%. Lasts 30 sec.
Rank 1: Casting a Holy Word spell increases the healing of your next Flash Heal, Heal, Prayer of Healing, or Circle of Healing by 20%. Lasts 30 sec.
Rank 2: Casting a Holy Word spell increases the healing of your next Flash Heal, Heal, Prayer of Healing, or Circle of Healing by 40%. Lasts 30 sec.
Talent position has changed.
After Spirit of Redemption expires, you will revive at up to 100% health, based on your healing done during Spirit of Redemption. After reviving, you cannot benefit from Spirit of Redemption for 10 min.
Talent position has changed.
Prayer of Healing has a 25% chance to apply a 6 second Renew to allies it heals.
Talent position has changed.
Holy Word: Sanctify increases the healing done by Prayer of Healing by 15% for 15 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Prayer of Mending has a 15% chance to not consume a charge when it jumps to a new target.
Talent position has changed.
Bolster the morale of raid members within 40 yds. They each recover 30 sec of cooldown of a major defensive ability, and regain 10% of their missing mana, over 4 sec.
Talent position has changed.
When you cast Heal or Flash Heal, 18% of the healing is replicated to the previous target you healed with Heal or Flash Heal.
Rank 1: When you cast Heal or Flash Heal, 13% of the healing is replicated to the previous target you healed with Heal or Flash Heal.
Rank 2: When you cast Heal or Flash Heal, 25% of the healing is replicated to the previous target you healed with Heal or Flash Heal.
Talent position has changed.
Circle of Healing reduces the cooldown of Holy Word: Sanctify by 4 sec.
Prayer of Mending reduces the cooldown of Holy Word: Serenity by 4 sec.
Holy Fire and Holy Nova reduce the cooldown of Holy Word: Chastise by 4 sec.
Rank 1: Circle of Healing reduces the cooldown of Holy Word: Sanctify by 2 sec.
Prayer of Mending reduces the cooldown of Holy Word: Serenity by 4 sec.
Holy Fire and Holy Nova reduce the cooldown of Holy Word: Chastise by 4 sec.
Rank 2: Circle of Healing reduces the cooldown of Holy Word: Sanctify by 4 sec.
Prayer of Mending reduces the cooldown of Holy Word: Serenity by 4 sec.
Holy Fire and Holy Nova reduce the cooldown of Holy Word: Chastise by 4 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Specialization (1)
Effect #4 REMOVED Effect #25 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value
Value: 100
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #25 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #4's Value
Value: 100
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #25 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value
Value: 100
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #25 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #4's Value
Value: 100
Affected Spells:
Talents (42)
Voidform and Dark Ascension increase the critical strike chance of your spells by 10% for 20 sec, reducing by 0.5% every sec.
Talent position has changed.
Your Shadowy Apparitions deal 15% increased damage and have a chance to generate 1 Insanity.
Talent position has changed.
Increases your non-periodic Shadow damage by 25% for 20 sec.
Generates 30 Insanity.
Talent position has changed.
Your Mind Flay, Mind Spike, and Void Torrent damage increase the damage of your periodic Shadow effects by 1%, stacking up to 5 times.
Rank 1: Your Mind Flay, Mind Spike, and Void Torrent damage increase the damage of your periodic Shadow effects by 1%, stacking up to 5 times.
Rank 2: Your Mind Flay, Mind Spike, and Void Torrent damage increase the damage of your periodic Shadow effects by 2%, stacking up to 5 times.
Talent position has changed.
Your Shadow Word: Pain damage has a chance to reset the cooldown of Shadow Word: Death, increase its damage by 25%, and deal damage as if striking a target below (20%85% of Spell power)% health.
Talent position has changed.
Afflicts the target with a disease that instantly causes (191.245% of Spell power) Shadow damage plus an additional 4 Shadow damage over 6 sec. Heals you for 30% of damage dealt.
If this effect is reapplied, any remaining damage will be added to the new Devouring Plague.
Talent position has changed.
Disperse into pure shadow energy, reducing all damage taken by 75% for 6 sec and healing you for 25% of your maximum health over its duration, but you are unable to attack or cast spells.
Increases movement speed by 50% and makes you immune to all movement impairing effects.
Castable while stunned, feared, or silenced.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the damage of Devouring Plague by 20% and causes it to deal its damage over 12 sec, but increases its Insanity cost by 5.
Talent position has changed.
Mind Flay, Mind Spike, and Void Torrent have a chance to spawn a Void Tendril that channels Mind Flay or Void Lasher that channels Mind Sear at your target.
Mind Flay
Assaults the target's mind with Shadow energy, causing (295.313% of Spell power) Shadow damage over 15 sec and slowing their movement speed by 30%.
Generates 15 Insanity over the duration.
Mind Sear
Corrosive shadow energy radiates from the target, dealing \ Shadow damage over 15 sec to all enemies within 10 yards of the target. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets.
Generates 15 Insanity over the duration.
Talent position has changed.
Your periodic Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch damage has a 30% chance to apply Echoing Void, max 4 targets.
Each time Echoing Void is applied, it has a chance to collapse, consuming a stack every 1 sec to deal (11% of Spell power) Shadow damage to all nearby enemies. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets.
If an enemy dies with Echoing Void, all stacks collapse immediately.
Talent position has changed.
Summoning Mindbender causes you to gain a benefit based on your target's current state or increases its duration by 5 sec if no state matches.
Healthy: You and your Mindbender deal 5% additional damage.
Enraged: Devours the Enraged effect, increasing your Haste by 5%.
Stunned: Generates 5 Insanity every 1 sec.
Feared: You and your Mindbender deal 5% increased damage and do not break Fear effects.
Talent position has changed.
After conjuring Shadowy Apparitions, gain a stack of Idol of Yogg-Saron. At 25 stacks, you summon a Thing from Beyond that casts Void Spike at nearby enemies for 20 sec.
Void Spike
Hurls a bolt of dark magic, dealing (86.1432% of Spell power) Shadow damage and \ Shadow damage to all enemies within 10 yards of the target. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets.
Talent position has changed.
While you have Shadow Word: Pain, Devouring Plague, and Vampiric Touch active on the same target, your Mind Blast and Void Torrent deal 20% more damage.
Rank 1: While you have Shadow Word: Pain, Devouring Plague, and Vampiric Touch active on the same target, your Mind Blast and Void Torrent deal 20% more damage.
Rank 2: While you have Shadow Word: Pain, Devouring Plague, and Vampiric Touch active on the same target, your Mind Blast and Void Torrent deal 40% more damage.
Talent position has changed.
Dispersion heals you for an additional 25% of your maximum health over its duration and its cooldown is reduced by 30 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Reduces the cooldown of Silence by 15 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Vampiric Touch deals 10% additional damage and has a chance to generate 1 Insanity each time it deals damage.
Rank 1: Vampiric Touch deals 15% additional damage and has a chance to generate 1 Insanity each time it deals damage.
Rank 2: Vampiric Touch deals 30% additional damage and has a chance to generate 2 Insanity each time it deals damage.
Talent position has changed.
Reduces the cooldown of Void Torrent by 15 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the critical strike chance of Mind Blast, Mind Spike, Mind Flay, and Shadow Word: Death by 4% and increases their critical strike damage by 20%.
Rank 1: Increases the critical strike chance of Mind Blast, Mind Spike, Mind Flay, and Shadow Word: Death by 4% and increases their critical strike damage by 20%.
