War Within Beta Delves Preview - Uncover the Secrets of Delves

New Season New Companion

Small Adventures Lead to Big Rewards

Take your adventure to a new level with Delves. Explore bite-sized world instances, gain experience, and epic rewards! You can explore alone or with up to four additional friends, along with an NPC companion—Brann Bonzebeard— you customize through their talent tree.These replayable, seasonal, role-agnostic adventure experiences offer a new way to enjoy the leveling and endgame progression alongside traditional Dungeons, Raids, and PvP.Along with your NPC companion, Delves can be explored solo or with a group of up to five, with any combination of classes. And, since they take 10-15 minutes on average to complete, they're ideal for players who want to experience a meaningful game progression without significant time commitments.Delves can be found in any of the available zones of Khaz'Algar while questing and exploring, and they offer quick combat, puzzles, platforming challenges, and bosses to defeat. As you progress, you can find chests and supplies with impactful special abilities and powers for immediate use that can help you in the Delve.Delves will have 11 levels of difficulty called Tiers to challenge yourself. Tiers 1, 2, and 3 are available to players when The War Within Launches. Tiers 4 and above will be unlocked when Season 1 begins. Successfully completing a higher Tier unlocks access to the next tier for your Warband.Each new season delivers a fresh companion with a customizable Talent Tree to aid your journey, starting with Brann Bronzebeard. Players can choose Brann Bronzebeard to be a healer or damage dealer depending on what support your class needs. Brann will level up and gain new abilities to support you, and his level is shared across your entire Warband. As you travel through Delves, you will find equipment called Curios that Brann can equip and upgrade to give him even more utility to aid you in your adventure!As you complete Delves, you'll earn experience and epic endgame rewards similar to dungeons, raids, and PvP, such as transmog items and endgame gear. WhenSeason 1 begins you'll also be able to earn progress within the Great Vault by completing delves.Players who reach max level in The War Within will be able to unlock a new fully customizable mount, the Delver's Dirigible!We look forward to exploringwith you—we'll see you in Khaz'Algar!