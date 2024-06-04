War Within Alpha Realms Offline for Beta Launch Preparations

They didnt told us which hour the beta :(
Hype! cannot wait to test all those hunter changes........
There is always a hunter or 2 complaining about their class even though we haven’t even got beta yet, I swear rogues, paladins and hunters always complain about something. Jesus
announce War Within release date
If only they allowed pre-loading of the beta testing files.If only they notified players who purchased Epic (or have a notification in the blizzard app) that shows you have access.
Its already june 5 they forgot to mention is it midnight launch or specifig time?