Rank 2: Increases the critical strike chance of Mind Blast, Mind Spike, Mind Flay, and Shadow Word: Death by 8% and increases their critical strike damage by 40%.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the damage of Mind Flay and Mind Spike by 10%.
The duration of your Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch is increased by 1 sec when enemies suffer damage from Mind Flay and 2 sec when enemies suffer damage from Mind Spike.
Talent position has changed.
Healing from Vampiric Touch and Devouring Plague when you are at maximum health will shield you for the same amount. The shield cannot exceed 10% of your maximum health.
Talent position has changed.
Mind Blast has a 4% chance to make your next Devouring Plague cost no Insanity and deal 20% additional damage.
Rank 1: Mind Blast has a 5% chance to make your next Devouring Plague cost no Insanity and deal 20% additional damage.
Rank 2: Mind Blast has a 10% chance to make your next Devouring Plague cost no Insanity and deal 20% additional damage.
Talent position has changed.
Blasts the target for (80.8652% of Spell power) Shadowfrost damage.
Generates 4 Insanity.
Talent position has changed.
Reduces the Insanity cost of Devouring Plague by 5.
Talent position has changed.
Summons a Mindbender to attack the target for 15 sec.
Generates 2 Insanity each time the Mindbender attacks.
Talent position has changed.
Vampiric Touch also applies Shadow Word: Pain to the target. Shadow Word: Pain lasts an additional 5 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Shadow Apparitions deal 0% increased damage to targets affected by your Devouring Plague.
Rank 1: Shadow Apparitions deal 75% increased damage to targets affected by your Devouring Plague.
Rank 2: Shadow Apparitions deal 150% increased damage to targets affected by your Devouring Plague.
Talent position has changed.
Terrifies the target in place, stunning them for 4 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Your direct damage spells inflict 30% of their damage on all other targets afflicted by your Vampiric Touch within 40 yards.
Does not apply to damage from Shadowy Apparitions, Shadow Word: Pain, and Vampiric Touch.
Talent position has changed.
Devouring Plague causes your Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch to deal damage 40% faster on all targets for 3 sec.
Rank 1: Devouring Plague causes your Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch to deal damage 40% faster on all targets for 3 sec.
Rank 2: Devouring Plague causes your Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch to deal damage 80% faster on all targets for 3 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Aim a bolt of slow-moving Shadow energy at the destination, dealing (63.1125% of Spell power) Shadow damage
Generates 6 Insanity.to all enemies within 8 yds.
Generates 6 Insanity.
This spell is cast at a selected location.
Talent position has changed.
Hurl a bolt of slow-moving VoidShadow energy at your target, dealing (63.1125% of Spell power) Shadow damage to all enemies within 8 yds.
Generates 6 Insanity.
This spell is cast at your target.
Name changed from Void Crash to Shadow Crash
Talent position has changed.
Mind Blast, Devouring Plague, and Void Bolt conjure Shadowy Apparitions that float towards all targets afflicted by your Vampiric Touch for (24.684% of Spell power) Shadow damage.
Critical strikes increase the damage by 100%.
Talent position has changed.
Shadow Word: Pain periodic damage has a chance to reset the remaining cooldown on Mind Blast and cause your next Mind Blast to be instant.
Talent position has changed.
Silences the target, preventing them from casting spells for 4 sec. Against non-players, also interrupts spellcasting and prevents any spell in that school from being cast for 4 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Every 2 casts of Devouring Plague transforms your next Mind Flay or Mind Spike into a more powerful spell. Can accumulate up to 2 charges.
Mind Flay: Insanity
Assaults the target's mind with Shadow energy, causing (457.848% of Spell power) Shadow damage over 2 sec and slowing their movement speed by 70%.
Generates 12 Insanity over the duration.
Mind Spike: Insanity
Blasts the target for (276.557% of Spell power) Shadowfrost damage.
Generates 8 Insanity.
Talent position has changed.
Mind Blast gains an additional charge.
Talent position has changed.
Your Shadow Word: Pain damage has a 5% chance to create Shadowy Apparitions that float towards all targets afflicted by your Vampiric Touch.
Critical strikes increase the chance to 10%.
Rank 1: Your Shadow Word: Pain damage has a 3% chance to create Shadowy Apparitions that float towards all targets afflicted by your Vampiric Touch.
Critical strikes increase the chance to 6%.
Rank 2: Your Shadow Word: Pain damage has a 6% chance to create Shadowy Apparitions that float towards all targets afflicted by your Vampiric Touch.
Critical strikes increase the chance to 12%.
Talent position has changed.
After casting Vampiric Touch on a target, your next Vampiric Touch within 8 sec is instant cast and deals (202.895% of Spell power) Shadow damage immediately.
This effect cannot occur more than once every 15 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Releases an explosive blast of pure void energy, activating Voidform and causing \ Shadow damage to all enemies within 10 yds of your target.
During Voidform, this ability is replaced by Void Bolt.
Casting Devouring Plague increases the duration of Voidform by 2.5 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Channel a torrent of void energy into the target, dealing (629.019% of Spell power) Shadow damage over 3 sec.
Generates 24 Insanity over the duration.
Talent position has changed.
Increases your Devouring Plague damage by 6% and increases your maximum Insanity by 50.
Talent position has changed.
\Shadow Crash applies Vampiric Touch to up to 8 targets it damages.
Talent position has changed.
Voidweaver (6)
Discipline:
Each time Penance damages or heals, Entropic Rift is empowered, increasing its damage and size by 10%.
After Entropic Rift ends it collapses, dealing (550%440% of Spell power) Shadow damage split amongst enemy targets within 15 yds.
Shadow:
Each time you cast Devouring Plague, Entropic Rift is empowered, increasing its damage and size by 20%.
After Entropic Rift ends it collapses, dealing (550%440% of Spell power) Shadow damage split amongst enemy targets within 15 yds.
Shadow Word: Death has a high chance to summon a Shadowfiend for 5 sec when damaging targets below 20% health.
Procs flags changes: REMOVED Deal Harmful Spell
ProcCategoryRecovery changed from 500 ms to 0 ms
Discipline:
Shadow Word: Death consumes absorb shields from your target, dealing (up to 300%255% of Spell power) extra damage to them and granting you 1% mana if a shield was present.
Shadow:
Shadow Word: Death consumes absorb shields from your target, dealing (up to 300%255% of Spell power) extra damage to them and granting you 5 Insanity if a shield was present.
Discipline:
Mind Blast tears open an Entropic Rift that follows the enemy for 8 sec. Enemies caught in its path suffer (80%60% of Spell power) Shadow damage every 1 sec while within its reach.
Shadow:
Void Torrent tears open an Entropic Rift that follows the enemy for 8 sec. Enemies caught in its path suffer (80%60% of Spell power) Shadow damage every 1 sec while within its reach.
Every 2 sec siphon an amount equal to 3% of your health from a nearby allyan ally within 40 yds if they are higher health than you.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40
Discipline:
Transform your Shadowfiend into a Voidwraithor Mindbender into a Voidwraith.
Voidwraith
Summon a Voidwraith for 15 sec that casts Void Flay from afar. Void Flay deals bonus damage to high health enemies, up to a maximum of 50% if they are full health.
Shadow:
health.
Generates 0.5% Mana each time the Voidwraith attacks.
Shadow:
Transform your Shadowfiend into a Voidwraithor Mindbender into a Voidwraith.
Voidwraith
Summon a Voidwraith for 15 sec that casts Void Flay from afar. Void Flay deals bonus damage to high health enemies, up to a maximum of 50% if they are full health.health.
