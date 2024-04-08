This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Voyaging Wilderling Model Update - No Longer a Shadowlands Recolor
Live
Posted
30 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
In a hotfix today, Blizzard has slightly updated the model for the Voyaging Wildering mount, the reward for completing all Dragonflight raids on Normal or higher while they are Awakened in Season 4.
Completing all raids on normal or higher while Awakened completes
Awakening the Dragonflight Raids
which rewards
Voyaging Wilderling's Harness
.
The new model adds more teal to the mount, plus changes its horns and saddle slightly.
New Model
Old Model
