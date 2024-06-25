War Within Beta Datamined Class and Spell Changes for June 25th - Leech & Avoidance Nerfs

Sometimes I wonder what the hiring process is here. Major spoiler right on the discord thumbnail.
Specialization (1) NEW Elemental Shaman Effect #1 DummyI think shaman is saved...
If the change to thunderclap means it will always apply rend and we will be able to take the increase area effect instead, I would be the happiest raging tank ever.
Can we ffs have the healing back on WOG for prots please , like whats the point of spaming 3/4WOGS to get full hp ? now i need to spam SOR and wait for shining light procs to heal 20% of my hp so i can't decide now if i should heal or get armor even tho i got max seconds on my SOR , if your worried about one tap healing others how about nerf WOG cast on players and give us our mitigation back , this is ridiculous.
Rip fire mage
Wow, who tf just killed icecap? This is why I don't preorder anymore. Whatever idiot was hired to balance frost DKs, thanks, now I'm not buying the expa at all.Obliterate build with no icecap is likely to be dead and only that crap breath build will remain