Generates 2 Insanity each time the Voidwraith attacks.
Talents (2)
Shadow
Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death cause your Mindbender or Shadowfiend to teleport behind your target, slashing up to 5 nearby enemies for \ Shadow damage and extending its duration by 0.7 sec.
Discipline
Penance, Mind Blast and Shadow Word: Death cause your Mindbender or Shadowfiend to teleport behind your target, slashing up to 5 nearby enemies for \ Shadow damage and extending its duration by 0.7 sec.
Talent position has changed.
Discipline, Holy
A word of dark binding that inflicts (85% of Spell power) Shadow damage to your target. If your target is not killed by Shadow Word: Death, you take backlash damage equal to 8% of your maximum health.
\
\
Shadow
A word of dark binding that inflicts (85% of Spell power) Shadow damage to your target. If your target is not killed by Shadow Word: Death, you take backlash damage equal to 8% of your maximum health.
\
\
Generates 0 Insanity.
Effect #2 Effect #1 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 0.852.55)
Effect #2 School Damage
Value: 0 (SP mod: 2.550.85)
Class Tools
Assassination
Talents
Outlaw
Talents
Subtlety
Talents
Specialization (1)
Effect #4 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 015%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Specialization (1)
Effect #4 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 020%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 020%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 020%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 020%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Specialization (1)
Effect #4 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 020%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 020%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 020%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 020%
Affected Spells:
(and 93 more.)
Deathstalker (1)
Assassination:
Your next Fan of Knives after applying Deathstalker's Mark deals an additional (20% of Attack power) ShadowPlague damage and generates 1 additional combo point.
Subtlety:
Your next Shuriken Storm after applying Deathstalker's Mark deals an additional (20% of Attack power) ShadowPlague damage and generates 1 additional combo point.
Trickster (4)
Outlaw:
After 4 strikes with Unseen Blade, your next Dispatch will be performed as a Coup de Grace, functioning as if it had consumed 45 additional combo points.
If the primary target is Fazed, gain 5 stacks of Flawless Form.
Subtlety:
After 4 strikes with Unseen Blade, your next Eviscerate will be performed as a Coup de Grace, functioning as if it had consumed 45 additional combo points.
If the primary target is Fazed, gain 5 stacks of Flawless Form.
Effect #1 Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 45
Outlaw:
Unseen Blade and Killing Spree increase the damage of your finishing moves by 3% for 6 sec.12 sec.
Multiple applications may overlap.
Subtlety:
Unseen Blade and Secret Technique increase the damage of your finishing moves by 3% for 6 sec.12 sec.
Multiple applications may overlap.
Subtlety
Your auto-attacks, Backstab, Shadowstrike, and Eviscerate also strike up to 7 additional nearby targets for 40% of normal damage while Flawless Form is active.
Outlaw
Blade Flurry damage is increased by 15% while Flawless Form is active.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 15%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value (Label)
Value: 15
Affected Spells:
Subtlety:
and Shadowstrike now also strike with an Unseen Blade dealing (110%150% of Attack power) damage. Targets struck are Fazed for 5 sec.10 sec.
Fazed enemies take 5% more damage from you and cannot parry your attacks.
This effect may occur once every 20 sec.
Outlaw:
Sinister Strike and Ambush now also strike with an Unseen Blade dealing (110%150% of Attack power) damage. Targets struck are Fazed for 5 sec.10 sec.
Fazed enemies take 5% more damage from you and cannot parry your attacks.
This effect may occur once every 20 sec.
ProcCategoryRecovery changed from 0 ms to 750 ms
Tier 3 Azerite Powers (Item Level 220) (5)
When Mutilate applies Lethal Poison with both daggers, it poisons the target for an additional \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility) * 1.14)] damage.
Fan of Knives damage is increased by \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility))]. For each of the first 5 critical strikes, it will fire a second spray of knives at that location, dealing \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility)) * 2] damage to enemies within 8 yards. This second spray of knives always critically hits.
Vendetta poisons the target, dealing \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility) * 1.14)] Nature damage over 20 sec, and grants you 40 energy over 20 sec.
Garrote cast from Stealth generates 2 additional Combo Points and deals \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility) * 1.14)] additional damage every 2 sec for 18 sec.
Envenom deals \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility) * 1.14)] additional damage per combo point, and Envenom lasts for (1000 / 1000) sec longer when it critically strikes.
Related Azerite Power Spells (Item Level 220) (5)
Fan of Knives damage is increased by \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility))]. For each of the first 5 critical strikes, it will fire a second spray of knives at that location, dealing \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility)) * 2] damage to enemies within 8 yards. This second spray of knives always critically hits.
Fan of Knives damage is increased by \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility))]. For each of the first 5 critical strikes, it will fire a second spray of knives at that location, dealing \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility)) * 2] damage to enemies within 8 yards. This second spray of knives always critically hits.
Vendetta poisons the target, dealing \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility) * 1.14)] Nature damage over 20 sec, and grants you 40 energy over 20 sec.
Vendetta poisons the target, dealing \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility) * 1.14)] Nature damage over 20 sec, and grants you 40 energy over 20 sec.
Vendetta poisons the target, dealing \1.001.15 * (1 + Versatility) * 1.14)] Nature damage over 20 sec, and grants you 40 energy over 20 sec.
Class Tools
Elemental
Talents
Enhancement
Talents
Restoration
Talents
Specialization (2)
Elemental Shaman baseline passive
Effect #4 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 739%
Affected Spells:
(and 39 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 739%
Affected Spells:
(and 39 more.)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 739%
Affected Spells:
(and 39 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 739%
Affected Spells:
(and 39 more.)
YourIncreases all Elemental and Physical damage by 4.0%.
Your Lightning Bolt,\\\ and Chain Lightning casts have a 15.0% chance to trigger a second cast on the same target, dealing \100 / 85]%35 / 25]% of normal damage and generating less Maelstrom.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 8525
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0% (SP mod: 0.56)
Affected Spells:
(and 39 more.)
NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0% (SP mod: 0.56)
Affected Spells:
(and 39 more.)
Talents (22)
Transform into a Flame Ascendant for 15 sec, replacing Chain Lightning with Lava Beam, removing the cooldown on Lava Burst, and increasing the damage of Lava Burst by an amount equal to your critical strike chance.
When you transform into the Flame Ascendant, instantly cast a Lava Burst at all enemies affected by your Flame Shock, and refresh your Flame Shock durations to 18 sec.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Decrease Attack Speed %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
Causes the earth within 8 yards of the target location to tremble and break, dealing \1.071.39 * 1 * 1 * 1] Physical damage over 6 sec and has a \%5% chance to knock the enemy down. Multiple uses of Earthquake may overlap.overlap.
This spell is cast at a selected location.
Increases the damage dealt by your Elemental Overloads by 15%10%.
Rank 1: Increases the damage dealt by your Elemental Overloads by 8%0%.
Rank 2: Increases the damage dealt by your Elemental Overloads by 15%0%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1510
After casting Earth Shock, your next Earthquake deals 60% additional damage.120% additional damage.
After casting Elemental Blast, your next Earthquake deals 70%140% additional damage.
Rank 1: After casting Earth Shock, your next Earthquake deals 60% additional damage.0% additional damage.
After casting Elemental Blast, your next Earthquake deals 70%0% additional damage.
Rank 2: After casting Earth Shock, your next Earthquake deals 120% additional damage.0% additional damage.
