War Within Beta, Cata Shuffles & Cross Realm Trading - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 330
WoW
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
SamadanPlaysWoW
Hello! Welcome to the 330th edition of the WoW Economy Weekly Wrap-up!
This week we digest first impressions of The War Within Beta and discuss what potential strategies we might develop for gold making early on when the expansion launches. We also take a peek at a nice Cata Classic JC/Alchemy shuffle and talk about the methods and tools used to get into Cross Realm trading.
My name is
Samadan
and I'll be your guide through the World of Gold Making!
The War Within Beta Starts
With the release of
The War Within Beta
, we saw a whole fresh state of the next expansion to test along with a flood of more gold makers interested in how they work and what their thoughts are.
Manthieus
had a brief look at what was available on his
recent live stream
and summarized a few points in a
tweet
..
Spent 4+ hours looking over the basics for professions on the
@warcraft
Beta today.
1st impressions are good.
Alchemy - Alt army god with Blasphemite
Blacksmithing - Cool crafter buff mechanic
Cooking - Baked in Flavor Pocket system is nice
Enchanting - Still the crest kings
Engineering - YES BOE MOUNT, bomb potions are an interesting idea.
Inscription - Needs work still. Very bare.
Jewelcrafting - Finally jc might care about gems!
Leatherworking - 100% Copy paste. Needs something new.
Tailoring - Basically not implimented yet, but profession bags are cool!
Another thing to note, is PvP gear, which in DF remained BoE, is moving onto the Work Order System.
Removal of "elemental" style materials being present in almost every craft is a welcome change.
Hope for more Toy/cosmetic/fun items to be added later in the beta. Most every profession feels very template still but
Still yet to look over spec trees/ leveling paths or concentration impact.
I'm sure he will have more thoughts and updates as we progress through the Beta.
We also have a
recent Blue response
to some questions on the forums which is interesting ..
Thank you for the feedback, Hambrick. While we don’t have answers to all of your questions, we can offer some clarity.
Are the current difficulty numbers for crests, missives, and embellishments final?
We just completed a tuning pass on all reagent difficulty and crafting difficulties and these changes will show up in the next Beta build. While still subject to change, these are real values that are representative of our intent and we would appreciate feedback on them once they are in your hands.
The design philosophy for crafting difficulty in The War Within is that a well-honed crafter who is fully specialized, equipped with the best crafting tools, and using Quality 3 reagents can guarantee maximum quality on every craft, with a few targeted exceptions on certain non-equipment crafts. Concentration is intended to offset shortcomings in any of these variables.
However, one major change coinciding with this approach is a significant increase to the difficulty curve of acquiring higher quality reagents. In Dragonflight, there was a skill threshold where you graduated out of Q1 reagents from gathering completely, defaulting to Quality 2 with the occasional Q3. Now, you will continue to gain Q1 even when fully optimized, but your progress in your profession shifts those chances gradually in favor of Q3 as expected. Additionally, intermediate crafted reagents (ingots, bolts, etc) will also have much higher crafting difficulties relative to Dragonflight.
The reagent contribution toward a recipe’s final crafting difficulty has increased relative to Dragonflight. Reagents are now 40% of a recipe’s difficulty up from 25%, so the impact of lower quality reagents will be greater.
Lastly, it’s worth noting that the recipe reagent costs have not yet been tuned. While some recipes are more final than others, you can expect significant changes to the costs of recipes across the board in a couple weeks which will better represent our intent.
Concentration is currently tuned much too generously, specifically for gear crafting.
Concentration’s tuning pass is still a couple weeks away, but we agree. Additionally, Ingenuity’s refund is being adjusted to a percentage rather than a complete refund. This change affords us the opportunity to provide modifiers to the amount of concentration returned in the form of specialization bonuses or finishing reagents, while ensuring that concentration remains a finite, marketable resource. This is behavior is not yet present in Beta and the tooltip does not reflect this intent.
Concentration can also be tuned separately per profession so consumable based professions will lean toward generous tuning due to their bulk crafting nature.
Is knowledge progression going to be hard capped per week, or are there any plans to have something similar to dragon shards?
