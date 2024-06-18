War Within Beta Datamined Class and Spell Changes - VDH Double Sigil Talent Nerfed

WELP SHAMAN BROS, ITS @#$%ING OVER. GG
Must be some mistake, there appears to be a mention of shaman exdee
Hopefully they nerf avenger shield,Paladins with that silence effect + how often it procs is OP
And they STILL havent removed the rune of power #$%^ from blood dk.Its looking more and more like an unholy expansion at this rate.
Keep it up, make sure Ret is trash so I can keep slaying ppl with my hunter. Love how the one Ret change was the loss of a popular PvP talent that will soon be Holy paladin exclusive. 👍