After casting Elemental Blast, your next Earthquake deals 140% additional damage.0% additional damage.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 60120
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 70140
Dealing direct Fire, Frost, and Nature damage within 10 sec will increase all damage dealt by 7% for 10 sec. This can only occur once every 30 sec.
Rank 1: Dealing direct Fire, Frost, and Nature damage within 10 sec will increase all damage dealt by 8%0% for 10 sec. This can only occur once every 30 sec.
Rank 2: Dealing direct Fire, Frost, and Nature damage within 10 sec will increase all damage dealt by 15%0% for 10 sec. This can only occur once every 30 sec.
Your damaging critical strikes deal 250% damage instead of the usual 200%.
REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Damage (Label)
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Damage (Label)
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Damage (Label)
Value: 50%
Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Earth Shock and Earthquake by 5.
Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Elemental Blast by 710.
Rank 1: Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Earth Shock and Earthquake by 5.0.
Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Elemental Blast by 70.
Rank 2: Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Earth Shock and Earthquake by 10.0.
Reduces the Maelstrom cost of Elemental Blast by 15.0.
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Resource Generation
Value: -7-10
Affected Spells:
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #4's Value
Value: -7-10
Affected Spells:
Increases the critical strike chance of Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning by 10%.
Casting Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning reduces the cooldown of your Nature spells by 1.0 sec.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Chance
Value: 10
Affected Spells:
Increases the Maelstrom generated by Lightning Bolt and Lava Burst by 2.and their Elemental Overloads by 1.
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #4's Value (Label)
Value: 1
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value (Label)
Value: 1
Affected Spells:
Casting Frost Shock or Icefury increases the damage of your next Lava Burst by 20%.
Hurls frigid ice at the target, dealing (163.35% of Spell power) Frost damage and causing your next 42 Frost Shocks to deal 225% increased damage and generate 14 Maelstrom.
Generates 25 Maelstrom.
NEW Effect #4 Dummy
Value: 2
Cast Time changed from 2 sec cast to Instant
Cooldown changed from 30 sec cooldown to None
Your successful Purge, Cleanse Spirit, Healing Stream Totem, Hex, and Wind Shear casts generate 8 Maelstrom during combat.
Flame Shock damage increases the damage of your next Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, or Earthquake by 1.5%, stacking up to 2010 times.
Rank 1: Flame Shock damage increases the damage of your next Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, or Earthquake by 1.5%0.0%, stacking up to 2010 times.
Rank 2: Flame Shock damage increases the damage of your next Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, or Earthquake by 3.0%0.0%, stacking up to 2010 times.
Restoration
Casting Lava Burst increases the damage or healing of your next Nature or Frost spell by 20%.
Elemental
CastingCasting Lava Burst increases the damage or healing of your next Nature, Physical, or Frost spell by 20%.
<br15%.
Rank 1: Casting Lava Burst increases the damage or healing of your next Nature
Elemental<brNature, Physical, or Frost spell by 10%0%.
Rank 2: Casting Lava Burst increases the damage or healing of your next Nature
Elemental<brNature, Physical, or Frost spell by 20%0%.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 2015
Affected Spells:
Specializations changed from Elemental/Restoration to Elemental
Reduces the cooldown of Ascendance by 45 sec, and you gain 8% additional Haste while Ascendance is active.
Rank 1: Reduces the cooldown of Ascendance by 300 sec, and you gain 8%0% additional Haste while Ascendance is active.
Rank 2: Reduces the cooldown of Ascendance by 600 sec, and you gain 15%0% additional Haste while Ascendance is active.
Casting Lava Burst has a 13% chance to cause your next 2 Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning casts to trigger Elemental Overload an additional time.
Rank 1: Casting Lava Burst has a 13% chance to cause your next 2 Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning casts to trigger Elemental Overload an additional time.
Rank 2: Casting Lava Burst has a 25% chance to cause your next 2 Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning castscast to trigger Elemental Overload an additional time, stacking up to 2 times.
Rank 1: Casting Lava Burst has a 0% chance to cause your next Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning cast to trigger Elemental Overload an additional time, stacking up to 2 times.
Rank 2: Casting Lava Burst has a 0% chance to cause your next Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning cast to trigger Elemental Overload an additional time, stacking up to 2 times.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 21
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Proc Chance (Label)
Value: 1325
Affected Spells:
Your healing critical strikes heal for 250% healing instead of the usual 200%.Elemental Fury increases critical strike damage by an additional 25%.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Damage
Value: 50%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 25
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 25
Affected Spells:
Restoration
Your Healing Surge is 25% more effective on yourself.
Elemental
Your Healing Surge is 30% more effective on yourself.
Elemental (Elemental Shaman)
Your Healing Surge is 30% more effective on yourself.
Your Healing Surge is 25% more effective on yourself.
Specializations changed from Elemental/Restoration to Elemental
Lava Burst and Lava Burst Overload damage reduces the cooldown of Primordial Wave by 0.51.0 sec.
Rank 1: Lava Burst and Lava Burst Overload damage reduces the cooldown of Primordial Wave by 0.50.0 sec.
Rank 2: Lava Burst and Lava Burst Overload damage reduces the cooldown of Primordial Wave by 1.00.0 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -500-1000
(Pvp Multiplier: 0.61)
Flame Shock damage has a 100% chance to generate 1 Maelstrom.
Rank 1: Flame Shock damage has a 100% chance to generate 10 Maelstrom.
Rank 2: Flame Shock damage has a 100% chance to generate 20 Maelstrom.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell With Value: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Proc Chance (Label)
Value: 100
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 1
Affected Spells:
Procs flags changes: REMOVED Deal Harmful Periodic
Increases your maximum Maelstrom by 50.
Increases Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake damage by 5%.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED
Increases the chance for Earthquake to knock enemies down by 3.0%.
PvP Talents (3)
Interrupting a spell with Wind Shear decreases your damage taken from that spell school by 15% for 18 sec. Stacks up to 32 times.
Removed
Category changed from PvP Talents to Uncategorized
Primordial Wave summons a totem at your feet for 15 sec that increases the critical effect of damage and healing spells of all nearby allies within 40 yards by 20% for 15 sec.
Name changed from Skyfury Totem to Totem of Wrath
Thunderstorm now can be cast on allies within 40 yards, reduces enemies movement speed by 60%, and knocks enemies 25% further.
Thundershock knocks enemies 100% higher.further.
Removed
Category changed from PvP Talents to Uncategorized
Artifact Traits (1)
Activating Stormkeeper summons a powerful Lightning Elemental to fight by your side for 8 sec.
Procs flags changes: REMOVED Deal Helpful Ability, REMOVED Deal Harmful Ability, Deal Helpful Spell, REMOVED Deal Harmful Spell
Specialization (1)
Effect #2 NEW Effect #25 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -25%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #25 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -25%
Affected Spells:
Talents (10)
Stormstrike damage is increased by 10%, and Stormstrike, Lava Lash, and Ice Strike have a 50% chance to generate 1 stack of Maelstrom Weapon.
Rank 1: Stormstrike damage is increased by 10%0%, and Stormstrike, Lava Lash, and Ice Strike have a 50%0% chance to generate 1 stack of Maelstrom Weapon.
Rank 2: Stormstrike damage is increased by 20%0%, and Stormstrike, Lava Lash, and Ice Strike have a 100%0% chance to generate 1 stack of Maelstrom Weapon.
Each active weapon imbue Increases all Fire, Frost, and Nature damage dealt by 2.5%.
