Void Transition, Models, Icons, Interface Elements - The War Within Beta Build 55000
The War Within
Posted
14 seconds ago
by
Anshlun
We have a new version of the Harvest Armor transmog set with the first beta build, plus some new UI elements, including Halloween decorations for the shop/trading post.
Void Transition
Something new in this build is a Void Transition scene, similar to the ones added to Covenants in Shadowlands!
Harvest Armor
UI Elements
Halloween Store Decorations
Radiant Quest Selections
Skyriding UI and Radiant Remnant