Profession Knowledge (and Artisan’s Acuity) acquisition are tied closely to NPC Crafting Orders, which are not yet ready for testing. Progression is indeed capped per week, however there is catch-up built into the system that turns on pretty early. We anticipate there to be some slight variance in total knowledge points across any sampling of players at any given time, but an invested crafter should be able to catch-up within a couple points as long as they have made an effort to diversify their recipe list and routinely engage with NPC Crafting Orders.
We’re excited to share more details about this feature in the near future.
One of the dev notes said alchemy was basically done, but potions still only has 2 nodes, is this planning on being increased?
Specialization trees are in their near-final state across all professions. Most of the work that remains involves fixing up some obvious data errors and some minor tuning adjustments. We do not expect any significant changes to tree layout or perk design going forward.
Regarding Alchemy, there was a third Potion node early in development that we simply weren’t happy with, and ultimately cut. We acknowledge that this left the Potion tree feeling light on content, but have no current plans to expand it.
What’s the plan with artisan’s acuity?
Artisan’s Acuity will be used in greater amounts for Recrafting than in Dragonflight, as well as being used for most crafts intended to improve your profession (such as profession equipment as you mentioned). Additionally, it will be used to purchase most vendor recipes. A repeatable sink for Artisan’s Acuity is a bag that contains a random assortment of reagents and a small chance at rare drop recipes.
A small amount Artisan’s Acuity will continue to come from knowledge acquisition as before, however Thomas Bright will not be offering a weekly sum of Acuity this time. The currency’s main source will be NPC Crafting Orders. A couple large sums will be offered a week, with many smaller offerings of Acuity on a more frequent cadence.
There are some interesting insights into the thought processes behind professions. It seems in general there is an attempt to distinguish more between quality crafts and balance many of the systems introduced in Dragonflight. The NPC crafting order system will be very interesting to test out once implemented.
First Look at Gathering
Zanzarful
has put together his thoughts looking at Herbalism and Mining and the specializations therein...
Couple this with the notes above that quality differences between reagents are designed to be even wider that Dragonflight, it will be interesting to see how strong dual gathering will be at the beginning of the expansion much as it usually is.
Start of Expansion Strategies
With all the excitement of Beta access, now is the perfect time to be thinking of what to do to make gold when the expansion launches.
Hi all, Not a regular Reddit poster but for the start of TWW I would like to try my hand at making some gold. Historically what are the best professions (or other income sources) to make gold during the first month of the expansion? I was hoping to use some time between now and expansion release to try and prepare. Should I be levelling a druid for herb ans mining farms, a monk or Druid for 2x4? I only have around 100k gold right now to try and fund any costs.
The most simple answer would be jump into dual gathering at the start and build gold from there. It's short lived, time essential and a direct trade of time for money, but anyone can do it for a decent chunk of money. Of course, there are more nuances for other methods of gold making..
Plan -> Execute -> Profit
Plan:
Play the beta, understand how to level professions, read-up on what other people are doing, create a strategy which fits for you (how much time are you willing to invest, what gold making strategies do you enjoy, how many 70 chars do you have) on your realm (small realm versus large realm and what kind of competition do you have on your realm). Decide which professions are you gonna level, what will your focus be (e.g. crafting orders, gear for auction house or trade goods/consumables). Learn how to find rare recipes, be early to rep grinds to get them! If you are unfamiliar with helpfull addons such as TSM, learn it beforehand and try and set it up beforehand. Also you could consider to set-up a distribution infrastructure on multiple realms (e.g. following warbands or cross realm guild (banks), or use a second account).
Execute:
The early bird gets the pokemon. If you really want to profit you need to invest time early in the expansion.
Profit:
€€€.
This is such a great summary, one in particular is to be realistic about how much time you will have available at the start and to remember especially in regional markets, you will be competing with those with all the time. However, not everything requires time ..
Also: It's a mistake to think that making a lot of gold requires spending a lot of time in game. It does not. Working yourself to death to level alts and their professions will make you some gold, and will of course help out other players, but buying things very low and selling them for more than that is the EZ mode way to go.
Cata JC / Alchemy Shuffle
Last week
, we looked in depth into some gold making methods for Classic.
Seren Games
has a great shuffle for Alchemists and Jewelcrafters prospecting
Elementium Ore
and transmuting
Shadowspirit Diamonds
Check your server for prices before you invest as I have noticed price and demand has dropped off significantly since the first week.