Rank 1: Each active weapon imbue Increases all Fire, Frost, and Nature damage dealt by 2.5%0.0%.
Rank 2: Each active weapon imbue Increases all Fire, Frost, and Nature damage dealt by 5.0%0.0%.
Melee auto-attacks with Flametongue Weapon active have a 5% chance to reduce the cooldown of Lava Lash by 38% and increase the damage of Lava Lash by 50% for 8 sec.
Rank 1: Melee auto-attacks with Flametongue Weapon active have a 5% chance to reduce the cooldown of Lava Lash by 60%0% and increase the damage of Lava Lash by 20%0% for 8 sec.
Rank 2: Melee auto-attacks with Flametongue Weapon active have a 5% chance to reduce the cooldown of Lava Lash by 75%0% and increase the damage of Lava Lash by 40%0% for 8 sec.
Maelstrom Weapon now increases the damage of spells it affects by 10% per stack and the healing of spells it affects by 10% per stack.
Rank 1: Maelstrom Weapon now increases the damage of spells it affects by 10%0% per stack and the healing of spells it affects by 5%0% per stack.
Rank 2: Maelstrom Weapon now increases the damage of spells it affects by 20%0% per stack and the healing of spells it affects by 10%0% per stack.
Consuming 10 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon will reset the cooldown of Stormstrike and increases the damage of your Physical and Frost abilities by 5% for 5 sec.
Rank 1: Consuming 10 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon will reset the cooldown of Stormstrike and increases the damage of your Physical and Frost abilities by 5%0% for 5 sec.
Rank 2: Consuming 10 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon will reset the cooldown of Stormstrike and increases the damage of your Physical and Frost abilities by 25%0% for 5 sec.
Lava Lash cooldown reduced by 3.0 sec, and if Lava Lash is used against a target affected by your Flame Shock, Flame Shock will be spread to up to 2 enemies near the target.
Rank 1: Lava Lash cooldown reduced by 3.00.0 sec, and if Lava Lash is used against a target affected by your Flame Shock, Flame Shock will be spread to up to 20 enemies near the target.
Rank 2: Lava Lash cooldown reduced by 6.00.0 sec, and if Lava Lash is used against a target affected by your Flame Shock, Flame Shock will be spread to up to 40 enemies near the target.
Primordial Wave generates 5 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon.
Rank 1: Primordial Wave generates 50 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon.
Rank 2: Primordial Wave generates 100 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon.
10% chance to refund Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent on Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning.
While Ascendance is active, generate 1 Maelstrom Weapon stack every 1 sec.
Rank 1: 10%0% chance to refund Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent on Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning.
While Ascendance is active, generate 10 Maelstrom Weapon stack every 1 sec.
Rank 2: 20%0% chance to refund Maelstrom Weapon stacks spent on Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning.
While Ascendance is active, generate 20 Maelstrom Weapon stack every 1 sec.
Summons a totem at your feet for 2 min. Party members within \ yds have a 20% chance when they auto-attack to swing an extra time.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Increases the chance to gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon by 2%, and whenever you gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon, the cooldown of Feral Spirits is reduced by 1.0 sec.
Rank 1: Increases the chance to gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon by 2%0%, and whenever you gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon, the cooldown of Feral Spirits is reduced by 1.00.0 sec.
Rank 2: Increases the chance to gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon by 4%0%, and whenever you gain a stack of Maelstrom Weapon, the cooldown of Feral Spirits is reduced by 2.00.0 sec.
PvP Talents (1)
Your Bloodlust / Heroism spell now has a 60 sec. cooldown, but increases Haste by 20%, and only affects you and your friendly target when cast for 10 sec.
In addition, Bloodlust / Heroism is no longer affected by Sated / Exhaustion.
Specializations changed from Enhancement to Elemental/Enhancement
Specialization (2)
Restoration Shaman core passive
Effect #9 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 80%
Affected Spells:
(and 13 more.)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.6251)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 80%
Affected Spells:
(and 13 more.)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.6251)
Effect #6 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 172235%
Affected Spells:
Effect #16 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 94145%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 11.75)
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 80%
Affected Spells:
(and 13 more.)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.6251)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 80%
Affected Spells:
(and 13 more.)
(Pvp Multiplier: 1.6251)
Effect #6 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 172235%
Affected Spells:
Effect #16 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 94145%
Affected Spells:
(Pvp Multiplier: 11.75)
NEW Effect #30 Apply Aura: Mod Cooldown Ms:
Value: -15000
The caster is surrounded by globes of water, granting 2015 mana per 5 sec. When a melee attack hits the caster, the caster regains \2.53 / 2]% of their mana. This effect can only occur once every few seconds.
\
Talents (44)
Deal \37.337%43.69% of Spell power) * 1] Nature damage every 1 sec to up to 65 enemies inside of your Healing Rain.
Talent position has changed.
When you critically heal with your Healing Wave, Healing Surge, or Riptide you have a 20% chance to summon an Ancestral spirit to aid you, instantly healing the lowest percentage healthan injured friendly party or raid target within 40 yards for 10%15% of the amount healed. Critical strikes increase this chance to 40%.
Rank 1: When you critically heal with your Healing Wave, Healing Surge, or Riptide you have a 20% chance to summon an Ancestral spirit to aid you, instantly healing the lowest percentage healthan injured friendly party or raid target within 40 yards for 10%15% of the amount healed. Critical strikes increase this chance to 40%.
Rank 2: When you critically heal with your Healing Wave, Healing Surge, or Riptide you have a 20% chance to summon an Ancestral spirit to aid you, instantly healing the lowest percentage healthan injured friendly party or raid target within 40 yards for 20%30% of the amount healed. Critical strikes increase this chance to 40%.
Effect #3 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Proc Trigger Spell: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1015
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 40
Talent position has changed.
Chain Heal bounces an additional time and its healing is increased by 8%.
Talent position has changed.
Targets you heal with Healing Wave, Healing Surge, Chain Heal, or Riptide's initial heal gain 5% increased health for 10 sec.
Rank 1: Targets you heal with Healing Wave, Healing Surge, Chain Heal, or Riptide's initial heal gain 5% increased health for 10 sec.
Rank 2: Targets you heal with Healing Wave, Healing Surge, Chain Heal, or Riptide's initial heal gain 10% increased health for 10 sec.
REMOVED Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 5
Affected Spells:
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Transform into a Water Ascendant, duplicating all healing you deal at 80% effectiveness for 15 sec and immediately healing for (876% of Spell power). Ascendant healing is distributed evenly among allies within 40 yds.
NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Decrease Attack Speed %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
Talent position has changed.
Reduces the cooldown of Primordial Wave by 15 sec.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Reduces the cooldown of Healing Tide Totem by 3045 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Cooldown
Value: -30000-45000
Affected Spells:
Healing Wave, Healing Surge, and Chain Heal heal for an additional 10%15% on targets affected by your Healing Rain or Riptide.Rank 1: Healing Wave, Healing Surge, and Chain Heal heal for an additional 10% on targets affected by your Healing Rain or Riptide.
Rank 2: Healing Wave, Healing Surge, and Chain Heal heal for an additional 20% on targets affected by your Healing Rain or Riptide.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Effect #3's Value
Value: 1015
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 1015
Affected Spells:
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
A burst of water at the targetyour Healing Rain's location heals up to six5 injured allies within 12 yards for (227.5%300% of Spell power) .
Cooldown increased by 5 sec for each target effectively healed.and increases their maximum health by 10% for 6 sec.
