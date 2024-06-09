War Within Beta, Cata Shuffles & Cross Realm Trading - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 330

The War Within Beta Starts



Spent 4+ hours looking over the basics for professions on the

@warcraft

Beta today.



1st impressions are good.

Alchemy - Alt army god with Blasphemite

Blacksmithing - Cool crafter buff mechanic

Cooking - Baked in Flavor Pocket system is nice

Enchanting - Still the crest kings

Engineering - YES BOE MOUNT, bomb potions are an interesting idea.

Inscription - Needs work still. Very bare.

Jewelcrafting - Finally jc might care about gems!

Leatherworking - 100% Copy paste. Needs something new.

Tailoring - Basically not implimented yet, but profession bags are cool!



Another thing to note, is PvP gear, which in DF remained BoE, is moving onto the Work Order System.



Removal of "elemental" style materials being present in almost every craft is a welcome change.



Hope for more Toy/cosmetic/fun items to be added later in the beta. Most every profession feels very template still but



Still yet to look over spec trees/ leveling paths or concentration impact.





Thank you for the feedback, Hambrick. While we don’t have answers to all of your questions, we can offer some clarity.



Are the current difficulty numbers for crests, missives, and embellishments final?

Concentration is currently tuned much too generously, specifically for gear crafting.

Is knowledge progression going to be hard capped per week, or are there any plans to have something similar to dragon shards?

One of the dev notes said alchemy was basically done, but potions still only has 2 nodes, is this planning on being increased?

What’s the plan with artisan’s acuity?

First Look at Gathering

Start of Expansion Strategies



Hi all, Not a regular Reddit poster but for the start of TWW I would like to try my hand at making some gold. Historically what are the best professions (or other income sources) to make gold during the first month of the expansion? I was hoping to use some time between now and expansion release to try and prepare. Should I be levelling a druid for herb ans mining farms, a monk or Druid for 2x4? I only have around 100k gold right now to try and fund any costs.





Plan -> Execute -> Profit



Plan: Play the beta, understand how to level professions, read-up on what other people are doing, create a strategy which fits for you (how much time are you willing to invest, what gold making strategies do you enjoy, how many 70 chars do you have) on your realm (small realm versus large realm and what kind of competition do you have on your realm). Decide which professions are you gonna level, what will your focus be (e.g. crafting orders, gear for auction house or trade goods/consumables). Learn how to find rare recipes, be early to rep grinds to get them! If you are unfamiliar with helpfull addons such as TSM, learn it beforehand and try and set it up beforehand. Also you could consider to set-up a distribution infrastructure on multiple realms (e.g. following warbands or cross realm guild (banks), or use a second account).



Execute: The early bird gets the pokemon. If you really want to profit you need to invest time early in the expansion.



Profit: €€€.



Also: It's a mistake to think that making a lot of gold requires spending a lot of time in game. It does not. Working yourself to death to level alts and their professions will make you some gold, and will of course help out other players, but buying things very low and selling them for more than that is the EZ mode way to go.

Cata JC / Alchemy Shuffle

New to Cross Realm Trading



I posted in the AAA & TSM Disc channels, but figured if others like me (sat on the sidelines for years thinking I couldn't ever get started so why waste my time), I wanted to post.



Years later I said, well might as well try this.



Hit a low of 3mil Started a 2nd account (made a 2nd email and sent myself a refer a friend - free summons and free 30day game tokens every couple of months Download, setup and paid for AAA (Azeroth Auction Assassin) - this took the longest (setup), but WAY worth the time and money because it taught me a ton - plus the disc channels for TSM & AAA are super helpful Learned how to use TSM, Undermine Exchange and Point Blank Sniper (later stopped BPS and stuck with AAA) Started small (pets and cheap mounts) and moved my way up in price and quantity as i earned more. Started with 5 servers, then expanded to 10, 15 and now 30 - even mix of New Player, Low, Med, High and Full - for buying flips and selling depending on servers



Started around 90 days ago and during the month of April went from 3mil to 50m, then in May from 50m to today having gold cap on two toons, around 20m liquid and 50m in items on AH right now (roughly 90m net worth).



I posted about it in TSM channel and AAA channel (Toeknee_AtX)



Anyways long story short = Don't wait to start, TSM, AAA, Cross Realm trading worth the time and money!!



Note: I'm by no means an expert or honestly not that rich compared to other goblins, but I hope others read this and know anyone can do it!! Jump in the water is fine!

I'd like to start prepping for TWW, thinking about setting up alts+2nd account. Did you have any specific strategy in picking your initial starting 5/10/20 servers? Are you rolling toons up to DF level on them or just low level alts to hit the AH? Thinking with leveling being so easy atm in Remix, might be a good time to get a bunch of alts going



Yes, I did a ton of sideline learning on the various Disc channels for TSM Economy, Boophie's Channel and AAA Channel to see what others were doing. Asking questions, watching vids, reading topics and comments to see and learn from the more seasoned Goblins.



I then decided to make my main account my "bankers" and the 2nd account was just a mule account (really just one toon) that is used to move gold and items around. Since my main account has been around since wow started I heard it was easier to get out of any trouble the longer your account has been around. Versus a brand new account that Blizz may think is a bot.



Secondly, all of my bankers are heritage classes so that they start at lvl 10 and right next to the SW Bank / AH. Super fast to get them going. You don't need them to be high levels, but I did purchase TWW for both accounts.



Next I picked a few Full & High pop servers to purchase from. Then a few of each the lower pop server types to sell on. Also, keeping in mind most servers are linked (Connected Realms) and you don't want to step on yourself, so you only need one server in that group. Blizz topic here:;



Lastly, I put a handful on flips and gold on each banker / server to start them off with. I only move things if they do not sell in a week or so, and only move gold once it hit a larger amount to funnel back to my main banker.

How long would you say you spend each day playing? Just strictly gold making?

VERY good question....started only spending 1-2hrs a day, but with more servers and more items I'm finding myself in the AH every extra minute I have - it is super addicting. It's now my favorite part of the game and would guess 3-4hrs++ a day - BUT let me add, I'm super nerdy about it and track everything in Excel across all servers (totals only, not each item) and that adds a lot of time. So I'm guessing people could do the same in 2-3hrs that takes me 3-4hrs? Like right now I have 60mil worth of items posted across 30 servers - just logging in and checking on them and logging out takes forever. Also I waste a lot of time looking things up and chatting on Disc or to friends etc....so that makes things take longer but part of enjoying the game and relaxing time.