New to Cross Realm Trading
Those thinking about cross realm trading as a gold making method, it's not as difficult as it seems, but it does require the desire to learn and grow your empire as you learn as well described here ...
I posted in the AAA & TSM Disc channels, but figured if others like me (sat on the sidelines for years thinking I couldn't ever get started so why waste my time), I wanted to post.
Years later I said, well might as well try this.
Hit a low of 3mil
Started a 2nd account (made a 2nd email and sent myself a refer a friend - free summons and free 30day game tokens every couple of months
Download, setup and paid for AAA (Azeroth Auction Assassin) - this took the longest (setup), but WAY worth the time and money because it taught me a ton - plus the disc channels for TSM & AAA are super helpful
Learned how to use TSM, Undermine Exchange and Point Blank Sniper (later stopped BPS and stuck with AAA)
Started small (pets and cheap mounts) and moved my way up in price and quantity as i earned more.
Started with 5 servers, then expanded to 10, 15 and now 30 - even mix of New Player, Low, Med, High and Full - for buying flips and selling depending on servers
Started around 90 days ago and during the month of April went from 3mil to 50m, then in May from 50m to today having gold cap on two toons, around 20m liquid and 50m in items on AH right now (roughly 90m net worth).
I posted about it in TSM channel and AAA channel (Toeknee_AtX)
Anyways long story short = Don't wait to start, TSM, AAA, Cross Realm trading worth the time and money!!
Note: I'm by no means an expert or honestly not that rich compared to other goblins, but I hope others read this and know anyone can do it!! Jump in the water is fine!
I'd like to start prepping for TWW, thinking about setting up alts+2nd account. Did you have any specific strategy in picking your initial starting 5/10/20 servers? Are you rolling toons up to DF level on them or just low level alts to hit the AH? Thinking with leveling being so easy atm in Remix, might be a good time to get a bunch of alts going
Yes, I did a ton of sideline learning on the various Disc channels for TSM Economy, Boophie's Channel and AAA Channel to see what others were doing. Asking questions, watching vids, reading topics and comments to see and learn from the more seasoned Goblins.
I then decided to make my main account my "bankers" and the 2nd account was just a mule account (really just one toon) that is used to move gold and items around. Since my main account has been around since wow started I heard it was easier to get out of any trouble the longer your account has been around. Versus a brand new account that Blizz may think is a bot.
Secondly, all of my bankers are heritage classes so that they start at lvl 10 and right next to the SW Bank / AH. Super fast to get them going. You don't need them to be high levels, but I did purchase TWW for both accounts.
Next I picked a few Full & High pop servers to purchase from. Then a few of each the lower pop server types to sell on. Also, keeping in mind most servers are linked (Connected Realms) and you don't want to step on yourself, so you only need one server in that group. Blizz topic here:;
https://us.battle.net/support/en/article/14296?flowTrackingId=717a3ef2-a888-43c5-ac10-816c3b879b5e
Lastly, I put a handful on flips and gold on each banker / server to start them off with. I only move things if they do not sell in a week or so, and only move gold once it hit a larger amount to funnel back to my main banker.
How long would you say you spend each day playing? Just strictly gold making?
VERY good question....started only spending 1-2hrs a day, but with more servers and more items I'm finding myself in the AH every extra minute I have - it is super addicting. It's now my favorite part of the game and would guess 3-4hrs++ a day - BUT let me add, I'm super nerdy about it and track everything in Excel across all servers (totals only, not each item) and that adds a lot of time. So I'm guessing people could do the same in 2-3hrs that takes me 3-4hrs? Like right now I have 60mil worth of items posted across 30 servers - just logging in and checking on them and logging out takes forever. Also I waste a lot of time looking things up and chatting on Disc or to friends etc....so that makes things take longer but part of enjoying the game and relaxing time.
This is a very good example of deciding to try a method, learning about the method and then sharing what you have learned. Cross realm trading is not for everyone, it takes a certain mindset to learn what sells and then keep track of inventory over several servers.
Further Reading
Most of this information was discussed and originally posted on the
/r/woweconomy
subreddit or in the accompanying
Discord Server
.
I hope you found this useful and If you have any suggestions or feedback, please do say so in the comments below..
Until next time, Happy Goldmaking!
Samadan
Previous Post