Effect #1 Heal
Value: 0 (SP mod: 2.2753)
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Increase Maximum Health - %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10
Cost changed from 3.0% of base mana to None
Cast Time changed from 1.5 sec cast to Instant
Cooldown changed from 5 sec cooldown to None
Duration changed from 0 ms to 6 sec
StartRecoveryTime changed from 1500 ms to 0 ms
NEW
Casting Healing Rain has a 100% chance to activate Downpour, allowing you to cast Downpour within 6 sec.
Downpour
A burst of water at your Healing Rain's location heals up to 5 injured allies within 12 yards for (300% of Spell power) and increases their maximum health by 10% for 6 sec.
Earth Shield reduces damage taken by 3%5% and its healing is increased by 50% if the target is below 75% health.
Rank 1: Earth Shield reduces damage taken by 3% and its healing is increased by 50% if the target is below 75% health.
Rank 2: Earth Shield reduces damage taken by 6% and its healing is increased by 100% if the target is below 75% health.up to 150% as its target's health decreases. Maximum benefit is reached below 50% health.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50150
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 7550
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value
Value: -3-5
Affected Spells:
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
NEW
Elemental, Enhancement
Healing from Healing Stream Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage taken by 6% for 3 sec.
Restoration
Healing from Healing Stream Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage taken by 6% for 3 sec.
Healing from Cloudburst Totem reduces Fire, Frost, and Nature damage taken by 3% for 3 sec.
NEW
The cooldown of Ascendance is reduced by 60 sec.
Consuming Tidal Waves reduces the cast time of your next heal by 10%.Rank 1: Consuming Tidal Waves reduces the cast time of your next heal by 10%.
Rank 2: Consuming Tidal Waves reduces the cast time of your next heal by 20%.
Chain Heal bounces an additional time and casting Chain Heal on a target affected by Riptide consumes Riptide, increasing the healing of your Chain Heal by 30%.
Talent position has changed.
Blanket the target area in healing rains, restoring \29.15%34.11% of Spell power) * 6 * 2 / 2] health to up to 65 allies over 10 sec.
NEW Effect #4 Dummy
Value: 5
Talent position has changed.
Summons a totem at your feet for 15 sec that heals an injured party or raid member within 40 yards for (56.4%67.68% of Spell power) every 2 sec.
If you already know Healing Stream Totem, instead gain 1 additional charges of Healing Stream Totem.
Healing Stream Totem
1.8% of base mana / 5.0% of base mana / 5.0% of base mana / 5.0% of base manaInstant30 sec rechargeRequires Shaman (Restoration)
Requires level 10Summons a totem at your feet for 15 sec that heals \ within 40 yards for (56.4%67.68% of Spell power) every 2 sec.
If you already know \, instead gain 1 additional charges of \.
An efficient wave of healing energy that restores (455% of Spell power) of a friendly target’s health.
Talent position has changed.
Every 0 mana you spend brings a High Tide, making your next 2 Chain Heals heal for an additional 10% and not reduce with each jump.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the healing of Earthliving by 15%.
Earthliving always triggers on targets below 25% health.
Rank 1: Increases the healing of Earthliving by 20%.
Earthliving always triggers on targets below 18% health.
Rank 2: Increases the healing of Earthliving by 40%.
Earthliving always triggers on targets below 35% health.Earthliving receives 150% additional benefit from Mastery: Deep Healing.
Healing Surge always triggers Earthliving on its target.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 15%
Affected Spells:
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 25150
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Healing Based on Target Health %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
Affected Spells:
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
Primordial Wave increases the healing done by your next Healing Wave by 15%.
Rank 1: Primordial Wave increases the healing done by your next Healing Wave by 13%.
Rank 2: Primordial Wave increases the healing done by your next Healing Wave by 25%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1525
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Healing Stream Totem heals for 10% more each time it ticks.100% more, decaying over its duration.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 10100
Summons a totem at your feet for 8 sec, granting 80% increased mana regeneration to allies within 2040 yards.
Effect #2 Dummy
Value: 2040
NEW
Casting Lava Burst increases the healing of your next Healing Surge by 30%, stacking up to 2 times.
Healing Surge applies Flame Shock to a nearby enemy when empowered by Master of the Elements.
Healing Rain instantly restores (44%51.48% of Spell power) health to 65 allies within its area, and its radius is increased by 2 yard.
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 5
Talent position has changed.
NEW
Your haste is increased by 25% while Ascendance is active and its duration is increased by 3 sec.
Every 4 casts of Riptide also applies Riptide to another friendly target near your Riptide target.
Talent position has changed.
Blast your target with a Primordial Wave, healing them for (65% of Spell power) and applying Riptide to them.
Your next Healing Wave will also hit all targets affected by your Riptide for \ of normal \\
Talent position has changed.
NEW
When refreshing Earth Shield, your target is healed for (75% of Spell power) for each stack of Earth Shield they are missing.
When refreshing Water Shield, you are refunded 5000 mana for each stack of Water Shield missing.
Increases the duration of Mana Tide Totem by 4 sec and increases its radius by 20 yards.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Your direct heal criticals refund a percentage of your maximum mana: 0.80% from Healing Wave, 0.48% from Healing Surge \ or Riptide, and 0.20% from Chain Heal.
Talent position has changed.
After using Mana Tide Totem, the cast time and mana cost of Healing Wave and Chain Healof your next 3 Healing Surges within 30 sec is reduced by 100% and their mana cost is reduced by 50%.for 10 sec.
NEW
Spirit Link Totem reduces damage taken by an additional 5%, and it restores (1200% of Spell power) health to all nearby allies 1 second after it is dropped. Healing reduced beyond 5 targets.
Charge yourself with lightning, causing your next 2 Lightning Bolts or Chain Lightnings to deal 150% more damage and be instant cast.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
Every 1 sec, the cast time of your next Chain Heal is reduced by 50%, and jump distance increased by 100%. Maximum of 2 charges.
Rank 1: Every 16 sec, the cast time of your next Chain Heal is reduced by 50%, and jump distance increased by 100%. Maximum of 2 charges.
Rank 2: Every 8 sec, the cast time of your next Chain Heal is reduced by 50%, and jump distance increased by 100%. Maximum of 2 charges.
Effect #3 Dummy
Value: 18
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 2 to 1
NEW
When you cast Healing Rain, each ally with your Riptide on them is healed for (220% of Spell power).
Increases the initial heal from Riptide by 15%.
Rank 1: Increases the initial heal from Riptide by 15%.
Rank 2: Increases the initial heal from Riptide by 30%.Riptide's initial heal is increased 15% and has a 15% increased critical strike chance.
Rank 1: Riptide's initial heal is increased 15% and has a 8% increased critical strike chance.
Rank 2: Riptide's initial heal is increased 30% and has a 15% increased critical strike chance.
NEW Effect #2 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 15
Talent position has changed.
Primordial Wave has a 30% chance to not incur its cooldown.
Removed
Category changed from Talents to Uncategorized
For each Riptide active on an ally, your heals are 0.5% more effective.
Rank 1: For each Riptide active on an ally, your heals are 0.5% more effective.
Rank 2: For each Riptide active on an ally, your heals are 1.0% more effective.
Talent position has changed.
Consuming Tidal Waves reduceshas a chance to reduce the cooldown of your Healing Stream, Cloudburst, Healing Tide, Mana Tide, and Poison Cleansing totems by 0.53.0 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: -500-3000
Increases the duration of Riptide by 3 sec.6.0 sec.
Rank 1: Increases the duration of Riptide by 3.0 sec.
Rank 2: Increases the duration of Riptide by 6.0 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Buff Duration
Value: 30006000
Affected Spells:
Talent position has changed.
Maximum rank has changed from 1 to 2
Creates a surge of water that flows forward, healing friendly targets in a wide arc in front of you for (133%200% of Spell power).
NEW
Your critical heals have 215% effectiveness instead of the usual 200%.
PvP Talents (2)
When you successfully Purge a beneficial effect, the enemy suffers (60% of Spell power) Nature damage over 3 sec.
Specializations changed from Restoration to Elemental/Enhancement/Restoration
Healing Tide Totem's cooldown is reduced by 6045 sec and it heals for 25% more each time it pulses.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Cooldown
Value: -60000-45000
Affected Spells:
Farseer (1)
Restoration:
Triggering Undulation or casting Unleash Life calls an Ancestor to your side for 6 sec. Whenever you cast a healing or damaging spell, the Ancestor will cast a similar spell.
Totemic (3)
Enhancement:
Summons a totem at the target location that creates a TremorSeismic Wave immediately and every 6 sec for (130% of Attack power) Physical damage. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. Lasts 24 sec.
Replaces Windfury Totem.
Passive: Your Windfury Weapon enchant grants the effects of Windfury Totem to nearby party members within 30 yards.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 100%
Affected Spells:
Restoration:
Chain Heal now jumps to a nearby totem within 20 yards once it reaches its max targets, causing the totem to cast Chain Heal on an injured ally within 30 yards for (30%150% of Spell power). Jumps to 2 nearby targets within 20 yards.
Spells (1)
NEW
Harness the fury of the Windlord to grant a target ally 2% Mastery and empower their auto attacks to have a 20% chance to instantly strike again for 1 hour.
If the target is in your party or raid, all party and raid members will be affected.
Talents (15)
Summons a totem at your feet for 15 sec that collects power from all of your healing spells. When the totem expires or dies, the stored power is released, healing all injured allies within 40 yards for 20%24% of all healing done while it was active, divided evenly among targets.
Casting this spell a second time recalls the totem and releases the healing.
Protects the target with an earthen shield, increasing your healing on them by 20% and healing them for \58.4%73% of Spell power) * (1.2)] when they take damage. This heal can only occur once every few seconds. Maximum 9 charges.
\
Reduces all magic damage taken by 2%6%.
Rank 1: Reduces all magic damage taken by 2%0%.
Rank 2: Reduces all magic damage taken by 4%0%.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod % Damage Taken:
Value: -2-6
Reduces the cooldown of Spirit Walk by 10 sec.
Reduces the cooldown of Gust of Wind by 5 sec.
Rank 1: Reduces the cooldown of Spirit Walk by 10 sec.0 sec.
Reduces the cooldown of Gust of Wind by 50 sec.
Rank 2: Reduces the cooldown of Spirit Walk by 20 sec.0 sec.
Reduces the cooldown of Gust of Wind by 10 sec.0 sec.
A gust of wind hurls you forward.
Cooldown changed from 30 sec cooldown to 20 sec cooldown
Healing Stream Totem
1.8% of base mana / 5.0% of base mana / 5.0% of base mana / 5.0% of base manaInstant30 sec rechargeRequires Shaman (Restoration)
Requires level 10Summons a totem at your feet for 15 sec that heals \ within 40 yards for (56.4%67.68% of Spell power) every 2 sec.
If you already know \, instead gain 1 additional charges of \.
Your Flame Shock damage over time has a 10%Flame Shock periodic damage has a chance to reset the remaining cooldown on Lava Burst and cause your next Lava Burst to be instant.
Talent position has changed.
Increases the critical strike chance of your Nature spells and abilities by 2%4%.
Rank 1: Increases the critical strike chance of your Nature spells and abilities by 2%0%.
Rank 2: Increases the critical strike chance of your Nature spells and abilities by 4%0%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Chance
Value: 24
Affected Spells:
(and 24 more.)
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Chance (Label)
Value: 24
Affected Spells:
When your health is brought below 35%, you instantly heal for 20%40% of your maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 45 sec.
Rank 1: When your health is brought below 35%, you instantly heal for 10%20% of your maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 45 sec.
Rank 2: When your health is brought below 35%, you instantly heal for 20% of your maximum health. Cannot occur more than once every 45 sec.
Elemental:
Increases the damage dealt by Lightning Shield by 50%100% and causes it to generate an additional 24 Maelstrom when triggered.
Increases the healing done by Earth Shield by 12%.25%.
Enhancement:
Increases the damage dealt by Lightning Shield by 50%100% and it has an additional 25%50% chance to trigger Maelstrom Weapon when triggered.
Increases the healing done by Earth Shield by 12%.25%.
Restoration:
Increases the damage dealt by Lightning Shield by 50%.100%.
Increases the healing done by Earth Shield by 12%.25%.
Increases the amount of mana recovered when Water Shield is triggered by 25%.50%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #5's Value
Value: 24
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value
Value: 2550
Affected Spells:
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50100%
Affected Spells:
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1225%
Affected Spells:
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2550
Restoration:
Increases the healing done by Healing Stream Totem and Cloudburst Totem by 10%.20%.
Elemental:
Increases the healing done by Healing Stream Totem by 12.9%.25.8%.
Enhancement:
Increases the healing done by Healing Stream Totem by 40%.80%.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1020%
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value
Value: 1020%
Affected Spells:
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value (Label)
Value: 1020
Affected Spells:
Restoration:
Increases the radius of your totem effects by 15%.
Increases the duration of your Earthbind and Earthgrab Totems by 5 sec.10 sec.
Increases the duration of your Healing Stream, Tremor, Poison Cleansing, Ancestral Protection, Earthen Wall, and Wind Rush Totems by 1.5 sec.3.0 sec.
Elemental, Enhancement:
Increases the radius of your totem effects by 15%.
Increases the duration of your Earthbind and Earthgrab Totems by 5 sec.10 sec.
Increases the duration of your Healing Stream, Tremor, Poison Cleansing, and Wind Rush Totems by 1.5 sec.3.0 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Buff Duration (Label)
Value: 500010000
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Buff Duration (Label)
Value: 15003000
Affected Spells:
Reduces the cooldown of your totems by 36 sec.
Rank 1: Reduces the cooldown of your totems by 30 sec.
Rank 2: Reduces the cooldown of your totems by 60 sec.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Cooldown
Value: -3000-6000
Affected Spells:
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Cooldown Ms:
Value: -3000-6000
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Cooldown Ms:
Value: -3000-6000
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Cooldown Ms:
Value: -3000-6000
Your Hex target is slowed by 70% during Hex and for 6 sec after it ends.
Reduces the cooldown of Hex by 15 sec.
Increases the movement speed bonus of Ghost Wolf by 5%.10%.
When you have 3 or more totems active, your movement speed is increased by 7%15%.
Rank 1: Increases the movement speed bonus of Ghost Wolf by 5%.0%.
When you have 3 or more totems active, your movement speed is increased by 8%0%.
Rank 2: Increases the movement speed bonus of Ghost Wolf by 10%.0%.
When you have 3 or more totems active, your movement speed is increased by 15%.0%.
Effect #2 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 715
Affected Spells:
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #1's Value (Label)
Value: 510
Affected Spells:
Anima Powers (2)
Secrets of Living Flame prevents you from accessing Frost magic.
Icefury
Hurls frigid ice at the target, dealing (163.35% of Spell power) Frost damage and causing your next 42 Frost Shocks to deal 225% increased damage and generate 14 Maelstrom.
Generates 25 Maelstrom.
Elemental, Restoration:
Causes the earth within 8 yards of the target location to tremble and break, dealing \1.071.39 * 1 * 1 * 1] Physical damage over 6 sec and has a 5% chance to knock the enemy down. Multiple uses of Earthquake may overlap.
Enhancement:
overlap.
This spell is cast at a selected location.
Enhancement:
Causes the earth within 8 yards of the target location to tremble and break, dealing \1.071.39 * 1 * 1 * 1] Physical damage over 6 sec and has a 5% chance to knock the enemy down. Multiple uses of Earthquake may overlap.overlap.
This spell is cast at a selected location.
Class Tools
Affliction
Talents
Demonology
Talents
Destruction
Talents
Talents (1)
Unleash wicked magic upon your target's soul, dealing (1206.97% of Spell power) Shadow damage over 3 sec.
Deals 10% increased damage, up to 30%, per damage over time effect you have active on the target.
Talents (10)
Critical strikes from your spells and your demons deal 4% increased damage.
Effect #4 Effect #2 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Effect #5's Value
Value: 4
(Radius: 1000)
Effect #3 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Effect #5's Value
Value: 4
(Radius: 1000)
Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Effect #5's Value
Value: 4
(Radius: 1000)
Effect #5 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Effect #5's Value
Value: 4
(Radius: 1000)
Increases the attack speed of your Dreadstalkers by 10% and their critical strike chance by 15%.
Talent position has changed.
Increases Vilefiend damage by 20% and your Vilefiend's Bile Spit now applies Wicked Maw.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Pet Stat %: Modifies Effect #1's Value
Value: 20
Talent position has changed.
Your Felguard hurls his axe towards the target location, erupting when it lands and dealing (37.5% of Spell power) Shadowflame damage every 1 sec for 6 sec to nearby enemies.
While unarmed, your Felguard's basic attacks deal damage to all nearby enemies and attacks 50% faster.
Talent position has changed.
When you consume a Demonic Core, your primary Felguard carves your target, dealing \ Physical damage.
Talent position has changed.
When Doom expires, you have a chance to summon a Doomguard that casts 5 Doom Bolts before departing. Each Doom Bolt deals (149.089% of Spell power) Shadow damage.
Talent position has changed.
Shadow Bolt and Demonbolt deal 2% additional damage per demon you have summoned.
Talent position has changed.
Wicked Maw causes the target to take 20% additional Shadow damage from your demons.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 20
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #2's Value (Label)
Value: 20
Affected Spells:
Talent position has changed.
Affliction, Destruction
Command your Felguard to strike into the soul of its enemy, dealing \ Shadow damage.
Demonology
Command your Felguard to strike into the soul of its enemy, dealing \ Shadow damage.
Generates 1 Soul Shard.
REMOVED Effect #1 Dummy
Value: 0
Your Dreadstalkers deal 50% increased damage while your Vilefiend is active.
Talent position has changed.
Hellcaller (2)
Your Fire spells gain 10% more critical strike chance from all sources.
YourShadow damage dealt by your spells and abilities is increased by 2% and your Shadow spells gain 10% more critical strike chance from all sources.
Effect #6 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Chance
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #4 Apply Aura On Pet: Modifies Critical Strike Chance (Label)
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
REMOVED Effect #5 Apply Aura On Pet: Modifies Critical Strike Chance (Label)
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2%
Affected Spells:
(and 12 more.)
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2%
Affected Spells:
(and 12 more.)
NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura On Pet: Mod Damage Done %: Modifies Effect #4's Value
Value: 2
Shadow damageFire damage dealt by your spells and abilities is increased by 2% Fire damage increased by 2%.and your Fire spells gain 10% more critical strike chance from all sources.
REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2%
Affected Spells:
(and 12 more.)
REMOVED Effect #3 Apply Aura: Modifies Periodic Damage/Healing Done
Value: 2%
Affected Spells:
(and 12 more.)
REMOVED Effect #6 Apply Aura On Pet: Mod Damage Done %: Modifies Effect #4's Value
Value: 2
NEW Effect #4 Apply Aura: Modifies Critical Strike Chance
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #5 Apply Aura On Pet: Modifies Critical Strike Chance (Label)
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
NEW Effect #6 Apply Aura On Pet: Modifies Critical Strike Chance (Label)
Value: 10%
Affected Spells:
Class Tools
Arms
Talents
Fury
Talents
Protection
Talents
Talents (2)
Activating Avatar castsgrants 8 sec of Sweeping Strikes and while Avatar is active the cooldown of Cleave is reduced by 1.5 sec.
Effect #2 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 08000
REMOVED Effect #2 Dummy
Value: 4000
Activating Avatar casts Recklessness with a duration of 6 sec.
grants 6 sec of Recklessness.
The additional Rage generation of this Recklessness cast is reduced to 25%.
Talents (4)
Activating Avatar or Recklessness casts the other with a duration of 8 sec.grants 8 sec of the other.
Recklessness generates 50 Rage and Rampage greatly empowers your next Bloodthirst and Raging Blow.
Procs flags changes: NEW Deal Melee Ability, REMOVED Deal Helpful Ability
While dual-wielding a pair of one-handed weapons, your damage done is increased by 5%, your auto-attack damage with one-handed weapons is increased by 30%, your movement speed is increased by 5%, and your auto-attack critical strikes have a 50% chance to Enrage you.
Effect #1 Effect #4 Apply Aura: Mod Auto Attack Damage %: Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 50
Activating Avatar casts Odyn's Fury and activating Odyn's Fury casts Avatar with a duration of 4 sec.grants 4 sec of Avatar.
Talents (3)
Defensive Stance additionally reduces magic damage you take by 5%.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Modifies Effect #3's Value (Label)
Value: 5-5
Affected Spells:
Activating Avatar or Shield Wall casts the other at with a duration of 4 sec.grants 4 sec of the other.
Avatar increases the damage of Thunder Clap and Shockwave by 50% and reduces the cooldown of Thunder Clap by 50%.
Mountain Thane (1)
Fury
Stormstrike or Nature damage your abilities deal is increased by 5%. Stormstrike damage ignores Armor.
Thunder Clap damage increased by 40%, and it generates 5 Rage.
Seismic Reverberations, Improved Whirlwind, Meat Cleaver, and Barbaric Training now affect Thunder Clap in addition to Whirlwind.
Protection
Stormstrike or Nature damage your abilities deal is increased by 5%. Stormstrike damage ignores Armor.
Thunder Clap damage increased by 40%.
Seismic Reverberations now affects Thunder Clap in addition to Whirlwind.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #9 Apply Aura: Modifies Damage/Healing Done (Label)
Value: 5%
Affected Spells:
Colossus (1)
Unleash a series of precise and powerful strikes against your target, dealing \ damage to it, and (519.2% of Attack power) damage to enemies within 8 yds of it. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.
While channeling Demolish, you take 10% less damage and are immune to stuns, knockbacks, and forced movement effects.
You can block, parry, dodge, and use certain defensive abilities while channeling Demolish.
Cast Time changed from Channeled to Attack speed
Talents (1)
The duration of Champion's Spear is increased by 2 sec. While your Champion's Spear is active, yourYou deal 25% increased critical strike damage is increased by 25%.to targets chained to your Spear.
